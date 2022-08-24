Leading Wisconsin Democrats on Wednesday called on Republican lawmakers to approve a plan from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration to spend millions of dollars in settlement funds from opioid manufacturers.
The state Department of Health Services received its first payment — more than $6 million — from the $31 million multistate settlement late last month, but the agency needs approval from the Legislature’s budget committee in order to spend it.
Under the terms of a 2021 state law, 30% of settlement funds will go to the state and 70% will go to local governments. DHS is required to submit a plan for the funds to the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee every year.
Last week, the Republican-led committee rejected the DHS proposal, with a promise from co-chairs Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, to “swiftly improve the plan to promptly distribute these funds to help combat the opioid crisis that continues to ravage our state.”
The DHS plan — submitted after a series of listening sessions — includes increasing the availability of the overdose treatment drug Narcan and fentanyl testing strips, funding new and updated treatment facilities, allocating money specifically to tribal nations, and implementing educational programming in schools.
“This epidemic is having an impact on Wisconsinites right now, and we need to get these resources to Wisconsinites as soon as possible. So we are calling on the Joint Finance Committee to come back into session to act and to get resources to communities across Wisconsin,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul during a Wednesday news conference.
DHS director of opioid initiatives Paul Krupski said during a Wisconsin Health News event earlier this summer that 73% of Wisconsin’s opioid-related deaths involved synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl. The prevalence of fentanyl has propelled Wisconsin into the “third wave” of its opioid epidemic, Marshfield Clinic Health System chief medical officer Dr. William Melms said at the same event.
An August 2021 DHS report found that suspected opioid overdoses increased significantly — even more than expected — since COVID-19 was first detected in Wisconsin in March 2020, creating a “dual public health crisis.”
Opioid overdose deaths in Wisconsin dropped by 10% to 839 in 2018, following a steady increase. Deaths increased again in 2019 to 916, and in 2020, the state recorded 1,227 opioid overdose deaths.
Joint Finance member Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, accused Republicans on the committee of blocking the release of the funds for political reasons.
“Everybody's being touched by this. And the audacity for (Republicans) to say … no to that six million bucks — they could have let the $6 million go and said no to everything else. But they didn't do that. And they're doing it because they can. They're doing it because, I believe, it's political,” Erpenbach said.
In their statement, Marklein and Born said they are working with stakeholders “to ensure that we are investing in impactful programs without duplicating our efforts.”
“Fighting the opioid epidemic has been a priority for Wisconsin Republicans for over a decade. We remain committed to ensuring our communities have the resources they need to help those with opioid use disorders and their families,” they said.
Since 2014, lawmakers have passed more than 30 bipartisan laws aimed at curbing opioid abuse in Wisconsin.