For Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election is about more than keeping his job.
“We have to win,” the governor told a crowd gathered outside the state Capitol this week to rally behind Democrats’ efforts to restore abortion access. “We cannot afford to have Wisconsin become the worst state in the union.”
Evers said Republicans — including his challenger, construction magnate Tim Michels, and the GOP-controlled Legislature — would implement policies that would push people out of the state and prevent talented professionals from moving in.
The Tuesday event came hours after Republican lawmakers rejected a proposal from Evers that would have allowed Wisconsinites to vote in statewide referendums on changes to state law. The governor scheduled the session last month to create an avenue for voters to have a say in whether the state’s 1849 abortion ban should be repealed.
“We're fighting together,” Evers said. “We're fighting to make sure that every person here in the state of Wisconsin has the right to make their own decisions about their own body, their own life and, frankly, their own future.”
With one month to go, Democratic candidates in Wisconsin are putting abortion access front and center in their campaigns. But given that recent statewide polling has found that abortion policy ranks sixth among the issues most important to voters — trailing concerns like inflation and crime — their decision is a gamble.
For Democrats, Tuesday’s event in Madison — as well as a statewide tour from Lt. Gov. and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes — served as a marker for the last 35 days of the campaign: abortion access is on the ballot this year.
‘Has to be a top issue’
Speaking to reporters after the rally, Evers said he couldn’t imagine why putting abortion at the forefront of the campaign wouldn’t help Democrats, calling Michels’ stance on the issue and the actions of Republican state lawmakers “a loser position” and “a God-awful position.”
Michels has expressed support for the state’s existing abortion ban, calling it an “exact mirror” of his position in June. Michels later said that if lawmakers passed a bill adding exceptions to the ban for victims of rape and incest, he would sign it into law.
“I’ve been very clear and consistent throughout that I am pro-life and I make no apologies for that,” Michels told reporters at a campaign event on Tuesday when asked about his apparent shift. “What I said a few weeks ago was if a bill came to my desk and that included exceptions for rape and incest, that I would sign that. Why? Because the people have spoken.”
Michels has maintained that he personally does not believe in exceptions for rape or incest.
The Republican candidate’s staunch anti-abortion stance was previously noted during his 2004 U.S. Senate campaign, during which, on several candidate questionnaires, he said he would not support any exceptions — including in cases of rape or incest and, at the time, even if the mother’s life was in danger.
Evers said it’s wrong to “tell half the (people) in Wisconsin, ‘By the way, you're second-class citizens.’”
“I have no idea why they think this is a good political move,” he said.
The governor also doubled down on his concerns that failing to repeal the state’s abortion ban would be “an economic disaster” for the state, saying Wisconsin would shed talented workers and fail to attract new ones if the ban stays in place.
“Most of all, it's a moral disaster. We just can’t let it happen,” he said.
Rep. Greta Neubauer, the Democratic leader of the Assembly who is in charge of recruiting candidates to run for office throughout the state, told the Cap Times after the rally that conversations with voters show “people are incredibly motivated by (abortion policy).”
“People lost a right that they had previously,” Neubauer, a Racine Democrat, said. “And that is the kind of thing that gets people to show up to the polls when they weren't going to otherwise. So we are talking about abortion and we are hearing about abortion from voters. And that means that it just has to be a top issue for us.”
She also said Democrats should continue to shift the debate about abortion access toward one focused on individual freedom and rights.
“What we have here is that people actually concretely lost something in Wisconsin,” she said. “It is about freedom, and it is about rights, in that people's reality is very different than it was … a few months ago.”
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski — who ran in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary largely on abortion access and now leads a PAC working to elect women candidates who support abortion access — told the Cap Times that talking about abortion through the lens of personal freedom is “absolutely” the right decision for Democrats ahead of the election.
“This is what we've got to do to protect rights here in Wisconsin,” she said. “What I believe Wisconsinites want is… medical professionals making medical decisions — not politicians.”
She continued: “I will tell you, I don't want (Tim) Michels or Ron Johnson making my health care decisions.”
‘We need to talk about it’
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Democrats’ candidate for U.S. Senate, has also prioritized talking about abortion policy in recent days.
Barnes has used a recent statewide tour — dubbed the “Ron Against Roe” tour by his campaign — to try to shift the focus of the nationally watched race. Barnes has for weeks faced waves of television ads from Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson attacking him for being “dangerously liberal on crime,” attacks that appear to be working with a flurry of public polls now showing Johnson leading Barnes.
Speaking to reporters at Monty’s Blue Plate Diner in Madison on Tuesday, Barnes said he’s prioritizing talking about abortion access because “Ron Johnson needs to be held accountable.”
“We're talking about half the population that lost a constitutional right a few months ago, and Ron Johnson celebrated that decision,” he said. “We have a U.S. senator who wants to take away your rights. People need to know. We need to talk about it.”
Barnes, like Evers and many other Wisconsin Democrats, highlighted recent public polling showing 65% of Wisconsin voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases as proof that Johnson is out of step with Wisconsinites on the issue of abortion access.
A spokesperson for Barnes on Wednesday did not directly answer questions from the Cap Times about what restrictions, if any, the lieutenant governor supports on abortion access. Instead, the spokesperson, Lauren Chou, said Barnes will “fight to make Roe vs. Wade the law of the land” if elected.
In Racine on Monday, Barnes told reporters, “I support us going back to Roe. It’s the law that worked for 50 years.”
When asked whether he would support a ban on abortion after fetal viability, Barnes said “it's about going back to Roe. It's about making sure that women can make the best choice for their health care, and doctors shouldn't be criminalized for helping women through that decision. Each individual situation is a little bit different.”
Republicans respond
Candidates on both sides of the aisle have lobbed words like “extreme” and “radical” at their opponents regarding their positions on abortion. And as Democrats have gone all in on campaigning on restoring abortion access, Republicans have pushed back.
Alec Zimmerman, a campaign spokesperson for Johnson, told the Cap Times that Barnes “wants to talk about anything but his support for defunding the police, which is why his campaign is constantly trying to change the topic.”
“Wisconsin voters won’t be fooled,” Zimmerman said. “Lt. Gov. Barnes has consistently supported policies that would put Wisconsin families at risk, and we will continue to remind Wisconsin voters that Mandela Barnes is a dangerous Democrat.”
Zimmerman also highlighted Johnson’s recent comments about how the senator believes voters should decide via referendum what, if any, restrictions there should be on abortion. Johnson, who has previously co-sponsored federal legislation that would have placed restrictions on abortion, has become a vocal proponent in recent days of allowing Wisconsinites to dictate abortion policy via a direct vote. Johnson, however, did not support Evers’ special session, calling it a political move.
In a recent memo laying out his position on abortion, Johnson said he would oppose imposing penalties on mothers and will continue to support exceptions in the case of rape, incest or the life of the mother.
Johnson also said he “fully” supports in vitro fertilization and contraception, and would “never” vote to prevent a woman from receiving life-saving care in the case of a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy, or to prevent a woman from crossing state lines to access medical treatment “including an abortion procedure.”
Asked by reporters at an event in Baraboo on Tuesday whether he would support allowing voters to weigh in on the issue via referendum, GOP gubernatorial candidate Michels said, “Tony Evers is extreme on abortion. He is for abortion as late as birth. I don’t think that people feel good about that.”
In response, Evers spokesperson Kayla Anderson said the governor “has been clear that he supports returning the protections that were guaranteed under Roe v. Wade.”
Before Roe was overturned, abortion was legal in Wisconsin until 20 weeks past estimated fertilization.
A Marquette University Law School poll released last month found that 61% of Wisconsin voters oppose the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, while 30% support it. According to the same poll, 83% of voters believe abortion should be allowed in cases of rape or incest, while 10% say it should not.