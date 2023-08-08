It remains to be seen if a special session — called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday morning — will fix the legislative stalemate over funding for child care and workforce development.
In a statement issued shortly after the call for the September special session, Evers pointed fingers at Republicans for slashing funding for expanded family leave, the University of Wisconsin System, child care support and worker training.
“With the largest surplus in state history, my biennial budget included meaningful, comprehensive, long-term investments and solutions to address Wisconsin’s long-standing workforce challenges, reduce barriers to employment, and prevent these challenges from becoming an unmitigated crisis that would have calamitous consequences for Wisconsin’s already-strapped workforce,” Evers said Tuesday during a press conference held at a child care facility in Milwaukee. “Unfortunately, Republicans failed to meet the moment, sending my budget back to my desk absent critical investments in key areas that they know and publicly acknowledge are essential to the success of our state.”
Child care provider fears shutdown
Evers’ funding proposal includes $365 million to support the child care industry across the state.
The funding package would allocate more than $340 million for the Child Care Counts program set to expire in January. The program provides subsidies to child care providers across Wisconsin to help them increase wages to retain staff and hold down costs for parents.
Evers has also proposed more than $22 million for the Partner Up! Program, which supports employers in securing child care for their employees.
This funding is crucial to keep businesses like Cindy Campbell’s daycare in Superior from shutting its doors, she said.
The money included in Evers’ proposal would provide support to low-income families who have a hard time affording care, but also would help Campbell and her husband keep their daycare open and allow the couple to serve daily meals to children.
“Less stress making ends meet, that’s the main thing,” Campbell said in an interview with the Cap Times Tuesday, noting her business often operates on a paycheck-to-paycheck basis.
Campbell provides her own discounts to low-income families, a move she believes is important but hurts her own pocketbook.
“It’s like a house payment for most parents,” Campbell said of the annual costs of child care. “I feel bad for them.”
The governor’s funding proposal also includes more than $243 million to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave benefits for qualifying families through a new statewide program that would be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Millions for college, workforce development
Evers is again proposing spending for the University of Wisconsin System’s general operations and a new UW-Madison engineering building — both of which the Republican-authored state budget left out earlier this year.
The governor’s plan includes $197 million for the engineering building, which UW-Madison previously specified as its top budget priority. The new building would replace the College of Engineering’s 83-year-old facility, adding over 1,000 engineering students per year.
Evers is also calling for $66 million in added funding for the UW System. He initially proposed a $305.9 million increase to the System’s budget over the next two years.
Republican lawmakers instead pulled out $32 million from the UW System budget — roughly the amount the state’s public universities spend on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts — and required it be spent on efforts to bolster the state's workforce.
Evers’ proposal comes as many of the System’s campuses are struggling to make ends meet due to inflation, declining enrollment and dwindling state support.
Last week, UW Oshkosh leaders said this fall they will cut over 200 non-faculty employees and administrators — about 14% of its workforce — and furlough all others. The move is a result of a projected $18 million structural deficit that UW Oshkosh will face by the end of fiscal year 2024.
A recent UW System estimate shows all of its four-year schools except for UW-Madison, UW-La Crosse and UW-Stout will be in the red by the end of 2023-24 due to planned one-time expenses and ongoing structural deficits.
The governor also proposed a $40 million increase in general aid to the Wisconsin Technical College System over the next two years.
Evers has categorized the investments in higher education as an investment in Wisconsin's future workforce. In addition to funding the universities and technical colleges, Evers hopes to put $60 million toward covering a gap in health care workers and $16 million in addressing the state’s teacher shortage.
Lawmakers’ responses don’t bode well for deal
Legislators’ responses to the Democratic governor’s call for a special session fell predictably along party lines — a signal that compromise in September may be tough to accomplish.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, issued a statement Tuesday calling the special session “nothing more than a rehash of (Evers) tax and spend budget.”
“Democrats at the federal level tried spending recklessly to help the workforce and all we got for it was crushing inflation,” Vos said. “We are not going to do that in Wisconsin.”
Vos went on to criticize Evers’ child care proposal, saying the $365 million in one-time funding doesn’t address long-term needs the industry faces.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, issued similar remarks, accusing the governor of “growing government” and “creating new entitlement programs.”
“The best way to fix Wisconsin’s workforce shortage is to create a competitive tax structure that will attract talent and private investment to our state,” LeMahieu said. “The Senate remains committed to providing meaningful tax relief for Wisconsin families and addressing our workforce shortage without growing government entitlement programs.”
Across the aisle, Democratic leaders praised the special session as a chance to better support working families.
“Legislative Republicans missed an opportunity to invest in our future during the budget cycle by gutting Child Care Counts and the UW System, as well as removing paid family leave from the budget,” said Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine. “We have the surplus, let’s use it.”
Neubauer, who joined Evers in Milwaukee Tuesday as he called for the special session, said the spending package would “prevent the collapse of (Wisconsin’s) child care industry.”
Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, echoed Neubauer’s support for the session.
“If Republicans were serious about addressing our state’s labor shortage, they would ensure that every parent has access to quality affordable child care so that moms and dads can remain in the workforce,” Agard said in a written statement.
The special session is set to begin Sept. 20. It remains to be seen whether lawmakers will meet to discuss the funding disagreements or whether Republican leadership will gavel out of the special session, ending it before discussion can begin as happened in June 2022 when Evers called a session to address the state’s then-dormant abortion ban.