Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade — the court’s 1973 decision establishing the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy — sent shockwaves through Wisconsin and the country.
The decision rendered virtually all abortions illegal in Wisconsin and 20 other states. Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban was passed in 1849, and before Friday, had been unenforceable since 1973 under the Supreme Court’s Roe decision.
Under the ban, doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a class H felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The law includes exceptions for an abortion that is deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, but does not make exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the mother’s physical or mental health.
Across the nation, crowds gathered to protest the high court’s decision with demonstrations in Madison planned for Friday afternoon.
The decision could change the nature of Wisconsin’s high-stakes gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and attorney general races in November.
Here’s how candidates for statewide office reacted on Friday to the overturning of almost 50 years of legal precedent.
Governor
Tony Evers (D)
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat seeking a second term, said in a statement that the decision marked “an unfathomably grim day for our state and our country.”
“I am heartbroken — for the millions of Wisconsinites and Americans the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned and for our country and our democratic institutions.”
Evers, who earlier this month called a special session of the Legislature to repeal Wisconsin’s ban, said “our work to do the right thing for the people of this state must continue.” Republican lawmakers on Wednesday gaveled in and out of the special session without considering a repeal of the ban.
The governor pledged to “fight this decision in every way we can with every power we have.”
“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: I will never stop fighting to make sure that every single Wisconsinite has the right to consult their family, their faith, and their doctor to make the reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them, and without interference from politicians or members of the Supreme Court who don’t know anything about their life circumstances, values, or responsibilities,” Evers said.
The governor also urged Wisconsinites and people across the country to make their voices heard “peacefully and without violence.”
Rebecca Kleefisch (R)
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, a Republican hoping to challenge Evers in November’s general election, celebrated the decision, calling it “a victory for unborn babies across America.”
“Countless lives will be saved because of the wisdom of the current Supreme Court,” Kleefisch said in a statement, adding that after Friday’s ruling, “the pro-life community can focus all of our efforts to supporting moms, dads and their babies to promote a culture of life and success for families.”
Kleefisch doubled down on her opposition to abortion, saying Wisconsin “must hold firm for the voiceless and protecting their right to life — and that means enforcing the laws we have on the books.”
Kleefisch has previously expressed reluctance to making tweaks to Wisconsin’s ban to add exceptions for rape or incest victims.
Tim Michels (R)
Construction magnate Tim Michels, who entered the GOP primary late in April, said in a statement that life “must always be protected.”
“It is important that we continue to compassionately work on winning hearts and minds,” Michels said. “We need to build a world that is safer for all, a world where better education is provided and an economy that allows for all to prosper.”
The Republican also said Wisconsinites “should not demonize those who don’t believe (life must always be protected), but rather redouble our efforts to show how they can provide a high quality of life for their children.”
Kevin Nicholson (R)
Businessman Kevin Nicholson also applauded the court’s decision. In a tweet, Nicholson wrote that the “issue of abortion has been returned to the American people, where it should have always been.”
Further comment on the ruling from Nicholson was not immediately available Friday, but the businessman is running on a pro-life platform.
On his campaign website, Nicholson says lawmakers should end “state funding of Planned Parenthood and initiate state funding of existing Pregnancy Resource Centers throughout Wisconsin.”
Timothy Ramthun (R)
Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, did not immediately comment on Friday’s decision, but is a vocal critic of abortion.
U.S. Senate
Ron Johnson (R)
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said in a statement that the ruling “is a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn.”
“For almost 50 years the decision of nine unelected justices have prevented a democratically derived consensus on the profound moral issue of abortion to be formed,” Johnson said in a statement. “This decision will now allow that democratic process to unfold in each state to determine at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life.”
Johnson said he hopes the debate about abortion access “will be conducted with sincerity, compassion and respect for the broad range of views that people hold.”
Sarah Godlewski (D)
Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski said the decision to overturn Roe shows the high court believes “that politicians should be making health care decisions and we no longer should have reproductive freedom anymore.”
“We don’t want politicians to tell us what we can and cannot do with our bodies,” she said in an interview with the Cap Times.
The Democratic U.S. hopeful also said her message for women in Wisconsin on Friday was simple: “I’m not giving up.”
“We've got to fight for our right to access abortion and to make these health care decisions,” Godlewski said. “And that's exactly what I'll do in the U.S. Senate.”
Alex Lasry (D)
Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry told the Cap Times in an interview that he was “devastated” when the decision was handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday.
“What we have to do is make sure that in November, we beat Ron Johnson and make sure that women are able to have the same rights that they had yesterday,’ Lasry said. “Because through no fault of my wife and daughter’s own, they woke up today with less rights than they went to bed with.”
He also said the decision was about more than abortion access, “this is about women’s health care.”
Lasry added that he hopes the decision “shows people the stakes of this election.”
“We have to show up to vote in 2022,” he said.
Tom Nelson (D)
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said in an interview that “we knew for a very long time that these attacks on a woman’s right to choose would culminate with the overturning of Roe.”
He said he was even more troubled by a concurring opinion from Justice Clarence Thomas that suggested rulings guaranteeing the right to contraceptives and legalizing same-sex marriage should be reconsidered.
“This is not the end, but it's just the beginning of chiseling away basic fundamental rights that Americans have enjoyed for a long time,” Nelson said.
Nelson also said he thought the court’s Friday decision “totally … wipes away” momentum Republicans had headed into this year’s midterm elections.
Mandela Barnes (D)
“They really f-ing did it.”
That’s what went through Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ mind when he learned of the decision Friday, he told the Cap Times.
“It's not hypothetical anymore,” he said of Roe being thrown out. “It's the reality we're dealing with. And the question is, ‘What are we going to do about it?’ And the response that I've been seeing from people is that they're ready to stand up, fight back, organize and come together like never before.”
Barnes also took aim at state lawmakers, saying there’s “no reason that Wisconsin has a criminal abortion ban on the books regardless of the fact that Republicans have gerrymandered themselves into a generation of failed leadership,” and called on Congress to codify abortion rights immediately.
He added that “criminalizing abortion” won’t prevent people from seeking out the procedure, and instead “it will push abortion underground and it will make things inherently more dangerous for those seeking an abortion.”
Attorney General
Josh Kaul (D)
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, said in a statement that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe “leaves women less free and at greater risk of suffering harm to their health during pregnancy.”
He said his office “is reviewing (Friday’s) decision and will be providing further information about how we intend to move forward next week.”
“We are at a crossroads for the future of reproductive freedom, and we need elected officials to step up and protect access to safe and legal abortion,” Kaul.
Kaul has previously said that he is “committed with the Wisconsin Department of Justice to not to use any of our resources, either to investigate or prosecute anybody for violations of a 19th century abortion ban.”
Adam Jarchow (R)
Former state Rep. Adam Jarchow, who is seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general, said in a statement he applauds “the court for protecting innocent life.”
“Unlike the lawlessness of our failed Attorney General, Josh Kaul, I will uphold Wisconsin law,” Jarchow said. “As a father of two, I’ve been blessed with the miracle of children and I will vigorously defend the right to life. I’m proud to be 100% pro-life and have the endorsement of Wisconsin Right to Life.”
Eric Toney (R)
Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, who is also seeking the GOP nomination for attorney general, on Twitter called the decision “a win for life and the rule of law.”
“The job of the attorney general is to apply the law, but Josh Kaul wants to pick and choose which laws to follow and which to ignore,” Toney said. “This is and always should have been a state issue. I am pro-life, proudly endorsed by Wisconsin Right to Life, and I will enforce and defend the laws as passed by the legislature and signed into law.