A Republican state lawmaker plans to introduce legislation to ensure voters with disabilities can receive assistance casting ballots, following recent litigation over the question.
The bill from Rep. David Steffen, R-Howard, will aim to “ensure the rights guaranteed by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Voting Rights Act (VRA), and recent federal circuit court decisions are mirrored in Wisconsin state law,” according to a statement from his office.
"It’s past time to end the continued confusion surrounding the voting rights of Wisconsin voters with disabilities," Steffen said. “The legislation will mirror ADA's federal regulations and clarify any outstanding issues that have generated ongoing court involvement.”
A federal judge ruled late last month that Wisconsin voters with disabilities can receive help from a third party while casting their ballots. The decision came in response to a lawsuit filed by four voters with disabilities following a July state Supreme Court decision that only a voter may return their ballot in person.
The state Supreme Court ruled in July that unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal. As a part of that lawsuit, it also heard arguments about who is allowed to place completed absentee ballots in the mail.
While the court didn’t rule on “whether the law permits a voter’s agent to place an absentee ballot in the mail on the voter’s behalf,” advice from Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe that voters should personally mail completed absentee ballots back to their local elections clerks sparked concerns among the disabled voters filing the lawsuit.
Under the court’s ruling in Teigen v. Wisconsin Elections Commission and WEC’s application of that ruling, the voters’ complaint alleged, the only way for plaintiffs to be sure they are lawfully voting would be to personally return their ballot to the clerk’s office or personally place it in the mail.
Judge James Peterson, of the Western District of Wisconsin, sided with those voters.
Peterson said his ruling would “confirm plaintiffs’ federal rights to receive assistance in returning their absentee ballots so they can vote without fear that their ballots will be rejected or that they will be sanctioned for violating (state law).” He added that without the order, disabled voters “risk losing their right to vote, which qualifies as an irreparable harm.”
The voters previously expressed concerns they could face criminal charges if they had someone else return their ballots.
Steffen said his bill will also ensure that a voter’s immediate family members are eligible to assist with absentee ballot handling.
"I'm sure my legislative predecessors never intended to criminalize folks for walking a family member's absentee ballot to the mailbox," Steffen said. “This is an obvious miss between legislative intent and the letter of the law."
The legislator said he is working with Disability Rights Wisconsin on a draft of the bill, which will be available for public review and input in 90 days. He plans to introduce the bill in January, at the start of the next legislative session.