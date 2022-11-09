Wisconsin’s “top cop” is staying put.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday was reelected by Wisconsin voters for a second term, denying Republicans control of the state Department of Justice for at least four more years.
Kaul, who fended off Republican Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney to win another term, focused his reelection campaign on blocking Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban and increasing funding for local governments to improve public safety. With almost all precincts reporting early Wednesday morning, Kaul was ahead by only the slimmest of margins, but a spokesperson for Toney confirmed to the Cap Times that he had conceded the race to Kaul.
Kaul’s first four years in office were tumultuous. He, like Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, spent large portions of it sparring with Republicans, who control the Legislature.
GOP lawmakers sought to limit Kaul’s office’s powers during a lame-duck session in 2018 before he took office. Since then, he has battled them in lawsuits over the state’s voting maps and sued over subpoenas issued as part of a Republican-backed review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.
Kaul has celebrated some victories. He successfully lobbied for the passage of a law intended to prevent a backlog of sexual assault evidence kits from building up again in Wisconsin — fulfilling a pillar of his 2018 campaign promises.
Kaul’s vast fundraising advantage and incumbency were advantages that helped power him to a second term Tuesday.
In contrast to Kaul, Toney, who narrowly won the Republican nomination in August, campaigned on enforcing the state’s abortion ban and bolstering public safety.
Kaul’s reelection all but guarantees a lawsuit he filed seeking to block enforcement of Wisconsin’s abortion ban will continue — potentially setting up yet another high-stakes decision in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.