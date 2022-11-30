Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos met Wednesday with the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, he confirmed in a statement.
The Rochester Republican was subpoenaed by the committee in September as it sought information about his conversations with former President Donald Trump following the 2020 election.
“I did not have any involvement with the events of January 6, 2021,” Vos said in a statement. “My meeting with the Select Committee was brief, and I answered their questions regarding Wisconsin’s 2020 Presidential Election.”
Vos told Milwaukee’s WISN-TV in July that the Republican former president had recently called him and tried to convince him to pursue efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results — something nonpartisan lawyers and analysts have repeatedly confirmed is not legally possible.
Several recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit have confirmed that Democratic President Joe Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by about 20,000 votes.
“It’s very consistent," Vos said of Trump’s calls in the July interview. "He makes his case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained it's not allowed under the Constitution.”
Weeks later, Trump endorsed Vos’ primary opponent, whose bid to challenge the longtime Republican lawmaker failed. Vos was reelected as speaker earlier this month.
According to a Wednesday CBS News report, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, the chairman of the select committee, told reporters on Capitol Hill that Vos’ interview would likely be the committee’s last.