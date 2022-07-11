Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke said Monday that he will resign his seat in the Legislature on the evening of July 27.
The Kaukana Republican, who announced in January that he would not seek reelection, said in a statement that “it’s time to move on to pursue interests in the private sector.
“After announcing in January that I would not be seeking another term, my goal has been to continue to work for the people of my district and the state as long as there was a possibility of further action in the legislature,” Steineke said, adding that now is the time to resigned because “there will likely be no further legislative sessions.”
Steineke, a real estate agent, did not share further details about his plans beyond his plan to work in the private sector.
Steineke’s decision not to seek another term comes as about two dozen other legislators have announced they are leaving the Legislature.
As Assembly majority leader, Steineke has served on influential committees including the Joint Committee on Employment Relations and the Joint Legislative Council. He also co-chaired the Assembly Speaker's Task Force on Racial Disparities in 2021 with state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison.
Prior to joining the Legislature, Steineke served as a supervisor in the town of Vandenbroek and as a member of the Outagamie County Board.
The 5th Assembly District, in northeastern Wisconsin, covers most of eastern Outagamie County and a small part of western Brown County. It also includes much of the Oneida reservation.
Since 1991, the district has been represented by Democrats for 18 years and by Republicans for 13 years. The last Democrat to represent the district was Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, who is currently a Democratic candidate in the U.S. Senate primary.
Capitol Bureau Chief Jessie Opoien contributed to this report.