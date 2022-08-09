Several Madison-area state Assembly districts featured multiple candidates in Tuesday's partisan primary election.
Here's who advanced to the November ballot:
District 46
Five Democratic candidates faced off to represent District 46, encompassing Sun Prairie, Stoughton, the village of Cottage Grove and some of east Madison. With 36.2% of the vote, Dane County Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff swept the race, garnering a total of 3,112 votes.
Fellow candidate Madison Ald. Syed Abbas won 22% of votes, 1,900 total, while Madison attorney Andrew Hysell gained 17.8%, or 1,525 votes.
Also on the ballot was Dane County Supervisor Analiese Eicher and Sun Prairie Ald. Mike Jacobs.
The Assembly seat has been held by departing Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, for the last two decades. Andrew McKinney was the only Republican candidate running for the district and will battle for the seat against Ratcliff in the Nov. 6 general election.
Ratcliff said she is “excited, inspired and ready to get to work,” in a statement Tuesday night.
“Thank you to the people of the 46th district for giving me the opportunity to serve as the next State Representative from this beautiful area,” Ratcliff said. “I ran for this seat because I want to keep on working with the communities I know and love on the issues that matter most: defending reproductive rights, ending gun violence, protecting our environment, and fully funding our public schools.”
District 79
In the Democratic primary to represent Assembly District 79, Dane County Supervisor Alex Joers beat out Brad Votava, a former NASA specialist turned entrepreneur, with 76% of votes (with 100% of precincts reporting), around 7,500 votes total.
Assembly District 79 includes Middleton, Waunakee and some of east Madison, and has been represented by Democrat Dianne Hesselbein since 2013. Victoria Fueger was the sole candidate running in the Republican primary for Assembly District 79.
Joers, who represents District 9 in Dane County, said he was “blown away” by the victory.
“I am just so excited to have the support of the people of the 79th district, and I'm looking forward to fighting for their values and hopefully serving them after November,” he told the Cap Times. “It's really close to my heart that I'm going to be able to run for election in November and have such overwhelming support.”
Joers plans to bring some of his local platforms from his time serving on the County Board to the state Legislature, working to protect reproductive freedom, providing tighter laws for gun safety and fighting for small businesses.
“These are all things that I am hoping to work on in the state Legislature and things that I know with my experience will be able to serve them well,” he said.
District 80
The race to take over the District 80 seat of retiring state Rep. Sondy Pope, who has represented the area since 2003, included five Democrats and two Republicans in Tuesday’s partisan primary.
District 80 covers communities in western Dane County including Mount Horeb and Verona, a part of Green County including New Glarus and a small piece of Iowa County.
Democratic voters chose Mike Bare over Anna Halverson, Chad Kemp, Dale Yurs and Doug Steinberg. Jacob Luginbuhl defeated Nathan Graewin for the Republican nomination.
In a statement, Bare thanked his four opponents “for their willingness to step up” for the district, and said he is looking forward to helping fellow Democratic candidates Mandela Barnes, Tony Evers, Josh Kaul and others win their elections, as well as turn out “yes” votes on area school referenda.
“This campaign was all about meeting voters where they’re at and listening to voters,” Bare said. “I knocked on over 11,000 doors and I heard a lot about peoples’ struggles.”
If elected, as expected in the Democratic-leaning district, he said he hopes to use what he heard from voters in his role in the Assembly.
“I’ll carry their stories with me to the state Assembly,” he said. “We are facing a tremendous challenge with our dysfunctional government. I will work every day for progress on fixing our democracy, defending our rights, and investing in our communities.”
While he currently serves as a Dane County Board supervisor, he said Tuesday night he was not ready to make an announcement on whether he’d continue in that role if elected to the Assembly.
Bare’s closest challenger, Halverson, congratulated him in a statement, calling it a “critical time for our state” and saying “he will work hard to represent this district and focus on the issues that matter to the people of the 80th.” Halverson also expressed appreciation for her campaign’s volunteers and supporters.
“As an organizer, an advocate, and as a mom, today’s outcome does not change my commitment to making the world a better, safer, and more just place for my daughter and future generations,” Halverson said. “I look forward to continuing the fight for reproductive rights and against gun violence.”
Other area races
State Senate Democratic candidates Dianne Hesselbein and Mark Spreitzer, both currently state representatives, advanced in their unopposed primaries in the 27th and 15th state Senate districts.
Robert Relph and Mark Trofimchuck, respectively, will be their Republican challengers, though both districts are expected to remain in Democratic hands.