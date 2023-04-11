Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday announced he is joining a coalition of two dozen attorneys general in an effort to preserve access to the abortion pill mifepristone amid a legal challenge to its federal approval.
A federal judge in Texas issued a preliminary injunction on April 7 revoking the Food and Drug Administration’s 23-year-old approval of the drug; the ruling is set to take effect this Friday. Also on April 7, a federal judge in Washington issued a preliminary ruling in another case, ordering the FDA not to change access to the drug in states that are seeking to expand access to it, effectively preserving its availability. The competing rulings signal a likely path toward resolution by the U.S. Supreme Court.
In the meantime, the U.S. Department of Justice has appealed the Texas decision, and the coalition of attorneys general is urging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to stay the lower court’s ruling pending the appeal.
“The months following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade have made it clearer than ever how vital it is for women to have access to the full array of life-saving reproductive health care services — without interference from politicians,” Kaul said in a statement. “Mifepristone has been used safely for years, and the misguided district court order that would prevent the use of mifepristone must be blocked.”
Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen used (along with misoprostol) to end an early-term pregnancy. The FDA approved mifepristone for medical termination of a pregnancy up to seven weeks gestation in 2000; the approval was extended to 10 weeks in 2016.
“The availability of mifepristone has been particularly critical in providing access to abortion in low-income, underserved, and rural communities where a nonmedication abortion procedure (or ‘procedural abortion’) may be unavailable. And because medication abortion is the most common method used to terminate pregnancy during the first trimester, curtailing access to this method will result in more abortions taking place later in pregnancy, further increasing costs and medical risks,” the attorneys general argue in the amicus brief.
Abortion has effectively been illegal in Wisconsin since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The ruling ended the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy and activated the state’s 1849 abortion ban, which had been unenforceable under the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
While abortion was legal in Wisconsin, elected officials implemented a series of laws limiting access to it, including placing restrictions on medication abortions. A 2012 law banning telemedicine abortions (a practice by which women take the required doses for a medication abortion at home, with support from a doctor by webcam) also required the pills for a medication abortion be given to a woman by the same doctor she saw for a state-mandated counseling appointment.
A lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s ban is currently in Dane County Circuit Court. The challenge is expected to make its way to the state Supreme Court, which in August will have a liberal majority for the first time since 2008 following the recent election of Judge Janet Protasiewicz.