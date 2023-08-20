When Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul took office under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration in 2019, the two made a plan to crack down on water pollution — a plan that has manifested itself into years of litigation related to a family of “forever chemicals” called PFAS.
“In Wisconsin, in 2023, every one of our residents should not only be able to have access to safe drinking water but should be able to count on their water being safe and clean,” Kaul told the Cap Times in an interview this week. “And unfortunately that’s not the reality for a lot of folks around the state.”
PFAS — or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — have been categorized as a group of human-made chemicals commonly found in firefighting foam and household products and known to cause serious health issues when consumed through drinking water.
Contamination discoveries across the state have raised alarms among elected officials and regulators, but when it comes to holding accountable the companies responsible for the presence of PFAS in waterways and wells, the state has tapped its top investigators and attorneys.
“Protecting clean water is a really important part of how I see my role as attorney general and the work we do at the Wisconsin Department of Justice,” Kaul said.
The Department of Justice is litigating three active cases. The first two are lawsuits filed by the state against companies it says have contaminated Wisconsin waters.
“Those cases are focused on remedying harm that has occurred and are looking at the damage that has been done,” Kaul said.
Wisconsin v. Johnson Controls and Tyco
The first, a case filed in March 2022, alleges that Johnson Controls Inc. and Tyco Fire Products LP violated the state’s hazardous spills law when they failed to alert the state about a PFAS spill at the Fire Technology Center in Marinette.
The state is seeking financial penalties against the two companies in addition to an injunction that would require Johnson Controls and Tyco to investigate the cause of the spill and clean up the contamination near the facility. Pre-trial is not set to begin for the case until November 2024, according to documents from the Wisconsin Court System.
Kaul held a listening session in Marinette County in 2019 during which he said residents expressed concern not only over water contamination but risks to their health from drinking the tainted water.
At one session in December 2019, long-time Marinette resident Lisa Miller told Kaul and DNR representatives that she had noticed health issues in her family, as well as changes in the environment.
Another attendee, Cindy Boyle, grew up in Marinette and bought a home with her husband in Peshtigo. She told Kaul and the DNR that she wondered what land value her home had after vast PFAS contamination was found near her home.
About two-thirds of Wisconsin residents use groundwater as their primary source of drinking water, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
At the time, Tyco spokesperson Karen Marie Tognarelli accused Kaul of filing the lawsuit as a way to prop up his bid for reelection in November 2022 — an election Kaul later won.
Tognarelli told The Associated Press that, at the time of the lawsuit, Tyco was already in the process of cleaning up the spill.
As of April, the DNR and Tyco were still feuding over what the state requires in contamination cleanup and what Tyco says it has done.
DOJ targets 3M, 17 other companies
The second lawsuit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court in June 2022, took aim at 18 companies the Department of Justice alleges used deceptive practices that “led directly to PFAS contamination.” The companies — three of which are based in Wisconsin and the others from across the country — knew, or should have known, “the ordinary and intended use of their products would lead to the dangerous impacts on public health and the environment now being experienced across Wisconsin,” according to the state.
Kaul’s 2022 lawsuit has gone through a series of legal hiccups as the group of defendants, including 3M and other major companies accused of PFAS-related ground contamination, sought to move the case to courts outside of Wisconsin.
The attorney general’s office confirmed Friday that the state filed an amended complaint to the 2022 case in May to include additional claims against the defendants. The case was previously moved to the U.S. District Court of South Carolina for pretrial proceedings.
It remains to be seen where that case will go from here. The AG’s office did not have any update for whether the court had responded to the amended complaint.
The two cases are “focused on seeking both recoveries of financial penalties as well as court orders or judgments” against the companies accused of contamination, Kaul said.
Josh Kaul's agency defends DNR
While the first two cases are similar in that both call for the corporations to provide compensation to finance cleanup efforts, in the third case the DOJ is acting as the defense.
“We are essentially defending the authority of DNR to take action to address PFAS contamination, in addition to other types of contamination,” Kaul said.
In February 2021, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce sued the DNR over what the business group alleges is too much authority within the state agency to change what substances and levels are considered hazardous. A Wisconsin circuit court judge ruled against the DNR that year, a decision which the state appealed almost immediately. The appeal awaits a ruling.
Beyond legal action, Kaul said the DOJ is working to encourage the federal and state governments to adopt better policies to identify PFAS contamination, mitigate negative effects and more tightly regulate the chemicals.
“I think it’s important that we’re led by the science on this issue and that levels are being set at a level that protects the health of the people who are going to be drinking the water,” Kaul said.
This is an area where state policy needs to catch up to federal plans, he said.
While there are no legally enforceable federal guidelines on PFAS contamination, the Environmental Protection Agency issued suggested guidance in March, proposing a new maximum limit of 4 parts-per-trillion (ppt) — down from current guidance set in 2022 that sets the limit at 70 ppt. The new proposed guidelines would set the limit at the lowest possible measurable amount of PFAS, according to the EPA.
This May Kaul joined 16 other states in urging the federal EPA to adopt the tighter limits.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources last year set the state’s maximum contaminant level at 70 ppt.
“Because things have stalled pretty significantly (at the state level), we haven’t made the kind of progress we need to,” Kaul said. “The standards that the federal government is setting are more protective of public health than the state standards are right now.”
Within the state budget, signed into law by Evers on July 5, lawmakers included $125 million to address PFAS contamination across the state but did not include any indication on how the funds would be used.