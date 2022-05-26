Why Madison is redesigning its bus system

The City Council will vote on the Metro network redesign in less than two weeks, and Madison leaders are committed to pushing the plan through to its next phase.
The city has faced resistance over the past several weeks as it moves to overhaul the bus system to make it more equitable and efficient.
“Some folks have asked why we're doing this at all, why should we even redesign our current network? The main reason is that the current system does not serve our residents well,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a press briefing on May 19. “In fact, it exacerbates the racial disparities that we see in Madison.”
While the city has grown and changed in the last 20 years, Madison’s public transit system has not. It’s especially problematic for Black, Latino and low-income riders, who are more likely to need to transfer and take longer trips over shorter distances than white and high-income riders.
Under the current system, people of color have to transfer 2.5 times more often than others and are twice as likely to have a trip that takes longer than 45 minutes than others, according to the mayor’s office.
Additionally, the network is largely designed around four transfer points — west, south, east and north — where buses come and go. But many buses bypass those points during peak hours to provide more direct service to the downtown area, according to city transportation planner Mike Cechvala.
“We're trying to take a from scratch approach to redesigning our existing transit network,” Cechvala said.
Cechvala said the timing is right because the city has found many can't use the transit system in a meaningful way because it takes too long to get anywhere. On top of that, as the city recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said it should do so in a way that reflects future needs and travel demand.
After feedback, city amends design
In January, the city announced its redesign plan, which promises fewer transfers, more consistent service with direct routes to outlying areas and the elimination of transfer points and buses from lower State Street. With bus rapid transit (a completely separate project) as the backbone going east to west and north to south, the draft reconfigures bus service in all parts of the city with a new set of routes.
The city has held over 50 public meetings on the redesign plan, getting feedback along the way. The Transportation Policy and Planning Board will hold a citywide public hearing on the plan and amendments on May 31. Residents are invited to share their thoughts on the proposed plan and amendments.
After that, the board will vote on the resolution at its June 6 meeting and, if passed, it will move to the City Council for a vote on June 7.
It won’t be the last vote, but it’s a big step in moving the project forward.
Final implementation will require another approval of the detailed schedules, start and stop times, as well as an equity analysis later in the year, likely in the fall, said Justin Stuehrenberg, Metro Transit’s general manager.
Last week, at its meeting on May 16, the Transportation Policy and Planning Board reviewed 26 amendments to the plan to address issues raised by the public. Residents mentioned certain changes, such as:
Southside residents expressed concern about the loss of service to several major destinations, including the Romnes Apartments and St. Vincent de Paul stores, so one amendment is providing all day service on Olin Avenue and Fish Hatchery Road (north of the Beltline).
Several neighborhoods on the west side took issue with the loss of all-day service, so one amendment provides all-day service on Speedway, Old Sauk and Nakoma roads.
University of Wisconsin-Madison representatives shared concerns about the capacity of buses through the core of campus, so an amendment is committing more peak hour service through the UW campus on Observatory Drive.
Some said all-day service is needed north of Tennyson Drive, so one amendment adds a route providing consistent service from the far north side to the Pick 'n Save, Madison College, the Kinsman DMV and Woodman’s on East Milwaukee Street.
Cechvala spearheaded the changes to the design and presented them to board. He believes the city has addressed “most of” the concerns brought forward.
“There's a little bit of all of us in these amendments,” he said at the meeting. “It's been a very collaborative process internally. We did try to focus on what will work best for the system as well as how they related to the requests.”
Yet for some, the new routes and stops could mean longer walks and less access.
“This (redesign) is not without tradeoffs, because we are making all these improvements within the same budget,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We cannot provide that high level of service everywhere given the budgetary constraints placed upon us, so we must make a choice — good service for most or mediocre service for more people.”
She said the plan is designed to do the former. A city-conducted analysis showed 31% of Madison residents would see improvements in service, while a small percent would see a decrease in access due to this shift.
With newly proposed amendments, the mayor said she’s confident that percentage can be reduced even further.
“While I can't make predictions on how our policymakers will vote, I do think that the draft plan with the staff-recommended amendments will result in a good plan that has better service for the vast majority of Madison,” Stuehrenberg told the Cap Times about the impending vote.
Budget constraints and other complaints
Budgeting remains a large obstacle in the city’s path.
The city has committed the same amount of money for operations to the redesigned bus system as to the current one, approximately $60 million annually. Though the city has done its best to estimate costs, those won’t be officially determined until further down the line, according to Stuehrenberg.
“The reality is that in 2023’s budget we would not need any additional subsidy because we still have the rescue funds that are coming through. Starting in 2024 is when some of these additional funds would be needed,” he said. “This obviously is a big, big project, and we had to approach it in a slightly different way, just to make sure that we had time to get through each step.”
The ACLU of Wisconsin raised concerns earlier in May that the redesign may not be in compliance with requirements under the federal Civil Rights Act and urged the city to conduct a study to ensure the plan does not benefit white riders more than riders of color.
The city is putting federal dollars toward the transit redesign and, as such, must remain in compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin.
Stuehrenberg told the Cap Times the equity analysis the ACLU’s letter was meant to prompt was, and always has been, a part of the city’s plan. The analysis will be presented to the Transportation Policy and Planning Commission on May 31.
Rhodes-Conway has sharply disputed the claim, maintaining that equity is the “foundational principle” of the redesign.
“Some have raised concerns about the redesign falling short of compliance with the federal law. That is simply not the case, nor is it an option,” she said in a statement, explaining much of the project is still in flux.
Stuehrenberg explained an analysis can’t be conducted until the full council adopts a plan because there are far too many variables.
“Metro Transit designed the draft network in a way where they feel confident that there would not be a disparate impact, but once the council has given direction on the plan and amendments, they will do that analysis to confirm,” Rhodes-Comway said. “If it does show a disparate impact, they’d need to adjust the plan.”
Others have contended the redesign puts expanded ridership over need, making it more challenging for disabled residents to get to their bus stops, citing longer distances. (In some areas of the draft, the distance between a current and new stop is close to a mile.)
The city has focused on improvements to sidewalk infrastructure for years, Rhodes-Conway said, in anticipation of the redesign so that it is easier for everyone to navigate to bus stops, including those with disabilities.
“For a few though, the fixed route service would no longer be an option and so paratransit service is also being expanded to serve those in range of the new routing, as well as grandfathering those who were eligible with the old routing,” she said. “The proposed amendments to the draft plan largely focus on the needs of the people who rely most on the service.”
Stuehrenberg said the redesign has taken years to plan, a culmination of years of complaints about the metro system being “extremely complex and circuitous.”
“It is not just something we're doing because we want to. We're trying to fix the system,” he said. “It can't do everything for everyone, and some will be negatively impacted, but the vast majority of the city — including the vast majority of people of color — will benefit.”