The Food and Drug Administration authorized a new redesigned coronavirus vaccine Wednesday specifically targeting Omicron variants, meaning millions of Americans could receive new booster doses in the next month.
The doses could be released as soon as next week, according to multiple national news outlets.
But in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services won’t yet say what the anticipated timeline of the rollout will look like.
“It’s still just a bit premature to talk about this,” said Elizabeth Goodsitt, a communications officer for DHS, in an email. “The next step in the process is the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meetings scheduled for (Thursday and Friday).”
Goodsitt said the department will have more information to share after it sees the committee’s recommendation.
The new boosters come two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the BA.5 variant of Omicron still circulating widely, the redesigned shots aim to slow the pandemic’s persistent infection pace. The booster will contain a combination of the original COVID vaccine formulation and one also targeting BA. 4 and BA.5, now the dominant version of the virus, to provide more protection from the currently circulating Omicron variants.
The FDA used emergency authorization for two versions of the shots made by Pfizer and Moderna, for those 18 and older.
At Public Health Madison & Dane County, local health officials await the state DHS’s orders on how to proceed with the new boosters. Morgan Finke, a spokesperson for PHMDC, said there aren’t many specifics to share right now.
“We have been monitoring the authorization process closely and have been anticipating this news and making plans for this rollout for some time,” Finke said in an email. “However, because we are part of the state's vaccinator program, we do have to wait for DHS to update its orders before we can actually provide bivalent boosters in our clinics.”
“That said, as soon as we have them in hand, we do plan to offer (the boosters),” she added, anticipating more updates in the coming days and weeks.
The new boosters could be available in a few days if the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, signs off on the shots, a decision that could come by Friday, the New York Times reported. The federal government is expected to start shipping doses to the states as soon as the FDA authorizes the boosters.
Scientists have said that it will typically be between one to two weeks after a person gets the shot for the antibodies to start working.
The new vaccine will most likely be available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices and community health centers. Sites that offer the current COVID vaccine can be found at www.vaccines.gov.