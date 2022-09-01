The long-awaited Madison Public Market, nearly 15 years in the making, was faced with another major setback this week putting its future in jeopardy — and the city doesn’t yet have a course of action to address it.
The market was dealt a big blow Wednesday after the city withdrew its application for a $3.45 million federal economic development administration grant, a key part of the market’s funding.
Without the grant — plus a two-year pandemic-induced delay and growing construction costs — the project has a new total cost estimate of $20 million and $5.25 million gap in funding.
While Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s 2023 capital budget reauthorizes the current $7 million in tax incremental district funding, it does not include additional city dollars to fill the new $5.25 million gap.
It is unclear if Rhodes-Conway will seek additional funding for the market in her proposed capital budget, set to be introduced Tuesday. Rhodes-Conway did not answer questions about if the funding gap will be made up in the 2023 capital budget, but in a statement to the Cap Times said, "I look forward to talking to the Finance Committee about this matter."
Now, the Madison Public Market Foundation and other supporters of the project, like Ald. Syed Abbas, District 12, are left wondering about the future.
“I'm really disappointed to see the city's not giving a clear direction on the funding,” said Abbas, who represents the district where the proposed market site is located, on the corner of North First and East Johnson streets in the city’s Fleet Services building. “The mayor should take a clear position, rather than not giving any comment in favor or in opposition. It's important for the community, as well as for me, to know where the mayor stands.
“She could really make a strong statement by putting money into the capital budget because this project is shovel-ready,” he added.
‘Absent a clear path’
Abbas said he was not aware of the city withdrawing the application of the grant funding until a memo went out Wednesday.
The memo, from the director of the Economic Development Division Matthew Mikolajewski, informed city staff of “rapidly increasing construction costs” for the project. As such, Mikolajewski ordered an updated construction estimate from the consultant on the project, and found a new price tag of $20 million — a $1.7 million increase from the estimate done earlier this year.
Although the project team had been working with the federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) on securing CARES Act funding, the public market had not yet received a commitment of this financial support, Mikolajewski wrote in the memo.
“The Project Team started working with the EDA on identifying ways to adjust sources and uses of funding to address the inflationary gap noted above; however, we were unable to identify a workable solution,” he wrote. “In the meantime, the EDA was unfortunately under a deadline to commit CARES Act funding. Absent a clear path to providing additional funding to the (Madison Public Market) to close this inflationary gap, the City was required to withdraw its application for EDA funding.”
On top of that, as construction costs continue to rise, it is likely that $5 million gap will increase further prior to bidding on the project. Mikolajewski’s memo said between $800,000 and $1 million can be cut from the project’s budget “without deep, negative impact to the overall operations,” but more substantive cuts would “come with greater ramifications for the operational sustainability of the (market).”
It’s unlikely significant donations will materialize in the coming months for the project, according to the Madison Public Market Foundation, and while the city is exploring new sources of federal funding, those could provide at most an additional $1 million.
City staff will brief the Finance Committee on Sep.12 regarding the funding gap and a final vote from the City Council on the budget won’t take place until November.
Project in jeopardy?
Abbas believes sending the project back to the City Council, even to the Finance Committee, will create more uncertainty.
“With all due respect, that's how I feel about it,” he said.” I'm very supportive of the project. I think the project holds a lot of value, especially (for) minority businesses.”
And, in his opinion, if the funding gap isn’t closed in the budget or with tax incremental financing, “the project is killed.”
“I'm very fearful the project will be jeopardized and get killed,” Abbas said.
It’s a fear members of the Madison Public Market Foundation, the lead organization for MPM fundraising, share as well.
James Shulkin, a member of the Madison Public Market Foundation board, made an urgent website post Wednesday asking community members to voice their support of the project to city staff.
“Despite the progress made to bring our dream to fruition, the proposed Madison Public Market is again in danger,” Shulkin said. “Please ask them to add $5.25M to the 2023 Capital budget. If this doesn’t occur, the Market will face yet another significant delay.”
Last fall, city leaders assured residents the Madison Public Market remained on track to open by fall 2023.
Anne Reynolds, chair of the city’s Public Market Development Committee and member of the foundation’s board, has been involved in the project dating to its inception in the 2000s.
“The city asked for a revised (cost) estimate, and through the summer there was not a plan of action developed in order to fill that gap,” Reynolds said. “The EDA had a deadline for committing the funds and they wanted the city to have those funds in hand, to have that gap filled — and it didn't happen.”
She’s staying optimistic, though. She said despite major disappointment in this recent turn of events, the foundation is still “extremely positive about the project” and is hoping there's still a path forward to fund it.
At this point, the total capital commitment from the city for the project through TIF is approximately $7 million. Reynolds said adding another $5.5 million is “a relatively small price to pay” for the social justice and social equity the market would bring to the city.
“There are very few other projects that will have this potential for this kind of impact on entrepreneurs, very small businesses and people of color,” Reynolds said. “This is one of those once-in-a-generation projects.”