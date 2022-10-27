What’s next in Madison’s independent police monitor search

The search for the city’s first independent police monitor continues Thursday when the the Police Civilian Oversight Board meets after its latest pick withdrew.
After the board announced John Tate II as the long-awaited independent police monitor, Tate decided to pursue a different role in Racine.
“There's no downside to that particular position, except that it isn't the place that I was raised, the place I grew up," Tate told the Cap Times.
Tate was the second person chosen for the role. In an earlier search, the selected candidate also withdrew.
The change once again puts the Police Civilian Oversight Board, which is made up of 13 city residents, back to square one in its appointment of an independent police monitor. The board is meeting Thursday in a closed session to discuss next steps in the hiring process and did not respond to the Cap Times’ multiple requests for more information.
The city’s PCOB announced the appointment of Tate II to the position on Oct. 10 after months of searching for an applicant. Tate was one of four that applied for the job, which is hired by the board and the city to oversee the Madison Police Department’s compliance with policy and procedure.
Tate, 37, is the president of the Racine City Council and formerly served as the chair of the state's parole commission, but was asked to resign by Gov. Tony Evers in June over a parole decision.
Now, instead of serving as the first independent police monitor, Tate plans to act as the city of Racine’s first-ever violence prevention manager in his hometown.
Tate told the Cap Times in an interview that despite his excitement to serve the city of Madison, the reason for the change was simple: “There is no place like home,” he said.
“There's nothing wrong with Madison at all. The interviewing process was very transparent, very upfront, very clear on what the (PCOB) is hoping to do,” Tate said.
Tate said when the community is suffering as it has been with the violence seen this past year, he felt called to serve in a “different but necessary” capacity.
“The city of Madison and the Police Civilian Oversight Board were phenomenal partners to work with during the interview and selection process. It is abundantly clear that they are serious about improving community relations with law enforcement by ensuring transparency and accountability,” Tate added. “My selection to lead the department was incredibly humbling and validating, personally and professionally — I wish them the best in securing a candidate to start that important work.”
But now those plans are also on hold after Racine officials raised concerns over the legality of the appointment.
Another pivot
Tate’s hire as violence prevention manager is under question because of a state law that bans elected officials from being hired to work in a position they voted to create within the term it was established.
The Racine City Council voted to create the violence prevention manager role in July. The position seeks to bring a public health perspective to the city’s response to crime and violence and would be funded through at least the end of 2023 by federal grant money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
In an Oct. 20 interview, Tate said he planned to resign as Racine council president and alder before his start date as violence prevention manager on Nov. 14.
“We face a crisis of violence, specifically gun violence, in the city of Racine,” Tate said. “As (an) alder, I have called for comprehensive responses to all of the challenges we have faced… our response to the rising violence should be no different.”
Then on Sunday, Tate took to Facebook to announce he will not start serving in the violence prevention manager role in November as planned, nor will he resign from the council. He will instead serve out his term through the spring and then, he hopes, take up the new position.
“I will continue to consult with the City attorney as to what steps may be necessary to satisfy state statute before proceeding any further with this position. That may include withdrawing from consideration altogether or delaying a start date until after the term has concluded, or something else altogether,” Tate said in a Facebook post. “Either way the statute is fairly clear, I could not take on this role until my term has concluded.”
He added that for now, his desire is to continue to serve the people of Racine.
What’s next
Tate’s withdrawal is another roadblock on the bumpy path to filling the Madison role, which will review use of force incidents, oversee civilian complaints and ensure independent review of operations. It was created to bring a better commitment to racial equity and understanding of oppression and institutional racism to the police department.
The selection will need approval by the Madison City Council and the salary is estimated to be $125,000.
The City Council created the first independent monitor and civilian review board for the police department in September 2020. There have been a series of setbacks since, including discrimination allegations in the hiring process and another withdrawn candidate.
The role was created after five years of a resident-led Madison Police Department Policy & Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee studying the MPD’s policies, practices and procedures and weighing input from community members and experts.
Despite the position initially drawing 30 applicants in July 2021, Madison’s Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division Manager Byron Bishop, the sole finalist at the time, took himself out of consideration for the job.
The decision came after documents surfaced showing he’d discriminated against a woman he’d been having an affair with and violated state licensing requirements at his former company.
For the second search, Tate was among four finalists interviewed in August alongside Madison attorney Joel Winnig, Milwaukee legal advisor Robert Copley and state Department of Transportation diversity, equity and inclusion official Rodney Saunders Jr.
“The board is executing its next steps and will release an update shortly,” Jennifer Marek, an administrative aide for the oversight board, said in a statement on Oct. 18.
Neither Marek nor other members of the PCOB responded to the Cap Times multiple requests for further information on the hiring process. The mayor’s office is not involved in hiring for the role and declined to comment on Tate’s withdrawal.
At the time of Tate’s hire, Keetra Burnette, PCOB chair, said that throughout his career, Tate has demonstrated “unwavering commitment” to serving the most marginalized individuals and families in the state.
Burnette said in 2021 that hiring the independent monitor was the board’s “highest priority” for 2021.
“We’re all really excited to place someone in this position, so some of the weight of the work we are doing now can be lifted up off of the shoulders of volunteers and onto the shoulders of paid staff,” Burnette told the Cap Times.
Tate said that any of the three finalists for the role would do “a fine job” establishing the role, building trust with the community, and increasing transparency and accountability for law enforcement.