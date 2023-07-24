What’s next for the ‘Year of Mental Health?’

With the state reeling from the mental health fallout of a pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers declared in January that 2023 would be the “Year of Mental Health” in Wisconsin.
Weeks later he sought to live up to that pledge, proposing more than $500 million in his 2023-25 biennial budget proposal to put toward a wide-ranging set of mental health initiatives.
In response, one leading mental health advocate in Wisconsin said the proposals left her “enthusiastic for the potential for some really great conversations and potentially some funding for lots of service improvements to come through."
Flash forward to earlier this month, when the Democrat signed the state’s spending plan for the next two years, and mental health advocates — and Evers — are left wanting more. The governor’s recommended investments were slashed by Republican lawmakers during the budget-writing process to just under $36 million of new mental health-related spending over the biennium — less than 10% of what Evers proposed.
So what, exactly, does that mean for the “Year of Mental Health?”
A state in crisis
Republicans cut Evers’ most ambitious mental health proposal: $270 million to support student mental health in Wisconsin schools. GOP lawmakers instead approved $30 million in grant funding for school-based mental health services.
Other proposals cut entirely included $40.8 million to help counties provide community support program services, $34.4 million to extend eligibility for postpartum services, and $142,300 for an additional position in the Office of Children’s Mental Health.
The dramatic curtailing of the governor’s proposals come at a time when Wisconsin is facing a mental health crisis, advocates told the Cap Times.
The crisis is far-reaching. Scores of American adults reported symptoms consistent with anxiety and depression during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are still grappling with worsened mental health, according to data from KFF (formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation). The pandemic’s negative effects on mental health were especially profound for kids, both national and state surveys have shown, including the state Department of Public Instruction’s 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, taken on a voluntary basis in fall 2021.
One-third of respondents, 33.7%, reported they “felt sad or hopeless” almost every day for more than two weeks, “so they stopped doing some usual activities” at some point in the year before taking the survey. That figure is up significantly from a decade ago, when the same survey question had 22.7% of respondents report they felt sad or hopeless.
The pandemic also highlighted the dearth of mental health care providers in Wisconsin, with some counties facing severe shortages, according to state data. At least 55 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, for example, needed at least one additional psychiatrist “to eliminate a significant psychiatrist shortage for the general population,” according to the 2018 data from the Department of Health Services, which is the most recent available data.
A statewide suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline has also seen a sharp increase in calls in recent years. The 988 Wisconsin Lifeline, which launched last summer, fielded some 91,000 calls during the first 12 months it was available, according to DHS. In the year prior to that, the hotline received between 35,000 and 40,000 calls.
Given the scale of the crisis, the need to invest in mental health initiatives has never been greater, said National Alliance on Mental Illness Wisconsin Executive Director Mary Kay Battaglia.
“We waited too long to try to fix the system,” Battaglia said. “We can either pay to make the system better now or we can pay twice as much later.”
Battaglia said she takes calls at the organization’s office and hears from families who are waiting many months for an appointment for a child experiencing a mental health crisis.
“If we can intervene when mental health issues come up in students, that would be so helpful not only for that person, their family, but also for the community as a whole because then you won't have to depend so much on crisis services down the line,” Battaglia said.
Funding ‘not nearly where we needed it to be’
Despite the cuts to his proposals, Evers said in an interview with the Cap Times that the budget he signed into law at least starts to invest in mental health-related needs in Wisconsin — particularly among students.
"The spending plan includes $30 million, which is being distributed equally across the state on a per pupil basis, to help bolster mental health efforts at Wisconsin schools through collaborations with mental health providers."
“Do I think we need more money? Yes,” Evers said during the interview in his office at the Capitol, “But I think this was … a really good start. And we really need it. I am very concerned about our kids in school and the weight of the world on them and not being able to respond appropriately. Scary times.”
The governor added, “We made progress, but under no circumstances did we get the resources we actually need.”
Other Democrats share the governor’s view that the $30 million sent to schools should only be an initial investment.
“It was significant but it was not nearly what the governor wanted and not nearly where we needed it to be,” said state Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, who serves as the ranking Democrat on the Legislature’s budget-writing committee and is also a member of the Senate Committee on Mental Health.
“It's unfortunate, it's sad, and we have to do better,” Johnson said. “We have to do better because these individuals deserve better,” adding that investing in student mental health needs to happen “first and foremost.”
“The earlier we can get to these issues and make sure that our kids are OK and that these needs are addressed, the better the chances that they have going until adulthood to make sure that they are mentally healthy,” she said.
Beyond boosted resources to help students, Evers said the state should prioritize supporting its partners at the county level, who are on the front lines of the state’s mental health crisis.
The governor also doesn’t want to wait to make investments. Following a series of partial vetoes to the final version of the budget, Wisconsin continues to sit on a budget surplus of about $4 billion. Evers said he wants lawmakers to come back to Madison to work on a deal that would bundle together a tax cut for middle class Wisconsinites, funds to support the state’s child care system and additional mental health related spending.
“Mental health, child care, taxes. If they’d come back and do that, that would make me happy,” Evers said. “And I think it’d make them happy.”
While there’s no way to know if the governor’s vision will come to fruition, cutting taxes and helping bolster the state’s child care system are two issues Republicans are interested in working on. Speaking at the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s annual convention last month, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said addressing the state’s ailing child care system is an issue GOP lawmakers want to work on in the fall.
Republicans mum on mental health cuts
Why initial cuts were made to the governor’s mental health proposals by Republicans remains unclear — and that’s troubling to some outside observers.
Marquette University Associate Professor of Political Science Philip Rocco, who tracked the difference between Evers’ mental health proposals and what ended up in the budget, said it wasn’t surprising to have Evers and Republicans disagree about the final amounts spent on various programs, but suggested the lack of explanation for the cuts was problematic.
“You go back and look at the (Joint Finance Committee) hearings, and there’s no real specific justification for those cuts, there’s a sort of blanket justification for cuts,” Rocco said.
“There’s no question the crisis is going to continue, how do you propose to solve that crisis? There’s no answer to that question,” Rocco added later. “And I think that is symptomatic of a very sick and sclerotic democracy in Wisconsin.”
Republicans still haven’t addressed why they made the cuts. For this story, the Cap Times asked Vos, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Joint Finance Committee co-chairs Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, why such significant cuts were made to the governor’s mental health initiatives. The paper also asked if the lawmakers believed the state is facing a mental health crisis, what is the best path forward for the state on mental health issues and if they think their colleagues would be open to investing in additional mental health initiatives this session, given that the state continues to sit on such a large surplus.
Marklein declined to comment. Spokespeople for Vos, LeMahieu and Born did not respond to the Cap Times.
Evers, for what it’s worth, said he believes Republicans made such large cuts because “they believe it's not as big of an issue as I do.”
“It's not like, ‘Oh my gosh, we can't do this because we don't have enough money,’ because that’d be a lie,” Evers said. “So what can it be other than they don't believe it's as much of a thing as it actually is?”
Even though the governor didn’t get the mental health funding he wanted, advocates still believe declaring 2023 the “Year of Mental Health” has at least created a comfort around discussing a topic long considered taboo.
“I'm optimistic because by talking about it we normalize the conversation,” said NAMI’s Battaglia. “I'm thrilled that people are talking about it from the highest levels of government and the highest levels of providers are talking about mental health.”