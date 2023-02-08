What’s Josh Kaul’s next move?

As Josh Kaul emerged from the conference room in his Capitol office the morning of Jan. 3, an aide revealed he had been revising a few lines of his inaugural address — even though a “finalized” version of the speech was set to be shared with reporters.
Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general is famous among former colleagues and his staff for refining legal briefs and speeches until the last possible moment. Within the hour, he was set to be sworn into his second term. Wisconsin would be watching; things needed to be just right.
Waiting for Kaul to finish toying with his speech was a collection of family members, including his wife, Lindsey, and their two sons, Simon, 8, and Henry, 6. Both boys wore suits, though that didn’t stop them from lounging in a pair of the office’s wood-framed chairs (nor from resting their sneakers on their dad’s suit pants).
As Kaul and his sons discussed their Christmas presents, as well as when they were supposed to join him on stage during the ceremony, a relaxed side of the attorney general emerged — one not often seen while he’s working as Wisconsin’s “top cop.” In that moment, he wasn’t occupied with running a state agency with an annual budget of more than $150 million or prosecuting drug trafficking and homicides. “What’s next?” didn’t appear to be a question on his mind. He seemed set on enjoying the fleeting moment.
That changed when he approached the lectern in the Capitol’s rotunda. In a brief inaugural address, Kaul reflected on the trying times of his first four years in office — a pandemic, an attempt to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election and bitter political battles — and set his sights on the future.
“In rural, suburban and urban communities — in our biggest cities and small towns alike — Wisconsinites want their families to be safe from crime, they want their kids to go to good schools, they want to be safe drinking the water from the tap, they want health care to be accessible and affordable, and don’t want our freedoms to be taken away,” he said.
“Over the course of our history, Wisconsin has been a leader,” he continued. “And it’s time for us to lead the way again.”
For Kaul, that leadership includes pressing for more public safety funding, cracking down on corporate polluters and blocking Wisconsin’s 174-year-old abortion ban. And, although he hasn’t said so himself, Republicans and Democrats in Wisconsin believe it could involve a bid for the governor’s office. The attorney general’s second term is underway — what’s next?
Trying start
The tumult of Kaul’s first term as attorney general began before he took the oath of office. Just weeks before inauguration, the Republican-controlled Legislature convened a lame-duck session in December 2018 to approve legislation curbing the powers of Kaul and incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
The bills approved by GOP lawmakers and signed into law by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker allowed the Legislature to intervene in legal challenges to state laws and gave legislators sign-off authority on how to spend money associated with legal settlements — two powers that had previously been under the attorney general’s purview. (The laws faced a legal challenge, but were ultimately upheld in a 5-2 decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.)
Things didn’t slow down. Kaul would become an active player on a wide range of issues, including filing lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid crisis and to remove holdover Walker appointees from their posts and launching a statewide investigation into clergy sexual abuse.
Along the way, he argued before the state’s high court that some 70,000 Wisconsinites should not be purged from the voter rolls, waded into a messy legal fight over the state’s legislative maps and wrestled (via legal briefs) with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman over the validity of subpoenas Gableman issued as part of a Republican-backed review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.
But Kaul defines his time in office by other accomplishments.
“I'm really proud of the work that (the state Department of Justice) does investigating and prosecuting some of the most serious crimes in the state,” Kaul said. His administration has “worked to strengthen the justice system,” he said, by adding prosecutor positions across Wisconsin, boosting funding for law enforcement training and bolstering a treatment and diversion program for non-violent offenders who struggle with alcohol and drug use.
Among his most significant policy achievements was helping shepherd through the Legislature two bipartisan bills aimed at preventing a backlog of sexual assault evidence kits from building up again in Wisconsin. The legislation was initially developed by legislators working with Republican former Attorney General Brad Schimel. Kaul continued the work after taking office in 2019.
The bills, among other measures, established procedures for collecting and processing evidence kits from sexual assault victims and required police agencies to provide the state DOJ with more data on those cases than previously. They also required the agency to create a database known as the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Tracking System to allow victims to access information about the status of any kits they have provided.
Addressing the backlog of unprocessed sexual assault kits was a pillar of Kaul’s first campaign for attorney general, in which he ousted the incumbent, Schimel, by 17,000 votes. The legislation’s passage is a sign to some that the attorney general is a capable dealmaker with lawmakers in both parties.
“It's one thing to make a good speech, but it's another to actually be able to bring a whole department together around a goal and then get it done,” said state Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, of Kaul’s work on the legislation. “Being able to actually run things is an underappreciated skill in government.”
Kaul points to the legislation’s passage as a defining moment in his first term.
“Over time, (the legislation) will really change our understanding of what's happening (with sexual assault kits),” he said. “We'll have a much clearer picture of how sexual assault kits move through the process.”
Election lawsuits catapulted Kaul
Although Kaul hadn’t run for office prior to 2018, he had experience working on issues that captured the public’s attention. After earning his law degree from Stanford, he clerked for a federal judge in Boston. A few years later, he began working as a federal prosecutor in Baltimore, where he prosecuted a handful of high-profile cases, including serving as lead prosecutor in a case involving rival gangs in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood.
He turned his focus to voting rights and election-related litigation in 2014. Working out of the Madison office of Perkins Coie, a Seattle-based law firm long associated with Democrats, he served on a small team of attorneys that argued in a series of weeks-long trials in prominent cases in North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Wisconsin and elsewhere.
Kaul was built for the fast-moving, time-intensive nature of election law trials, according to three former colleagues who worked on those cases with him. In interviews with the Cap Times, they recalled his tireless approach to the litigation, recounting that Kaul often slept in intervals of only a couple hours, working through the night to refine briefs and send emails (Kaul laughed as he reflected on those nights, noting that “having young kids has changed my sleep habits for the better”).
Kaul, sitting in his office in the Capitol, admitted he misses trying cases. His former Perkins Coie colleague, Lis Frost, a Washington-based attorney who still works on election-related cases, recalled that Kaul was energized by going to trial, noting that he thrived on the “emergency timeframes” of voting-related cases.
“He loved being in trial. It was plain as day,” said Bruce Spiva, another of Kaul’s former colleagues, also based in Washington.
Spiva, who in 2016 argued in federal court in Madison alongside Kaul in a lawsuit challenging a series of voting laws put in place by Wisconsin Republicans, said “it was clear that (Kaul) was home” while arguing the case.
Kaul and his team won some decisions as part of the lawsuit, which served in some ways as his introduction as a player in Wisconsin politics. Described by his former colleagues as quick on his feet in the courtroom, Kaul’s quip that one of the Wisconsin laws in question was “almost cartoonishly unconstitutional” caught the attention of reporters in the courtroom, including one for this newspaper.
Kaul’s profile grew from those arguments in federal court, but he had long been familiar with Wisconsin politics. His mother, Peg Lautenschlager, served in the Assembly, was the state’s attorney general from 2003 to 2007 and later chaired the Wisconsin Ethics Commission.
Kaul said his mother’s work as a public official, as well as his stepfather's work as a police officer and his grandparents' careers as public school teachers, inspired his own interest in becoming a public servant.
“I really grew up seeing directly how my mom — but other people in my family, too — being in public service impacted people,” Kaul said.
“It was so meaningful to them, the work that they were doing,” he continued. “So it was really inspiring to me as I was thinking about what I wanted to do, to have had that example and to know how much good you can do through public service.”
Lautenschlager, the only woman to serve as Wisconsin attorney general, died in March 2018, 14 years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Kaul, who was running for attorney general at the time, remembers the final years of his mom’s life not in terms of his campaign, but with a focus on the relationship she built with his children.
“She’d love to come visit and watch the kids,” he said, pausing for a moment. “Simon would fall asleep when she was reading to him in the rocking chair. Those are the memories I really associate with that time.”
Reelection in the wake of Roe
Despite the turbulence of his first term — the lame-duck session, a litany of litigation and a pandemic — Kaul decided early that he wasn’t finished. In July 2021, more than a year before Election Day, he announced his reelection bid from Madison’s Warner Park, acknowledging at the time that the race was “not going to be easy.”
He was right.
Kaul faced headwinds dogging Democrats nationwide, and with the early days of the election cycle revolving around issues like crime and public safety, a second term was no guarantee.
As they did across the United States, though, those political headwinds shifted on the last Friday in June, when the U.S. Supreme Court threw out Roe v. Wade, its landmark precedent establishing the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. With Roe went legal access to abortion in America’s Dairyland, leaving millions of Wisconsinites asking, “what now?”
Enforcement of the state’s 1849 abortion ban became central in the bitter general election battle between Kaul and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, his Republican challenger, and the two adopted polarly different stances on how they’d enforce the law.
Toney said Wisconsin’s attorney general should have the authority to enforce the ban — and pledged to do so if elected.
Kaul said the state DOJ should focus on prosecuting homicides, sexual assaults and drug trafficking, not abortions. He pledged not to use department resources to enforce the ban.
Toney tried to focus the campaign on crime, criticizing Kaul for not filling what he said was a large number of investigator positions (data released by the agency suggests Toney’s claims were off the mark) and failures to keep Wisconsinites safe. At one point, he even called for the DOJ to take over prosecuting crimes in Milwaukee, suggesting it would be the only way to get crime in the state’s biggest city under control.
Toney’s approach came up short.
Kaul, like Evers, made abortion the defining issue of his race and won reelection by 1.4%. The race was the most expensive for attorney general in Wisconsin’s history, seeing a record $14 million in spending.
A pitch for public safety spending
A month into his second term,the attorney general intends to stay busy. In a series of recent interviews, Kaul outlined his goals for his second term, which start with securing what he calls a generational investment in public safety in Wisconsin.
He’s spent his days in recent weeks meeting with lawmakers from both parties to discuss the state’s 2023-’25 budget, the topic currently driving Wisconsin’s political discourse. The state is in an outstanding financial position as lawmakers begin budget negotiations, with the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau projecting late last month that Wisconsin will end the current fiscal year with a $7.1 billion surplus.
“One thing that I'm hopeful we'll see real investment in is public safety,” Kaul said. “That was a central issue in a lot of campaigns in this recent election. And taking this … once-in-a-generation opportunity — with the surplus — to invest a portion of it in public safety, I think is critical — because we can make investments now that are going to help keep communities safe, not just for the next couple years, but for the next generation.”
What such an investment looks like will become clearer next week when Evers releases his budget proposal, but earlier proposals from Kaul offer clues.
The attorney general in November 2021 proposed a $115 million legislative package that would have used a portion of the state’s budget surplus to boost funding for community policing, expanded background checks for firearm transfers, violence prevention programs and law enforcement officer wellness grants. The proposal, which wasn’t taken up by the Legislature, also requested money for a treatment program for non-violent offenders and sought four additional positions at the DOJ focused on investigating and prosecuting violent crime.
Kaul said late last year that the DOJ in the forthcoming budget will request additional positions for its Division of Criminal Investigation, along with money to continue operating its Office of School Safety, which has in recent years been supported by federal grant funds.
The attorney general also said he’d like to see lawmakers boost shared revenue — the number of unrestricted state dollars sent to local governments — to help bolster local police departments. He voiced support for an Evers proposal that would send as much as 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue back to local governments.
Kaul said he is optimistic that a consensus around the agency’s budget priorities can be built, and his Democratic allies believe he’s the right person to do it. Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said Kaul’s “optimism is refreshing,” noting that his work on the sexual assault kit legislation shows “he has a track record of bringing people together.”
Beyond the budget, Kaul said the DOJ will continue to focus its efforts on prosecuting serious crimes like drug trafficking and sexual violence; training teachers, administrators and other members of school communities on school safety best practices; and directing lawsuit settlement funds toward efforts to address the state’s opioid abuse epidemic.
He also said “protecting people's pocketbooks … through consumer protection actions or fighting wage theft and misclassification or fraud,” remains top of mind for his administration.
Perhaps his top priority, though, is “continuing the work we're doing to protect people's freedoms,” he said. Kaul and Evers filed a lawsuit in June seeking to block enforcement of Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban, which went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe.
The lawsuit argues that a series of abortion restrictions passed by Republicans over the last several decades supersedes the state’s ban, resulting in an “implied repeal” of the law. It also contends that, because the ban had not been “meaningfully enforced” for almost 150 years, it is now unenforceable.
Action in the case has largely been procedural. Kaul filed the initial lawsuit against Republican leaders of the Legislature, but later amended the complaint to name the district attorneys of Sheboygan, Milwaukee and Dane counties — who would be responsible for filing charges under the ban — as defendants. In the coming weeks or months, a Dane County judge will decide whether to dismiss the case, taking into consideration whether Kaul has standing to sue to block enforcement of the law.
A drawn out legal battle could help Democrats’ fight to restore abortion access in Wisconsin. The case, if it proceeds, is likely to work its way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court — the balance of which will depend on the outcome of an April election to fill the seat of retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack. If a left-leaning candidate wins, liberals would have a 4-3 majority on the court, presenting a potentially more favorable panel of justices to hear Kaul’s lawsuit.
He recognizes that.
“The composition of a court of any kind has an impact on the results you get from a court,” he said, noting the shift in the U.S. Supreme Court’s composition that led to the end of Roe.
“There's no question that this election is going to have a huge impact on a number of issues,” Kaul continued, adding that “there are issues that may have been decided one way that a different court may decide differently.”
The attorney general quickly noted that his comments were not an indication of any future actions the DOJ might take.
Republicans paint Kaul as failure on crime, ‘hostile’ to business
As Toney did during last year’s campaign, critics of Kaul say he hasn’t done enough to keep crime — particularly violent crime — under control.
“He’s failed Wisconsin pretty miserably … on crime,” said Rachel Reisner, a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Wisconsin. “He's starting to say he'll invest in (public safety efforts), but it's been a lot of talk and a lot less action.”
Milwaukee experienced a record number of homicides in 2022 for the third consecutive year, with the Milwaukee Police Department investigating 214 homicides. There were 190 homicides in Milwaukee in 2020 and 197 in 2021.
Reisner said the spike in homicides in the state’s largest city since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic shows Kaul hasn’t delivered as Wisconsin’s “top cop.”
Kaul pushed back against assertions that the DOJ isn’t doing enough to fight crime in the state. “A lot of the things that we can do … internally at DOJ (to improve public safety) are steps that we have taken,” he said. Kaul repeated his idea that the Legislature should use the state’s next budget to provide needed resources and empower the agency and local governments to curb violence in Wisconsin.
Keith Gilkes, a longtime GOP operative and former chief of staff to Walker, was less focused on the attorney general’s record on fighting crime and more on the lawsuits he’s filed against certain Wisconsin businesses.
“He has not been a bridge builder into the business community,” Gilkes said. “He has come across as hostile, from many of his lawsuits, potentially, and that might be an area where he may have to think about changing his approach and style dealing with those types of issues specific to the business community.”
In July, Kaul filed a lawsuit against a number of businesses that operate in Wisconsin, alleging they knew of the harmful effects of “forever chemicals” but did not inform the communities they were working in. The lawsuit seeks almost $1 billion in reimbursement to cover costs associated with water and soil remediation.
Forever chemicals — often referred to as PFAS — are a group of chemicals found in firefighting foams and household products such as nonstick cookware, cleaning products and some food packaging. They’ve been in use since the 1940s, and have since been linked to cancer, reproductive problems, thyroid disease and other health issues.
Kaul’s lawsuit was called “abusive nonsense” by a spokesperson for Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s largest business lobby.
“The business community has consistently supported regulatory oversight of PFAS substances that are based on sound science, and that balance the impacts on both the environment and economy," Scott Manley, the spokesperson, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It sends a chilling message to manufacturers and their middle-class workers that Gov. Evers and Attorney General Kaul are suing businesses simply for making a lawful product.”
Kaul sees it another way. “Protecting access to safe and clean drinking water” is a “huge” priority for the DOJ, he said, adding that ensuring clean drinking water is a “fundamental value” of the agency.
Reisner also charged that Kaul has been too partisan while serving in the attorney general’s office, which often operates in secret given the nature of much of its work. She said his “far-left stance” on issues like energy policy — Kaul supported a move from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to shut down a natural gas pipeline that runs through her state — and his support for President Joe Biden’s efforts to cancel some student loan debt show he’s out of touch with Wisconsinites.
The attorney general declined to comment on claims that his actions are too partisan.
Prospects of a gubernatorial future
“What’s next?” is a natural question to ask of Kaul.
If Evers — who would turn 75 before starting a third term — chooses not to seek reelection, both Democrats and Republicans name Kaul as a strong gubernatorial contender.
At 41 years old, he’s already won two statewide elections, has proven to be a fundraising powerhouse and has delivered on high-profile campaign promises — and, in Wisconsin, two other former attorneys general have gone on to serve as governor (John Reynolds in the 1960s and Jim Doyle in the 2000s).
“I think anybody with eyes can see him running for governor,” Roys, the state senator and Kaul ally, said of the attorney general, noting the forward-looking nature of his inaugural address. (Roys has not talked with Kaul about him running for governor, she said.)
And if Kaul chooses to run, he could be a thorn in the side of Wisconsin Republicans, who would be keen to win back the governorship after eight years of Democratic control. Gilkes said the attorney general is someone all Republicans should take note of, especially if his efforts to restore abortion access and combat crime in Wisconsin succeed.
“He's in a strong position to potentially extend a victory streak for Democrats in this state,” Gilkes said. “And we should, as a party, be cognizant and aware of that fact and make sure that we're preparing ourselves for four years from now.”
Kaul insists, though, that his focus is on running the Department of Justice.
“The way I approached my first term, and the way that I'm approaching my second term, is to think about how we can get as much done and deliver the most results possible for the people of the state of Wisconsin during the time I have an office,” he continued, noting that “we just had an election.”
But that won’t stop people from wondering. His stepfather, Bill Rippl, said even Kaul’s own family members sometimes discuss — when he’s not around — whether the attorney general will seek higher office.
“The answer is, ‘I don’t know,’” Rippl said, joking that he wasn’t privy to a “news flash” in Wisconsin politics.
But, Rippl added, “I know he’s committed to Wisconsin. I know he’s committed to Wisconsin.”
Kaul reiterated that commitment.
“What comes down the road, I just can't speak to yet,” he said, once again stating “my focus is at this point on continuing to be effective as attorney general.”
“Down the road, if opportunities arise, I’m certainly committed to serving the public and making the biggest impact possible,” he said. “But how that shapes up, specifically, I can't tell you right now.”
Capitol Bureau Chief Jessie Opoien contributed to this report.