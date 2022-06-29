What now? Wisconsin faces a changed landscape where abortion is illegal

Carolyn remembers standing alone on a Madison street corner, watching for the car she’d been told would come for her. It was 1968, she was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and — although she was on birth control — she was pregnant. (Carolyn requested that the Cap Times use only her first name.)
It would be five more years before the U.S. Supreme Court would rule in Roe v. Wade that a woman has a constitutional right to end a pregnancy. Abortion was illegal in Wisconsin and many other states.
But Carolyn, now 72, wasn’t ready to have a child. Through a whisper network, she made the connections she needed and borrowed the $200 it would cost.
“I can remember thinking, ‘Why do they put us through this?’ I remember thinking, ‘I am in no position to raise a child right now.’ I just remember feeling like I had no choice, that I was backed into a corner. And yeah, I was afraid,” she said. “I still remember standing on that street corner thinking, ‘What the f--k am I doing?’ And being scared but knowing that I didn't have a choice.”
Carolyn got in the car, and the driver — a person she’d never met — took her to a motel, where a doctor and nurse waited. They explained the procedure to her and gave her an anesthetic.
“I went to sleep, and I woke up and … everything was fine. I went home, (the doctor) said to watch for cramping, and if there were any signs of infection, get to an emergency room,” she said.
Carolyn's experience from a half-century ago could now be shared by Wisconsin women.
The U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, overturning its rulings in Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The court’s ruling in Dobbs rendered virtually all abortions illegal in Wisconsin and 20 other states.
In the days since, anti-abortion groups have celebrated the ruling while abortion rights advocates have taken to the streets in protest. Candidates are mobilizing around the issue — Democrats pledging to restore or preserve access to the procedure and Republicans vowing to enforce abortion bans and advance efforts to change “hearts and minds” on the polarizing issue.
A Marquette University Law School poll released last week, before the court’s ruling, found that 82% of Wisconsin voters are “very” or “somewhat” concerned with abortion policy. Among Republican voters (and those who lean Republican), 75% fell into those categories, compared to 88% among Democratic voters (and those who lean Democratic).
Within a year or two of her abortion, Carolyn was pregnant again. This time, she no longer had a connection to the doctor who ended her first pregnancy, and things didn’t go as smoothly.
She’s still not sure whether the man she saw this time was actually a physician. He stuffed her uterus with gauze, a dangerous procedure intended to induce a miscarriage.
“He said the irritation would cause the abortion,” she said.
She started experiencing some clotting, but the gauze packing didn’t work as intended, and her uterus became infected. She went to the emergency room, where a doctor performed a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure to remove the remaining tissue.
“At that time you're desperate. You’re willing to do what you have to do to get it taken care of.
I don’t want anybody to go through that kind of crap, and that’s why I’m so scared,” Carolyn said. It was the day after the court’s Dobbs ruling.
Patients turned away
Roe and Casey, taken together, established that a woman had a constitutional right to end a pregnancy before the fetus is viable outside the womb and that states could not impose restrictions that place an “undue burden” on a woman seeking an abortion.
Wisconsin has had a criminal abortion ban on the books since 1849. The ban had been unenforceable since 1973 under the Supreme Court’s Roe decision.
Under that ban, doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The law includes exceptions for an abortion that is deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, but does not make exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the mother’s physical or mental health.
The ban was amended in 1985 (post-Roe) to apply penalties to physicians but not to women who seek abortions.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs, the case challenging a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks (about nine weeks before most experts estimate fetal viability).
With abortion regulation under the authority of states, Wisconsin’s ban took effect with no additional action needed. It will be up to local law enforcement to enforce it.
Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to block enforcement of the ban. The lawsuit argues that a series of abortion restrictions passed by Republicans over the last several decades supersedes the 173-year-old law.
Wisconsin has four clinics that provided abortions; three are operated by Planned Parenthood (in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan). Affiliated Medical Services also provided abortions at a clinic in Milwaukee.
Planned Parenthood announced earlier this month that it would only schedule abortions in Wisconsin through June 25 in anticipation of the court’s ruling.
The organization had 70 patients scheduled for abortions between June 24 and 25, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin medical director Dr. Kathy King told reporters on Friday. Four of them were able to be seen before the Dobbs ruling came down and the organization suspended abortion services.
“Today I had to look people in the eye and turn them away when they were seeking abortions,” King said hours after the decision was released.
The organization is working with patients seeking abortions to help them travel to states where the procedure is legal, like Illinois or Minnesota, prioritizing those who are farther along in their pregnancies, King said. Many of the organization’s licensed staff members have already obtained, or are in the process of obtaining licensure in Illinois, she said.
“Even though I know … people have access to much safer means (to abortion) than they had prior to Roe, I still fear for some people who don’t have the ability to access a safe, legal abortion — that some people will turn to drastic measures and inflict self-harm,” King said. “And it’s so unnecessary.
“We are in 2022. People should not have to desperately turn to unsafe methods to terminate a pregnancy.”
Limited access
While abortion was legal in Wisconsin, elected officials implemented a series of laws limiting access to the procedure.
A 1996 law signed by Republican then-Gov. Tommy Thompson required women seeking abortions to participate in a counseling appointment followed by a 24-hour waiting period.
In 2012, Republican then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a law banning telemedicine abortions — a practice by which women take the required doses for a medication abortion at home, with support from a doctor by webcam — and implemented additional measures designed to ensure women seeking abortions were not coerced. The law required the pills for a medication abortion be given to a woman by the same doctor she saw for her state-mandated counseling appointment.
The following year, Walker signed a bill requiring women to undergo an ultrasound before having an abortion. Women were read a script describing what was on the screen and given the option of viewing it. The same law also included a requirement, later blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court, that abortion providers have admitting privileges at a hospital near their clinic. Two years later, Walker signed a bill banning abortions 20 weeks after probable fertilization.
The rate of induced abortions performed in Wisconsin decreased from 10 per 1,000 Wisconsin women ages 15-44 in 2000, to six in 2020, according to data from the state Department of Health Services. The state recorded 11,040 abortions in 2000 and 6,430 in 2020.
About one-third of the abortions performed in Wisconsin in 2020 were for women ages 20-24, and nearly 60% of abortions were obtained within the first eight weeks of gestation.
Wisconsin’s abortion ban puts the state in “a powerful position to defend preborn life” following the Dobbs decision, officials with Wisconsin Right to Life said in a statement.
"This is a joyful day for the pro-life movement, and it is our moment to affirm our dedication to uplifting and supporting both preborn children and their mothers. The pro-life movement is truly pro-women and pro-babies, and we rejoice at the action we can take to protect preborn children now that Roe has been overturned,” said Wisconsin Right to Life (WRTL) legislative director Gracie Skogman in the group’s statement.
The organization will “continue to peacefully advocate for the protection of all human life, and mothers facing unexpected or challenging pregnancies,” officials said.
“Our work does not end here. We must continue to fight for our state statute to remain unchanged, and we must demand that it be enforced,” said WRTL executive director Heather Weininger. “We must work even harder to advocate for mothers facing unexpected or challenging pregnancies, and provide more life-affirming resources so that intentionally ending the life of a preborn child becomes an unthinkable option.”
Wisconsin Family Action president Julaine Appling said she hopes the state’s existing abortion ban “will only be eclipsed by an authentic respect for life ethic.”
The conservative Christian organization’s office was hit by vandalism and arson early last month, shortly after a draft opinion of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision was leaked.
“Wisconsin Family Action will continue its vision to build a Wisconsin where God is honored, life is respected, families flourish and religious freedom flourishes. That necessitates policy, infrastructure, and awareness in our state which directly assists women and children — born and unborn and their families,” Appling said in a statement.
Abortion on the campaign trial
Without question, abortion policy will be a point of contention in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate campaigns, as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson seek reelection in November.
Every prominent Republican gubernatorial candidate has spoken in support of banning abortion with no exceptions. Wisconsin Right to Life has endorsed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and businessman Tim Michels, while Pro-Life Wisconsin is backing businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun.
“Countless lives will be saved because of the wisdom of the current Supreme Court,” Kleefisch said in a statement, adding that after Friday’s ruling, “the pro-life community can focus all of our efforts to supporting moms, dads and their babies to promote a culture of life and success for families.”
Kleefisch was the first candidate to launch a statewide television ad discussing the decision. In an ad released late Friday afternoon, the GOP gubernatorial candidate says she knows “life begins at conception and must be cherished and protected.”
“It’s insulting to hear Tony Evers and Josh Kaul tell Wisconsin women that they cannot have babies and be successful. It’s the most anti-feminist lie liberals tell. They want women to think that we won't be able to live full lives unless we end the lives of unplanned babies. But women have been giving children life and reaching their goals as long as motherhood has existed,” Kleefisch said in a statement responding to the Democrats' lawsuit.
Wisconsinites who oppose abortion must “continue to compassionately work on winning hearts and minds,” Michels said in a statement.
“We need to build a world that is safer for all, a world where better education is provided and an economy that allows for all to prosper,” he said.
In an interview with the Cap Times, Evers pledged to explore every avenue to restore abortion access in Wisconsin. Evers encouraged district attorneys across the state not to enforce the state’s abortion ban.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said in a statement Friday after the ruling was released that he will not prosecute women seeking abortions or providers for performing them. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm also said he would not enforce the ban.
The governor said he would like to see the Biden administration take steps to bolster abortion access in the U.S., including allowing Medicaid to cover abortion services outside of a patient’s home state, and said his administration will look for ways for state agencies to help cover the costs of an abortion for women who travel out of state to access the procedure.
Days before the Dobbs ruling, Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders swiftly rejected Evers’ call to repeal the state's abortion ban. The governor signed an executive order earlier this month calling a legislative special session to repeal the ban; GOP legislative leaders gaveled in and adjourned in a matter of seconds on June 22.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, lauded the court’s ruling.
“This is a massive victory for the sanctity of life in our nation,” LeMahieu said in a statement. “The Supreme Court’s long-awaited decision restores lawmaking authority to the states and finally gives Wisconsin voters a voice in how they want to protect the most vulnerable.”
“Safeguarding the lives of unborn children shouldn’t be controversial,” Vos said in a statement. “Today’s decision reaffirms their lives are precious and worthy of protection.”
Vos also criticized Evers' and Kaul's lawsuit challenging the state's ban: "Abortion isn’t health care and for the governor and attorney general to try and use the courts to enact law is just as wrong as the original Roe v Wade decision over 50 years ago."
Last week’s Marquette Law School poll found that 58% of Wisconsin voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 35% believe it should be illegal in all or most cases.
'I felt like people would judge me'
Kavin Senapathy, of Madison, had been on the pill for years before it failed her. She found out she was pregnant in late 2007, when she was 25.
The idea of carrying an unintended pregnancy to term was “so unbearable I wanted to scream,” Senapathy said. She was not “emotionally, mentally or financially prepared for a baby” at the time — something that would change within a few years.
“Honestly, I clearly remember thinking that I wanted nothing more than to spend my life with the person with whom I had conceived and eventually have kids with him,” she said. “I felt a certainty in my gut that, if I have an unplanned baby with him now, we will grow to resent each other and our relationship wouldn't make it.”
Her then-boyfriend (now spouse) told her he would support her no matter what she decided, and he paid the $600 to cover her D&C procedure at Planned Parenthood’s Madison clinic in January 2008.
Now married, they own a home and have two children together, and Senapathy is working in her dream job as a science journalist. She experienced severe postpartum anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder after the birth of her first child, Senapathy said. She believes her postpartum mental state would have been far worse if she had given birth in 2008.
Once she and her husband were ready, she said, they were “thrilled to go ahead and get pregnant and bring our precious little ones into the world.”
“For many years, I had a nagging, vague feeling that my own abortion wasn't ‘righteous’ because it wasn't the result of a traumatic coupling or of ‘medical necessity,’” Senapathy said. “I felt like people would judge me for having an abortion when I was pregnant by someone I loved and knew I'd marry and have kids with someday.”
It was Cecily Strong’s November 2021 “Goober the Clown” sketch on Saturday Night Live, during which she alluded to her own abortion, that changed things for Senapathy.
“Cecily Strong's skit finally helped me dismantle that thinking in myself and to finally wholeheartedly believe and know for a fact that any and all abortions are righteous,” she said.
“I know people who have had abortions for a slew of reasons, including a very wanted but non-viable fetus, failed birth control, and just straight up getting pregnant after having unprotected sex. Any and all reasons for abortions are no more or less righteous than having any other medical procedure.”
Another part of the debate that upsets her is how abortion is defined as only for “women or females.” She knows “the sex and gender binaries are not real,” uses she/they pronouns, and described herself as “a non-binary person who has given birth and breastfed two babies.”
“It’s the same hateful biological essentialism that fuels transphobia that also fuels the oppression of people with uteruses,” she said. “I encourage anyone who is pro-choice and pro-’woman’ to educate themselves about how sex and gender are spectrums.”
According to state data, Black mothers experience a pregnancy-related mortality rate five times higher than that of white mothers. Federal data also show that infant and maternal mortality rates for Indigenous and Hispanic women outpace those of their white counterparts.
A 2021 University of Colorado study found that a complete ban on abortion “could increase pregnancy-related deaths up to 21% overall and up to 33% for Black women,” a Pew Charitable Trusts analysis noted.
It was about four years ago when Sarah Jarvis, of Madison, was 31 and in a new relationship. They’d never discussed children — and then she found out she was pregnant. The couple agreed abortion was the right decision.
Jarvis has no regrets, but found the experience “scary and extremely painful.” And while she knew the Dobbs decision was coming, she was still “completely gutted” by the news.
“I am so grateful I was privileged enough to seek and receive the health care I needed so many years ago. I’m grieving for others who won’t be as lucky,” Jarvis said. “I’m worried not necessarily for myself, but for girls and women across the country whose lives will be completely upended in the absence of a federally guaranteed right to choose whether or not to go through pregnancy and childbirth.”
Thousands demonstrate
Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the state Capitol building on Friday evening to protest the Dobbs decision, along with a smaller group that showed up in support of the ruling.
Many, including Jesse Bell Bern from Madison, were mothers who openly spoke about previous abortion experiences with their children at their sides. Bell Bern said it took her a “long time” to overcome stigma around her abortion, but now she’s thankful for the life she was able to build.
“I was a high schooler who had sex with her boyfriend and got pregnant. I was not ready to become a parent. Thankfully, because of (an abortion), I was able to go to college … and now I’m happily a parent at a time I chose to be,” Bell Bern said while holding her 1-year-old son Bruce.
A group of roughly 25 anti-abortion activists celebrated the court ruling near the King Street entrance to the Capitol building as protestors marched around the square. Demonstrators there held up signs praising the court’s decision, which they saw as a culmination of their decades-long advocacy for unborn children.
“It’s a day of great joy,” Pro-Life Wisconsin state director Dan Miller said. “It means no more babies will die and no more mothers will cry.”
As for Carolyn, the court’s ruling brought out “the old hippie” in her, she said.
As a young adult, she had protested the Vietnam War. These days, she needs a walker or a scooter to get around. She hasn’t ruled out putting protest signs on the back of her scooter.
Thinking back to her earlier activism, Carolyn said, “it feels worse, actually,” today.
“Because we made so much progress and headway, and now to come to this, at this point in my life, is much more appalling,” she said. “I know what’s going to happen. Especially for those who don't have the means. They don’t have a choice anymore … and people are going to die. And that scares the crap out of me.
“We’re not being heard,” she said. “We’re not making a big enough fuss. We’re sitting back and saying, ‘Oh well, nobody’s going to listen.’
“We can’t do that anymore. Because if we keep doing that, we are going to be back 50 years in everything. What’s coming next?”
Jack Kelly and Tyler Katzenberger contributed to this report.