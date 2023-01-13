Wedge Issues: ‘Uncompetitive and mediocre’

Happy Friday the 13th! We’re Jessie Opoien and Jack Kelly, politics reporters at the Cap Times, and we hope it’s a lucky day for all of us. Welcome back to Wedge Issues, our weekly newsletter focused on chaos (Wisconsin politics). This week, we talk about flat taxes and conversion therapy. Along the way we’ve also dropped in some of our favorite reads of the week from the Cap Times and elsewhere, and we’ll get you caught up on our reporting.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu released a bill on Friday that would shift Wisconsin from its progressive personal income tax system to a 3.25% flat tax.
The legislation would shift the tax rate to 3.25% for all filers by 2026, according to a memo shared with the Cap Times on Thursday. The state’s current income tax rates range from 3.54% to 7.65%, depending upon marital status and income.
In an interview last week, LeMahieu, a Republican from Oostburg, said his “goal is to give everybody a tax cut” using a portion of the state’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus.
“With remote work capabilities empowering families and small businesses to relocate with ease like never before, it is critically important Wisconsin have an individual income tax rate that is competitive with our neighbors,” reads the memo — which calls the state’s current tax code “uncompetitive and mediocre.”
If enacted, only 11 states would have a top individual income tax rate lower than Wisconsin’s once the legislation is fully phased in, according to the memo.
But Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who would have final approval of any shift in the state’s tax policy, said in an interview last month that implementing a flat tax in Wisconsin is a “non-starter.”
The governor reiterated his opposition to the flat tax in a Friday tweet: “When we deliver tax relief, it should be targeted to the middle class to give working families a little breathing room — not to give big breaks to millionaires and billionaires who don't need the extra help to afford rising costs. That's just common sense.”
Wisconsinites observing the drafting of the state’s next two-year budget will likely hear one phrase more frequently than they have in recent years: shared revenue.
That’s the amount of unrestricted dollars municipalities receive from the state — money used to fund local government services including public safety departments and other basic services.
Gov. Evers — who won a second term in November — said in an interview last month that increasing shared revenue is his top priority for the 2023-25 state budget.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, also says the current system isn’t working. Vos said in a recent interview that he’d like to focus “more on innovation and sharing of services and less about protecting the status quo.”
And in an interview last week, LeMahieu said he’d been in meetings discussing the issue.
“There's a lot of different, interesting ideas right now. And I think we're working through, people who represent northern parts of the state have different ideas than people who represent southeastern parts of the state — and the way shared revenue is set up, there's already winners and losers.”
Licensed therapists, counselors and social workers in Wisconsin will again be allowed to attempt to change their clients’ sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression after a vote Thursday by a state legislative committee.
The Legislature’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules voted 6-4 on party lines to suspend a rule banning “conversion therapy,” which was passed in 2020 by the state board that oversees licensed therapists, counselors and social workers. The board’s policy added practicing conversion therapy to the list of unprofessional conduct for those professions.
The committee previously voted to block implementation of the rule in 2021, and the Republican-led Legislature sought to make that decision permanent — but was unable to without Evers’ approval. The ban was suspended, but took effect again on Dec. 1.
Thursday’s vote implements another suspension. Blocking the rule for good would require a bill to be passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor — who in 2021 issued an order banning state agencies from spending government funds on the practice, and would veto any bill supporting it.