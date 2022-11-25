Happy Thanksgiving! We’re Jessie Opoien and Jack Kelly, politics reporters at the Cap Times, and we’re thankful for all of our weekly newsletter readers! Welcome back to (an early edition of) Wedge Issues, our weekly newsletter focused on chaos (Wisconsin politics). This week, we talk about a budget surplus, potential tax reform and a surprise retirement. We also update our Wisfluence Meter — a handy device the Cap Times created to help Wisconsinites understand whose influence is up or down in politics each week. Along the way we’ve also dropped in some of our favorite reads of the week from the Cap Times and elsewhere, and we’ll get you caught up on our reporting.
THE CHAOS
💸 As Gov. Tony Evers and state lawmakers prepare to craft the 2023-25 budget, a new report from the state Department of Administration projects Wisconsin will end the current fiscal year with a $6.6 billion surplus.
That’s an unprecedented financial boon for the state — but it provides no guarantee that budget negotiations between the two parties will go smoothly.
The state’s record-high general fund balance is independent of its “rainy day” budget stabilization fund, which currently holds its highest balance in state history, at $1.7 billion.
Evers will factor these projections, along with requests submitted by state agencies in September, into the two-year budget proposal he introduces in February. Evers’ proposed budget will then go to the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee before it reaches the full Republican-led Legislature — which will modify it before sending it back to the governor for revision, passage or a veto.
The governor — who was reelected to a second term earlier this month — has already shared some of his proposed priorities, including a nearly $2 billion increase for public schools and a $600 million tax cut targeted at low- and middle-income households.
🗣️ The leaders of the Republican-led Legislature this week offered a different outlook on how to use the aforementioned multi-billion dollar budget surplus.
Speaking Tuesday at an event hosted by WisPolitics.com, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said they want to use the massive surplus for sweeping changes to the state’s taxation system.
"We can make transformational tax changes in Wisconsin,” LeMahieu told the crowd in Madison, suggesting, as he did to the Cap Times over the summer, that the state should work toward a flat tax system.
Vos agreed that Wisconsin needs “permanent” changes to its tax code. He said it should be changed to draw people to Wisconsin.
"My first priority is cutting taxes as much as we can,” the speaker said.
Both Republicans also said they are talking to Evers for the first time in two years. LeMahieu also said he believes there is room for negotiation with the Democratic governor on the state’s next budget.
"If we can get some big wins, we can give on some issues,” LeMahieu said.
📺 If there was a message Wisconsinites got used to hearing about their governor heading into the 2022 midterm election, it was likely that he was “doing the right thing” for the state.
It was a message derived from voters themselves, said Cassi Fenili, campaign manager for Evers, in the days after he was reelected to a second term leading the Badger State.
Every penny spent by the Evers campaign was carefully allocated, as the team knew it was fighting the national expectation of a “red wave.”
The campaign produced more than 2,000 locally-targeted ads, according to numbers shared with the Cap Times. As part of that, for example, voters in each of the state’s 72 counties received targeted ads highlighting grants the governor allocated to local businesses.
And if the voice in some of those ads sounded familiar, it’s because they were narrated by Stockard Channing, the actor famous for playing Rizzo in “Grease” and First Lady Abbey Bartlet in “The West Wing.”
Jessie has the lowdown on the Evers campaign’s ad strategy here.
🦃 Evers and his wife, Kathy, took a few minutes to answer some questions about their Thanksgiving traditions from the governor’s chief of staff, Maggie Gau.
A few takeaways: the governor is the chef of the family, although he described the year he grilled Cornish hens for the family as “a real pain.”
Evers’ favorite Thanksgiving dessert is, unsurprisingly, ice cream — while the first lady prefers pumpkin pie with a scoop of ice cream on top.
And the first lady is pretty confident she’d beat the governor in a turkey trot race.
Want to read more? Sign up here to receive Wedge Issues every Friday.