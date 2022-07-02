Happy Fourth of July weekend!
The Chaos
🤔 Wisconsin is “in a state of chaos” in the immediate aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Attorney General Josh Kaulsaid Wednesday.
“Our Legislature has refused to take any action to update the 19th century law that remains on the books. For the time being, the possibility that somebody could be prosecuted is still there. Our suit will resolve that issue, but in the meantime, abortion providers like Planned Parenthood have stopped providing services. So the way that somebody would obtain a safe and legal abortion in Wisconsin isn't available right now,” Kaul told reporters at the state Capitol.
Kaul and Gov. Tony Eversfiled a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to block enforcement of the state’s 173-year-old criminal abortion ban following the high court’s Friday ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The ruling — which overturned the court’s previous decisions in Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey —rendered abortion illegal in Wisconsin and 20 other states.
The Democrats’ lawsuit argues that a series of abortion restrictions passed by Republicans over the last several decades supersedes the ban, which has been on the books since 1849 but was unenforceable for nearly 50 years under Roe.
📰 In our cover story this week, Jessie dives into what a post-Roe Wisconsin will look like — for providers, patients, anti-abortion advocates, abortion rights advocates and political candidates.
⚖️ A law intended toprevent a backlog of sexual assault evidence kits from building up again in Wisconsin takes effect today, after years of bipartisan work leading up to its passage.
The law establishes procedures for the collection and processing of sexual assault evidence kits — also referred to as rape kits — and requires law enforcement agencies to provide the state Department of Justice with more data on them than previously required.
“This puts power back in the hands of survivors to hold the justice system accountable for responsible treatment of the evidence taken from their bodies. This means awareness of future backlogs and it means more thorough sexual assault investigations,”Susan Alan-Lee said at a news conference. She is the forensic nurse examiner program coordinator at UnityPoint Health-Meriter in Madison.
