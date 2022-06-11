In the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, where 10 Black people were killed at a supermarket on May 14, and in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24, the letter highlights the supervisors' commitment to do everything in their power to prevent gun violence. But, they wrote, there’s only so much that can be done at the local level.
The letter demands federal action passing safe storage legislation, raising the legal age for purchase of certain weapons and more.
“In the last month our nation witnessed three more unthinkable acts of gun violence that left us in shock and horror. As our community mourns the loss of innocent school children, we must again demand that Congress urgently pass effective gun safety reform to curb the senseless violence that we are seeing all too often in the United States,” the letter states.
"We have heard your thoughts and prayers and your condolences to their families that now must go on without their loved ones,” it continues. “We demand action from you for the people of our state and our country."
Supervisors Alex Joers, District 9, April Kigeya, District 15, Dana Pellebon, District 33, and Jacob Wright, District 17, authored the letter with help from a number of local elementary, middle and high school students, including Kigeya and Wright’s children.
Joers, who spearheaded the letter, said he and other local legislators are doing everything in their power to prevent gun violence in the community, like Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Violence Prevention program. Funded by various city and county budget amendments and resolutions, PHMDC analyzes data and works with local community organizations, elected officials and government agencies to understand how to prevent violence in the city and county.
But it’s not enough, Joers told the Cap Times.
“Really, what we're needing is our federal representatives to step up and finally do something about gun violence in our country, something meaningful, and there are many tools to be able to do that,” he said. “We need to keep pushing and making sure that we're all speaking out about what needs to be done. That's where this letter came from, and really, the responsibility is on all of us.”
It can be challenging to not feel disheartened at the ground level of reform, Joers said, especially when significant change isn’t happening. He urged residents to keep making their voices heard.
“It's heartbreaking that we see these tragedies happen and there's nothing changed, but that doesn't mean we can stop speaking out and calling for reform,” he said.
County Executive Joe Parisi echoed a similar sentiment, explaining the many layers of government that must mobilize and take action to address gun violence.
“On the local level, unfortunately, we don't have control over what is really the root cause of gun violence which is pretty much a universal availability of guns to anyone who wants one,” Parisi said. “That makes the rest of our work extremely challenging because we're seeing the results of that ease of availability every single day. And so we need help.”
Parisi made a similar plea with state leaders to take steps toward gun reform, though action from the Legislature is unlikely. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in 2019 called a special session of the Legislature to take up gun control legislation. GOP lawmakers immediately gaveled out of that session, and Republicans' opinions on gun control laws have not shifted substantially over the last two years.
While the county has made space for violence prevention in the budget in the past several years, the county executive said more resources could help.
“I understand the despair. I certainly get as frustrated as anyone else when I when I look at the Wisconsin state government or Legislature and the U.S. government, but we need to turn that frustration into action,” he said.
While one of Wisconsin’s senators, Democrat Tammy Baldwin, has been a vocal supporter of more gun control, Republican Ron Johnson has maintained the federal government should enforce the laws already in place.
“We have one U.S. senator who supports doing the right thing on gun control, and another that doesn't,” Parisi said. “This is where the power of the voting booth, the power of one's vote, matters.”
The County Board passed a special resolution at its last meeting on June 2 recognizing June 3 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day. As Wright approached the podium that evening, he said he got a news alert of another shooting in Racine, where two people were shot during a funeral service.
“I was literally walking up with prepared remarks that included four mass shooting events that occurred in the past 10 days,” Wright said. “It just speaks to how often this is happening and to the importance of using whatever platform we have to demand action.”
Wright’s son Ezra, 10, joined the letter to Wisconsin leaders, writing, "When I hear about guns at school, it makes me scared. Grown-ups need to act."
The Madison and Dane County communities are scared, the letter writes, and "every second" without action is one putting kids’ lives at risk.
“For those of you who have represented the clear majority of Wisconsinites that are demanding gun safety legislation, we urge you to continue advocating for these necessary reforms. For those of you who have opposed acts like the legislation listed above, it is time to do the right thing,” it states. “We… demand action on behalf of our constituents and look forward to your responses.”