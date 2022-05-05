We asked 100 Wisconsinites about abortion access. Here’s what they said.

Most abortions could soon be illegal in Wisconsin, a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision released Monday suggests. If the draft ruling holds, how would that be felt by Wisconsinites?
Since at least 1849, it’s been illegal to perform abortions in Wisconsin (with the sole exception for abortions deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life). But since 1973, the law has been unenforceable under the high court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade — the landmark decision that established the right for Americans to have an abortion.
That would change if the draft ruling, authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, holds.
In the draft, Alito lays bare an apparent majority’s intention to upend decades of Supreme Court precedent and throw out Roe.
Wisconsin is one of nine states with a pre-Roe abortion ban on the books, in addition to 13 with post-Roe bans intended to take effect if the ruling is overturned.
If the ban goes into effect, Wisconsin doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a class H felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
Soon after the justices heard oral arguments in the lawsuit from which Monday’s draft opinion stemmed — Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — the Cap Times wanted to learn more about Wisconsinites’ reaction to a potential overturning of Roe.
To do so, the paper late last year surveyed 102 people about a potential ban on legal abortions in Wisconsin.
The survey was brief, and asked the following:
Did you know that legal abortion would be outlawed in Wisconsin if Roe v. Wade was overturned?
How do you think a ban on legal abortions in Wisconsin would affect the health of pregnant people?
How would you feel about a ban on legal abortion if your friend, sister, daughter, or other person close to you were seeking an abortion?
If you were given the chance to address the justices of the Supreme Court about abortion access, what would you say?
Among respondents to the survey — which is not a statistically representative sample — about 14% didn’t know legal abortion would be outlawed if Roe were overturned, and almost all anticipated detrimental repercussions.
From social workers, to truck drivers, to retired nurses, to educators and students, survey participants largely supported access to abortion. In October, a Marquette Law School poll found 61% of Wisconsinites believed abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Just 34% said it should be illegal in all or most cases.
Only 3% of the Cap Times survey participants expressed anti-abortion opinions.
The final ruling from the justices — which could include substantial changes to Alito’s draft — is expected sometime in the next two months. In the meantime, abortion remains legal in Wisconsin.