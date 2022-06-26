Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has built his reelection campaign on the idea that he is the only person standing between Wisconsin and what he calls a “radical” Republican agenda.
For months, the state’s 70-year-old, soft spoken governor has called himself a “goalie,” swatting away legislation approved by the GOP-controlled state Legislature with his veto pen in Madison.
He stayed on message Saturday night, when he addressed a crowd of about 1,100 Democrats at their state party convention in La Crosse. He told them that reelecting him for a second term is paramount for fighting the state’s 1849 abortion ban, Republican attempts to “limit voting rights” and keeping the state’s existing gun laws on the books.
Evers, who arrived on stage to a raucous ovation from the Democratic party’s faithful, said he is “acutely aware of the weight of this moment and what’s at stake for the future of our state if we’re not successful.”
He called the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday decision overturning Roe v. Wade — the court’s long standing precedent establishing the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy — “a step backward.”
Evers said the high court “ruled that politicians can insert themselves into deeply personal decisions about reproductive health.”
“These decisions should be made between a woman and her doctor, family and faith,” the governor said. “Now, these decisions are being dictated by partisan politicians.”
In the days since the high court threw out Roe, the governor pledged to do everything in his power to protect abortion access in Wisconsin. In an interview with the Cap Times, he pledged to turn “every stone” to find ways to guarantee abortion access, and said Saturday said he would grant clemency to doctors prosecuted under the state’s 19th century ban.
Speaking at a rally before the convention Saturday, Evers said he has “seven grandkids who are girls and young women.”
“Yesterday, they were made second-class citizens,” the governor said. “That’s bullshit.”
While addressing the convention, Evers noted his potential GOP opponents in November support the state’s ban. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, construction magnate Tim Michels, businessman Kevin Nicholson and Rep. Timothy Ramthun all oppose abortion. Kleefisch, Michels and Nicholson on Friday celebrated the high court’s decision.
The governor accused the Republicans of “running a scorched earth campaign to divide our state.”
“We don’t have to imagine what they’ll do if they’re in office, because they’ve already told us,” he said.
By name, he called out Kleefisch for supporting “radical” policies and Michels for his opposition to same-sex marriage. Evers called the Republican primary “a race to see who can be the loudest, most divisive, most radical candidate.”
“Wisconsin deserves better,” he said to a roar.
After the governor’s speech, Kleefisch took to Twitter to bash Evers.
“After a term marked by repeated failures and lack of leadership, Tony Evers is asking Wisconsin for a contract renewal,” she wrote. “Wisconsin can’t afford four more years of Tony Evers.”
“When I’m governor, I’ll put the people of Wisconsin back in control,” Kleefisch added. “We’ll get our kids back on track at school, get Wisconsin back to work, back the badge and give government back to the people.”
“Even though I'm wearing my orange tie I know I'm not the flashiest guy in the room,” Evers said during his speech. “Because of that, sometimes people underestimate me.”
“Just ask Scott Walker about that,” he joked to the crowd, following up, with a grin: “Who’s that?”
The governor then trumpeted his record on a range of issues from the last three-and-a-half years — a record his campaign bills as accomplishments.
Evers touted an increase in funding for K-12 education in Wisconsin and funds for the state’s technical colleges and universities. He said his administration has “worked to fix our damn roads,” a persistent priority for Evers since launching his first bid to be the state’s chief executive.
He also noted his commitment to bringing broadband access to hundreds of thousands of states and businesses across the state, and praised an income tax for middle class Wisconsinites.
Republicans have balked at Evers taking credit for the tax cut. GOP lawmakers threw out most of Evers’ second budget proposal and instead wrote their own bill. That bill, they contend, is responsible for the tax cut the governor is now campaigning on.
Regardless, Evers forged ahead, declaring “when we choose to get things done, instead of playing political games, Wisconsin is stronger.”
He also highlighted a handful of his more than 125 vetoes from last session, saying “there is no doubt that if someone else sits in my position,” bills that would make changes to election administration in the state and implement greater restrictions on abortion access, among other things, “will come back and they will become law next year.”
“That’s why I’m running for re-election, because we have to continue doing the right thing,” Evers said. “That’s not something that’s possible if we have a governor more focused on radical policies and political division.”
“That’s why we are going to win,” Evers said.
The governor will face the winner of Aug. 9’s GOP gubernatorial primary in November.