Days after subpoenas related to a taxpayer-funded review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election were tossed out, a Waukesha County judge has dismissed a related lawsuit.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Friday withdrew subpoenas that sought to jail Wisconsin mayors and elections officials for refusing to testify in private with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who led the review until Vos fired him on Aug. 12.
Gableman had sought to jail 10 individuals — Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Ann Jacobs, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Madison and Green Bay City Clerks Maribeth Witzel-Behl and Celestine Jeffreys, WEC staffer Sara Linski, state Department of Enterprise Technology Director Trina Zanow, and city of Milwaukee employees David Henke and Hannah Bubacz — for refusing to provide testimony at his office, rather than in a public legislative hearing.
Recipients of the subpoenas stressed they were willing to give public testimony before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, and that their only objections were to the private interviews Gableman sought.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Ralph Ramirez issued an order on Monday dismissing the lawsuit after receiving notification that the subpoenas had been dropped. A hearing previously scheduled for Aug. 30 was canceled, and the case was dismissed “in its entirety without costs being assessed to any party.”
The withdrawal of the subpoenas and the lawsuit dismissal are significant steps toward concluding the review.
“The end of the Gableman reign of error is 10 months late and a million dollars short,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement on Monday. “Wisconsin residents are appalled at the enormous waste of taxpayer money and the damage caused by this sham investigation. From the start it was a partisan, fact-free and incompetent effort. We expect better from legislative leaders and attorneys working on their behalf. We can finally move on from the 2020 election but make no mistake, our democracy was damaged by this effort.”
Genrich called the lawsuit's dismissal the end of a "sordid chapter" in Wisconsin's history.
"I'm so grateful to those who've rejected the Office of Special Counsel's efforts to impugn our institutions of self-governance and insult the public servants who work to uphold them," Genrich said in a statement.
Genrich urged "all people of good faith to steer clear of similar efforts in the future that seek to spread lies about our elections and undermine our citizens' faith in democracy."
Gableman’s contract lasted more than a year and racked up more than $1 million in taxpayer-funded expenses — much of which stemmed from a series of lawsuits challenging the effort.
The Assembly speaker later told reporters he didn’t regret hiring Gableman, despite the former justice’s actions becoming “embarrassing” in the last few months.
“I think the original effort was still worthwhile,” Vos told reporters on Aug. 16. “I wish we could have stuck to that, because it would have been able to prove whether or not there were serious problems with the election beyond what we already found.”
The probe focused primarily on voting at nursing homes in Wisconsin amid the COVID-19 outbreak, along with the use of grant money by local governments to help pay for election-related expenses during the pandemic.
In March, Gableman told an Assembly committee that lawmakers should consider decertifying Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, despite the nonpartisan Legislative Council and Legislative Reference Bureau determining that doing so is not legally possible. It was around then that the review started to go “off the rails,” Vos said.
Although Gableman’s contract has been terminated, legal disputes over the review continue. In June, Dane County Judge Frank Remington forwarded an order accusing Gableman of “unprofessional conduct” to the Office of Lawyer Regulation, which could hand down further discipline to the former justice.
Several recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit have confirmed that President Joe Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by about 20,000 votes and that there was no widespread voter fraud in the state.