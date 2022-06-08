A Waukesha County judge on Tuesday extended a stay on his previous ruling on whether the state Department of Natural Resources can force companies to clean up hazardous chemicals.
Judge Michael Bohren ruled in April that the DNR cannot do so without creating a lawmaker-approved list of banned chemicals. He immediately froze his decision, pending an anticipated appeal from the state.
As long as the stay remains in effect, the state can continue to require companies to clean up discharged hazardous substances.
The decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed against the DNR last year by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Oconomowoc-based dry cleaner Leather-Rich, Inc. The suit alleges that the agency is acting outside of its legal authority by requiring businesses to investigate and clean up "emerging contaminants,” such as PFAS, under two environmental cleanup programs.
Under Bohren's order, the DNR must wait for lawmakers to establish and approve a list of hazardous chemicals before it can enforce so-called “spill laws.”
Spill laws require anyone who "possesses or controls a hazardous substance which is discharged or who causes the discharge of a hazardous substance" to take the necessary actions to restore the affected air, land or waters. Creating a list of hazardous chemicals could take years, and state law does not currently define "hazardous substance."
Under Bohren’s April ruling, which is not currently in effect, the DNR would not be able to enforce spill laws. But since he paused his own ruling, the state can still enforce the spill laws as the lawsuit works its way through the court system.
Environmental groups involved in the lawsuit called the ruling a "win for public health."
High levels of PFAS — known as "forever chemicals" because of their ability to exist for centuries — have been detected in communities throughout Wisconsin, including Marinette, Madison and French Island, near La Crosse. The chemicals, found in firefighting foams and household products such as nonstick cookware, cleaning products and some food packaging, have been linked to cancer, reproductive problems, thyroid disease and other health issues.
Extending the stay "protects everyone’s interests," Bohren said Tuesday.
"We are confident the DNR’s efforts to keep Wisconsin families safe from PFAS contamination will ultimately be vindicated," said Midwest Environmental Advocates staff attorney Rob Lee in a statement. "In the meantime, the court’s decision to extend the stay will limit the physical, mental and economic harm suffered by those living in and around PFAS contamination sites in Wisconsin."
