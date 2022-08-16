Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday said he doesn’t regret hiring Michael Gableman to lead a taxpayer-funded review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, despite the former state Supreme Court justice’s actions becoming “embarrassing” in the last few months.
“I think the original effort was still worthwhile,” Vos told reporters following a meeting of the Assembly Republican caucus. “I wish we could have stuck to that, because it would have been able to prove whether or not there were serious problems with the election beyond what we already found.”
Vos gave Gableman the boot on Friday, ending a contract that lasted more than a year and racked up more than $1 million in taxpayer-funded expenses — much of which stemmed from a series of lawsuits challenging the effort. The Assembly speaker said he hasn’t spoken with Gableman since then.
Gableman’s probe focused primarily on voting at nursing homes in Wisconsin amid the COVID-19 outbreak, along with the use of grant money by local governments to help pay for election-related expenses during the pandemic.
In March, he told an Assembly committee that lawmakers should consider decertifying Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, despite the nonpartisan Legislative Council and Legislative Reference Bureau having determined that doing so is not legally possible. The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Gableman wrote in a memo to Vos shortly after his testimony that “the legal obstacles to its accomplishment render such an outcome (of decertification) a practical impossibility.”
It was during that March testimony, Vos said, that Gableman’s relationship with the Legislature started to become “troublesome,” as he told lawmakers in a public forum something “dramatically different” from what he had told the speaker in private.
“So, you either have an opinion one way or the other. You shouldn't be swayed based on who you talk to — your opinion is your opinion,” Vos said. “And I feel like at that point, it really became clear that he was looking for something else besides the truth.”
The review went “off the rails” when Gableman faced apparent pressure to push for decertification, Vos said.
As the review continued, Gableman was seen increasingly frequently with election conspiracy theorists. He also began making semi-regular appearances on far-right media, including a podcast hosted by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.
All the while, the former justice racked up legal defeats. In separate lawsuits, three Dane County judges ordered him to stop deleting records related to his review, and one of those judges held him in contempt for violating a records-related order.
In May, after signing yet another contract extension with Vos, Gableman’s salary was reduced from $11,000 per month to $5,500 as his role shifted from election reviewer to litigator, keeping him on the state’s payroll until lawsuits related to subpoenas he issued as part of the review are resolved.
Just days before the Aug. 9 primary election, Gableman, along with former President Donald Trump, endorsed Vos’ primary opponent, Adam Steen, whom the speaker defeated by 2.6 percentage points (260 votes). Trump’s endorsement came after months of unsuccessfully prodding Vos to pursue the futile task of election decertification.
The former president campaigned in Waukesha the Friday before the primary election in support of Steen, state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden and gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.
Asked whether Brandtjen — the chair of the Assembly elections committee — will retain that role, Vos said he hasn’t decided.
“Anything is possible,” Vos said when asked if Brandtjen’s leadership role will end soon.
Mostly, Vos said, the GOP caucus discussed unifying after the primary election — rallying around issues like secure elections, opposition to abortion, fighting crime and curbing inflation. Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney spoke with the caucus on Tuesday, Vos told reporters.
Although he endorsed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican gubernatorial primary, Vos said he’s had good conversations with Michels since he won the primary — which, he said, feels like “months ago.”
“When I went door to door, I would always ask people who their favorite is, and people would obviously have a favorite between Michels and Kleefisch, but I didn't meet … a person who said that if the other one wins the nomination, I can’t support it,” Vos said.
The focus for Republicans now, Vos said, is on the party’s differences with Democratic candidates.
Although Gableman’s contract has been terminated, litigation over the review continues. In June, Dane County Judge Frank Remington forwarded an order accusing Gableman of “unprofessional conduct” to the Office of Lawyer Regulation, which could hand down further discipline to the former justice.
"It's really a decision that the courts have to make," Vos said when asked whether he'd like to see Gableman lose his license to practice law. "I mean, I do think it's unfortunate that when you have a client and you decide to besmirch the very client that's paying you … I'm not a lawyer, but I think that's against the legal code or legal ethics … but that's for somebody else to decide."
The Office of Special Counsel, under which Gableman operated, technically still exists, Vos said, although it has no staff and no budget. It continues to exist because of the ongoing litigation, Vos said, adding that he believes most of the lawsuits did not have standing or merit.
“There are still outstanding issues where I think the judges decided wrongly,” Vos said.
Vos also dismissed calls from Democrats on the Legislature’s audit committee for a “comprehensive audit” of Gableman’s investigation.
“The Joint Legislative Audit Committee is tasked with assessing the operations of our state government, where we can find efficiencies, and considering whether taxpayer funds are being misused. The Gableman investigation must be audited to ensure the integrity of our legislative processes moving forward,” the Democratic members of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee wrote in a letter sent to co-chair Sen. Robert Cowles on Wednesday.
The speaker said “there’s really no need” for such a review, because every bill paid through the investigation has gone through the Assembly chief clerk’s office and is a public record. An audit, he said, “would be wasting taxpayer dollars when all the records are readily available.”
Cap Times reporter Jack Kelly contributed to this story.