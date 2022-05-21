Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, was met with boos from members of his own party on Saturday when he reiterated, once again, that there is no legal way to decertify the results of the 2020 election in Wisconsin.
“We need to focus on going forward,” he said during a panel discussion at the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s state convention on Saturday.
The booing continued until party chairman Paul Farrow stepped in, urging the crowd to be respectful.
Vos shrugged off the hostility, chalking it up to misdirected frustration.
“It says that there’s diversity of thought,” he told reporters when asked about the incident. “That’s what I said, if you listen to my comments (during the panel) afterwards — is that, ‘We’re the party of free speech; we’re not the party of cancel culture.’ … But I think for most of the people who are watching, it is crystal clear that we are focused on the future.”
Republicans are “desperate for change,” and some of them are taking their frustrations with Democrats out on Republicans, Vos said.
In spite of those tensions, Vos said Republicans will emerge from the convention united and energized by their effort to prevent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers from earning a second term.
Decertifying the state’s 2020 presidential election is a top priority for GOP gubernatorial hopeful state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and a vocal group of activists. Their efforts have been fueled by Republican former president Donald Trump, who continues to falsely claim, with no evidence, that the election was rigged and that he actually won Wisconsin.
Multiple court rulings and recounts have affirmed that Democratic President Joe Biden won the state by about 21,000 votes. An audit conducted by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau offered several recommendations for improving election administration going forward, but did not find any evidence of widespread fraud.
Nonpartisan attorneys and experts have repeatedly found that it is not legally possible to decertify the election.