It “should not be easy” for elected officials to raise taxes, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Friday during a discussion about provisions of a recently introduced shared revenue proposal.
The Rochester Republican took questions from a panel of journalists during an event hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club.
The massive proposal overhauling the state’s approach to funding local governments, known as shared revenue in state government circles, aims to boost spending on public safety, encourage shared services among communities and shore up Milwaukee’s pension program.
The bill would allow Milwaukee to go to referendum at the city and county levels to raise sales taxes to address their unfunded pension liability, but it comes with strings attached — including new requirements for police staffing, officers in schools and limits on how state funds can be spent. (For instance, they could not be spent to expand Milwaukee’s streetcar network.)
During a public hearing on the bill held Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he’d prefer to put the question of a sales tax increase before the Common Council rather than to voters via referendum.
“I still believe it should be a referendum,” Vos said during the Friday panel.
Still, Vos said, he continues to be open to negotiations.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday threatened to veto the proposal unless Republicans scrap a number of restrictions tied to the funding boost for Milwaukee, along with other limitations on local governments.
“It is not enough resources. We have the resources to do it. Let’s increase the money that’s going to the locals. And, frankly, also, let’s remove all those restrictions that the legislation was putting on those local folks,” Evers said in a video.
Vos said prior to the release of Evers’ video, their staffs had met to go over a list of changes the governor is requesting in the bill.
The proposal was drafted in consultation with Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, both Democrats. Both Johnson and Crowley have said they’d like to have fewer restrictions attached to the funding boost for the Milwaukee area.
“We’re all trying to figure out the new way to operate,” Vos said of the bipartisan negotiations. “We sat down for several weeks trying to find that consensus where we had give and take.”
Vos said any attempt to raise taxes should be viewed with skepticism, but added that poor decisions over time have put the Milwaukee city and county budgets in a dire position.
“Either it’s dramatic reductions in police and fire … or it’s a tax increase,” he said. “People are going to have to decide which is better.”
Asked about items within the proposal he might be willing to change, Vos said he wouldn’t negotiate in public.
“I am trying to be as sincere in this effort as we possibly can,” he said.