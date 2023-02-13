The Wisconsin Supreme Court will not hear a case in UW Health nurses’ ongoing effort to have their union recognized by the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority.
The court issued an order on Feb. 2 declining to take the case, with Justices Patience Roggensack and Rebecca Bradley dissenting.
The dispute remains open, with a case pending in Dane County Circuit Court.
The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC) ruled in November that UW Health nurses cannot legally obtain mandatory union recognition and require the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority to engage in collective bargaining. What remained unresolved by that decision was whether UW Health can voluntarily recognize the union — a question UW Health asked the state Supreme Court to rule on.
Since 2019, nurses at UW Health have sought to form a union, with help from SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. Their last union contract expired in 2014. At that time, UW Health said Act 10, a 2011 state law which effectively eliminated collective bargaining rights for most public employees, barred it from negotiating a new contract with the union. Nurses have countered that hospital management, as an independent body rather than a government, could voluntarily recognize and bargain with their union.
Nurses’ unionization efforts have come as cost-cutting measures have led to concerns about understaffing, overwhelming patient loads and high staff turnover rates. Nurses say those changes not only take a toll on nurses but also put patients at risk — and the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated those issues. UW Health administrators agree there’s a problem, but have said Act 10 prevents unionization from being the answer.
An agreement reached in September — brokered by Gov. Tony Evers, who supports the nurses’ unionization effort — stopped short of recognizing the union, instead laying out the steps that UW Health would follow to get an authoritative answer to the legal questions of whether they are required to collectively bargain with the union and whether they can voluntarily do so even if not required.
As part of the agreement, UW Health and SEIU petitioned the employment relations commission to determine whether the hospital is covered by the Wisconsin Employment Peace Act, a portion of the chapter of state law that governs collective bargaining. If UW Health were covered by the Peace Act, it would be required to bargain with the nurses’ union.
WERC determined in its November ruling that the Peace Act does not apply to UW Health.
The state Supreme Court’s decision to reject the case means that the WERC ruling remains in place, and that the question of voluntary recognition has not been answered in court.
A UW Health spokesperson did not have an immediate comment. A spokesperson for the nurses’ union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
