Leaders of the NAACP in Dane County are calling on UW Health to offer its 24,000 employees a paid day off to recognize Juneteenth, the country’s newest federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
They say doing so will not only help the region's largest health system attract and retain a more diverse workforce but also address well-documented disparities in care given to patients of color.
Greg Jones, president of the local NAACP branch, and Bill Franks, chair of its labor and industry committee, in a column published by the Cap Times urged the healthcare provider to be leaders in the community and establish Juneteenth as a holiday.
UW Health employs nearly 2,000 physicians and 22,000 staff at seven hospitals and more than 80 clinic locations across the state and northern Illinois.
“Healthcare disparities are an urgent crisis that must be met head on by our medical institutions,” Jones and Franks said in a separate joint statement to the news media. “It is an urgent moral imperative for healthcare providers to greatly increase diversity, equity and inclusion in order to create more just workplaces and ensure equitable care. The UW Health Board and administration need to live up to their professed values by establishing Juneteenth as a paid holiday this year.”
President Joe Biden established Juneteenth — named after its date June 19 — as a national holiday in 2021, and at least 28 states have followed suit. Wisconsin isn’t on that list but dozens of local governments in the state, including Madison and Dane County, have approved Juneteenth as a paid holiday for municipal employees.
While nongovernmental organizations are not required to recognize the holiday, a June 2022 report from the International Foundation of Employee Benefits Plan found that 30% of private-sector employers were offering Juneteenth as a paid holiday to their employees at the time.
“Despite UW Health’s avowed intentions to be a leader on these critical issues, they are in fact lagging far behind the local community, the healthcare industry and the rest of the nation,” the NAACP statement says. “While UW Health drags its feet, more than 25 different hospitals across the country have led the way in the industry by establishing Juneteenth as a holiday, including in unexpected places such as Alabama, Texas and Kentucky.”
UW Health responds: We're committed to DEI
Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, vice president and chief diversity officer for UW Health, said in a statement to the Cap Times that the health system has a strong record promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within its hospitals and in the community.
“We have many longstanding community partnerships that enable us to work directly with Black community leaders to address the health and equity needs they see, investing $5 million annually into communities of color and health equity initiatives,” Bidar-Sielaff said, noting system-wide initiatives to increase workforce diversity, such as education, training support, hiring events and equitable hiring practices.
“Juneteenth is for us a time to recommit to our daily work to address disparities,” Bidar-Sielaff said.
Other health systems in the area, including UnityPoint Health and SSM Health, did not respond to requests for interviews from the Cap Times on whether they offered Juneteenth as a paid holiday to employees.
Recognition of the holiday would be both a symbolic and practical step, Jones and Franks said, showing the dedication of the health system to creating a diverse workforce that reflects the entire community.
Despite “laudable efforts,” like establishing a diversity, equity and inclusion program, Jones and Franks said UW Health faces steep challenges. As of September, just over 8% of management staff and 15% of non-management staff were people of color, according to UW Health statistics. By comparison, 22% of Dane County's population is made up of people of color. Nonwhite residents make up 28% of the city of Madison.
The NAACP also noted “ongoing problems with (a) disproportionately high turnover of staff of color and complaints from their own patients” with UW Health, citing an internal document that quotes a patient: “Please hire more Black staff. It’s important to me to have people who understand my experiences and can provide care with those experiences in mind.”
A 2022 report in the National Library of Medicine found that while Wisconsin ranks highly in overall healthcare quality, the state performs poorly with respect to health disparities. In a national report, Wisconsin performed worse than the U.S. average on 22 out of 27 measures of disparities in care for Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black residents relative to white people.
Adrian Jones, director of community health improvement with UW Health, said the system demonstrates its commitment to antiracism with community engagement and community health improvement.
“Through our innovative ConnectRx Care Coordination model, we are serving more than 400 Black families to address social needs like housing and food insecurity during pregnancy and up to one-year postpartum,” Jones said. “As members of the Dane County Health Council, we have hired a culturally and racially concordant workforce of community health workers and doulas and are thrilled that 101 Black babies have celebrated their first birthdays participating in the program.”
The NAACP pointed to UW Health’s “abundant resources” to increase investment in creating a more diverse workforce, with the health system making over $646 million in excess revenue over the past three years.
UW Hospital had the highest net income of the state’s 152 reporting hospitals in 2022, with $429.1 million, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
Juneteenth celebrations in Madison
Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislative Black Caucus raised a Juneteenth flag over the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday to mark the holiday. On June 6, Madison and Dane County raised the Juneteenth flag over the City-County building to honor the holiday, which has been a paid day off for municipal employees since 2021.
Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self-Determination will host Madison’s Juneteenth Celebration from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Penn Park. The theme this year will be “Juneteenth 2023…Black Resilience: Collective Liberation and Transformation.”