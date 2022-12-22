UW Health nurses are asking a Dane County judge to review a decision from a state commission hampering their efforts to have their union recognized.
The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC) ruled last month that the nurses cannot legally obtain mandatory union recognition and require the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority to engage in collective bargaining.
In a petition filed in Dane County Circuit Court on Wednesday, attorneys representing Service Employees International Union Healthcare Wisconsin argued the WERC decision should be reversed.
“The fight for our union is an extension of our advocacy for quality patient care and good jobs for our community, and we are fiercely determined to win full collective bargaining rights,” said UW Health registered nurses CJ Aspenson, Tami Burns, Colin Gillis, Mary Jorgensen, Willie Rowe, Jack Trudell and Kate Walton, in a joint statement.
The WERC decision came about two months after UW Health nurses called off a planned strike following an initial agreement between the two parties in the long-running dispute. It did not address whether UW Health can voluntarily recognize the union, and a UW Health spokesperson said last month that it will petition the state Supreme Court for an opinion on that question.
Since 2019, nurses at UW Health have sought to form a union, with help from SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. Their last union contract expired in 2014. At that time, UW Health said Act 10, a 2011 state law which effectively eliminated collective bargaining rights for most public employees, barred it from negotiating a new contract with the union. Nurses have countered that hospital management, as an independent body rather than a government, could voluntarily recognize and bargain with their union.
Nurses’ unionization efforts have come as cost-cutting measures have led to concerns about understaffing, overwhelming patient loads and high staff turnover rates. Nurses say those changes not only take a toll on nurses but also put patients at risk — and the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated those issues. UW Health administrators agree there’s a problem, but have said Act 10 prevents unionization from being the answer.
The agreement reached in September — brokered by Gov. Tony Evers, who supports the nurses’ unionization effort — stopped short of recognizing the union, instead laying out the steps that UW Health would follow to get an authoritative answer to the legal questions of whether they are required to collectively bargain with the union and whether they can voluntarily do so even if not required.
As part of the agreement, UW Health and SEIU petitioned WERC to determine whether the hospital is covered by the Wisconsin Employment Peace Act, a portion of the chapter of state law that governs collective bargaining. If UW Health were covered by the Peace Act, it would be required to bargain with the nurses’ union.
WERC determined in its November ruling that the Peace Act does not apply to UW Health. But attorneys representing SEIU say that’s wrong.
“Act 10 … made changes to some statutory language referencing UWHCA, including changes to Peace Act provisions addressing UWHCA, none of which expressly excluded UWHCA from the definition of ‘employer’ as the Peace Act specifically does for certain other entities,” the union’s attorneys argued.
UW Health nurses noted that Attorney General Josh Kaul issued a non-binding opinion in June concluding that the UWHCA may voluntarily recognize the union and engage in collective bargaining. Throughout the dispute, UW Health management and nurses have offered competing legal analyses to back up their positions on the issue.
Asked about the effort during a recent interview, Kaul said the decision is now up to the courts.
“We issued a lengthy opinion that delved into the issues, and I am confident that we were objective and accurate in the opinion we issued, but ultimately, the courts will decide what the state of the law is,” Kaul said.
In their joint statement, the UW Health nurses said their union is meeting with UW Health administration “through a ‘Meet and Discuss’ process” and has proposed a platform designed to improve “staffing, retention and nurse wellness.”
“The legal process does not impact our current union voice at UW Health. We are deeply proud to be at the forefront of a national movement of working people who are organizing across race and industry for an equitable economy and unions for all,” the nurses said.