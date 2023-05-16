Madison is slated to be home to a professional women’s soccer team in the USL Super League and run by the owners of Forward Madison FC, the city’s men’s team.
The new club — the first top-tier professional women's team in Wisconsin — will be temporarily known as Madison Women’s Pro Soccer and intends to play at Breese Stevens Field in downtown Madison. The team could kick off as soon as August 2025.
USL announced the Madison team Tuesday, along with a dozen other women's clubs in major cities across the country that will be part of the new women's league. The league is setting out on the mission to make “world-class professional women’s soccer accessible for more players, more fans and more communities across the United States,” according to a press announcement.
While there are currently 101 professional men’s soccer teams in the U.S., there are only 12 professional women’s soccer teams. They currently play in the National Women’s Soccer League, a separate organization from the USL, which runs three men’s leagues (including the one Forward Madison plays in), as well as an additional second-tier women’s league.
Pending approval by the U.S. Soccer Federation, the Super League will begin in 2024 with eight teams in cities like Dallas, and Charlotte, North Carolina, while Madison would come in the following year with five other cities, including Indianapolis and Oakland, California. Approval from the federation depends on a number of factors, including proof that teams will be financially viable for at least three years, according to ESPN.
“The fact that Madison is entering this league with much larger cities like Phoenix and Washington, D.C., just confirms what we already know: that Madison punches well above its weight as a regional economic and cultural center,” said Mayor Satya-Rhodes-Conway at a press conference Tuesday. “It's a testament to the appeal of Madison and our record of support for soccer.”
Forward Madison partners Conor Caloia and Vern Stenman have had the goal of bringing the first professional women’s soccer team in Wisconsin to Madison since 2019.
“We are now one step closer to this goal, and we look forward to working with the City of Madison on the necessary improvements to make this goal a reality,” the two said in a statement.
To get there, though, Stenman said there’s a fair amount of work to be done. He said Tuesday a big piece is creating new locker rooms, new turf and additional seating at Breese Stevens Field in order to meet U.S. Soccer’s Division 1 standards.
The USL Super League has adopted an international calendar, meaning the team’s schedule will run from August through May with a winter break in the middle.
At Tuesday's press conference, Caloia, chief operating officer for Forward Madison, said Madison is a great women’s sports city and a great soccer city, so it felt like a natural progression to bring women’s professional soccer here.
“The future of sports is in a place like downtown Madison. (Other teams), when they look at building a new facility, they look at building downtown,” Stenman said. “We already have that and I think that’s one of the reasons our team has been successful and I think that's one of the reasons that we believe in the future of women's professional soccer here.”
He said, more importantly, that Forward Madison will need to look at the long term viability of the facility to make sure they put a great team on the field every single year.
Rhodes-Conway, a longtime women's soccer fan, thanked Forward Madison’s fanbase — “the flock” — for insisting that if a women's soccer team comes to the city that it be a professional team.
“We're going to do it at a higher level than the men's team and I'm really excited that women's soccer in Madison is going to have the best of the best,” the mayor said. “This club is going to compete at the top tier of the women's game, which means that fans are going to have the opportunity to see some of the best women's soccer players in the country and hopefully in the world, right here in Madison.”
Forward Madison has generated plenty of revenue at Breese Stevens Field and for Madison’s downtown, Rhodes-Conway said, adding that she thinks a women's team will only amplify that. The women’s team will have its own brand and is committed to hiring a female leadership team both on and off the field and adding female ownership, according to the city.
“I don't think any of us knew before we bought Forward Madison here how much of a soccer town Madison was, but we certainly know it now,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It feels like women's sports are having a moment in Madison and I'm absolutely here for it.”
There is a season ticket interest list and deposits will be available to make at a future date. Those interested can visit madisonwomensprosoccer.com. Rhodes-Conway, who said she wanted to be at the top of the list, said she can’t wait for the first game.
“What perhaps is the most important thing here, that young women are going to feel like they have an opportunity in the sports world,” she said. “Can I kick the first ball?”