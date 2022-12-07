Madison City Council unanimously granted $11.3 million for new affordable rental housing in the city and another $4 million for new homeownership opportunities.
The funds will go toward the city’s Affordable Housing Fund or specific projects directly either through a combination of city and federal dollars or tax incremental financing, which is used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure and other community improvement projects.
“These investments will allow us to fund the renovation of vacant affordable housing and support about 500 units of new rental housing in Madison, 344 of which will be affordable, and also promote affordable homeownership programs for homebuyers and homeowners,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in a statement. "Affordable housing is a top priority for Madison. Together my administration and the Common Council have more than doubled the Affordable Housing Fund over four budgets.”
$11.3 million for new affordable rental housing
Jim O’Keefe, director of the city’s Community Development Division, said the $11.3 million to develop new affordable rental housing is the “bread and butter” of the affordable housing fund.
“That’s not all that we do, but it's really the core of what that fund is about,” O’Keefe said.
Two resolutions passed Tuesday collectively represent the $11.3 million that will go towards three development proposals selected through a “request for proposals” process: the proposed redevelopment of the former Gardner Bakery site on East Washington Avenue, the redevelopment of St. John’s Lutheran Church near the Capitol Square and the Merchant Place redevelopment on Odana Road on the west side. The three redevelopments will add about 500 new rental units, 344 of which will be affordable housing.
While $2.9 million from the city's affordable housing fund will go toward the Gardner Bakery project, the project will also receive $2.3 million loan from tax increment financing. $3.5 million from the affordable housing fund will go to the St John's Lutheran Church redevelopment and $2.5 million to the Merchant Place development.
“This group of three development proposals is bigger in aggregate than what we've seen in previous years,” O’Keefe said. “This is an effort that started back in 2015 with a goal of adding 1,000 units of affordable housing and we're now closing in on the 2,000 mark.”
If the three projects move forward, it will bring the city’s total to 28 affordable rental developments that the city has assisted in creating, according to O’Keefe. Eight of those units are completed — one of the most recent being the Ella Apartment complex on East Washington Avenue — and six are under construction.
O’Keefe contended there is still work to be done.
“It's nowhere near enough,” O’Keefe said.
Even though the city has doubled the size of its affordable housing fund since 2014 mainly under the leadership of Rhodes-Conway, the city’s growing population requires a matching growth in housing.
“As successful as we have been in getting new units developed and brought online, we know that there's need for a whole lot more,” O’Keefe said.
$4 million for home ownership support, initiatives
Madison City Council also unanimously awarded $1.65 million from the city's Affordable Housing Fund Tuesday night to help finance new affordable housing projects, housing services programs and homebuyer education programs.
The resolution also granted $1.25 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funds and $1.1 million in federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program. Altogether, the affordable housing resolutions brought to the council Tuesday included $11.3 million in city investments for new affordable rental housing developments and $4 million more for home ownership initiatives.
“We're doing a lot for the development of new rental housing, and that's what most people think about when we talk about affordable housing,” O’Keefe said. “But it's important to understand that we're also wanting to do things that support homeownership…by helping people that want to get into homeownership be prepared to do that, helping people that already own their homes but have repairs they may need to make and need a little help.”
The funds will also support six development proposals, most notably authorizing the sale of two city-owned lots at 4210 Owl Creek Drive/5141 Horned Owl Drive and 5166-72 Great Gray Drive for $1 each to Habitat for Humanity of Dane County to support the development of four affordable owner-occupied homes to be sold to first-time homebuyers.
The city also put $300,000 toward permanent affordable housing development at Mosaic Ridge, a new residential development and home ownership program created by the city on the southern end of Allied Drive as Madison turns into Fitchburg. Additionally, $600,000 will go to real estate company Kaba Baal for more permanently affordable housing at 5165-73 Great Gray Drive in the Owl Creek neighborhood.
About $4 million of city and federal dollars will go to nine local organizations in support of the development of affordable homeownership programs for homebuyers and homeowners. Funds will go toward seven housing services proposals and two homebuyer education proposals, such as:
- $172,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Dane County for its homebuyer mortgage reduction program
- $143,469 to Madison Area Community Land Trust for its maintenance fund for permanently affordable homes
- $882,350 to Movin' Out, Inc. for its mortgage reduction program and another $50,000 in city levy funds for its financial literacy and homebuyer education program in south Madison
- $600,000 to Project Home for its home repair and rehab loan program and another $300,000 for minor home repair program
- $50,000 in city levy funds to the Urban League of Greater Madison for homebuyer education
“While much attention is paid to the city’s efforts to expand rental housing opportunities, we also understand the great need to help Madison homeowners repair and stay in their homes,” O’Keefe said. “We value our partnership with nonprofit organizations like Project Home and Habitat for Humanity which support homeownership programs for city residents."