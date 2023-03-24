Editor's note: Updated with a response from the Gloria Reyes campaign.
Madison mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes is making several false claims about the city's new rapid bus plan as she seeks office, the city’s transit manager said in a Cap Times interview.
Reyes’ campaign continues to accuse Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway of reckless spending on the long-anticipated bus rapid transit system, although Reyes has never contacted the city’s Metro department to verify her information.
She continued with the attack at a Tuesday press conference.
“It is time to face up to the serious financial crisis brought on by the mismanagement of the BRT (bus rapid transit) program,” Reyes said. “As you know the BRT is a radical change to how Madison Metro operates. Unfortunately, it has not been well thought out.”
Bus rapid transit, in the works for years, aims to be a faster, more reliable system that uses larger buses to transport more riders. Its goal is to deliver all-day service and direct routes with fewer stops. Rhodes-Conway has staked much of her tenure as mayor on her work pushing forward and implementing bus rapid transit, maintaining her support for the program throughout her campaign.
Funding through the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act allowed the city to buy a fleet of 46 all-electric buses for the rapid transit system without local funding.
The city last week began building lanes and platforms for BRT that will take over a year to complete and include 44 new stations, mainly on the east-west line. Stations will be 60 feet long and 10 to 12 feet wide. Work has already started for stations on Sheboygan Avenue, North Dickinson Street and North Few Street and is expected to be finished early summer.
Reyes has claimed for months that bus rapid transit will cause city deficits because of its use of one-time federal grant funding and that the city’s separate Metro redesign won’t reach the residents most in need. At a recent contentious debate with Rhodes-Conway, Reyes called the rapid transit system “inequitable,” claiming faster, dedicated-lane routes won’t reach everyone, and she suggested the installation of the new busing system will result in $32 million in debt for the city of Madison.
In response to the Cap Times, which sought to check the accuracy of the candidate’s statements, Metro department manager Justin Stuehrenberg said none of Reyes’ claims is true.
“This is about trying to say that the BRT project is bankrupting us in some way. I just want to refute that. That's just not true, from either a capital or an operating standpoint,” Stuehrenberg said.
Madison City Council President Keith Furman echoed Stuehrenberg’s point in a recent letter to the Cap Times, explaining the current capital plan actually spends fewer local dollars on transit than former Mayor Paul Soglin proposed in his 2019 budget. By consolidating different routes previously in the rapid transit corridor into a single, frequent one, the hope is for the bus route to become more usable and efficient without increasing costs.
“This project is not increasing our operating budget. This project doesn't change our long-term budget outlook, one way or the other,” Stuehrenberg said. “There's no doubt that our state restrictions on our ability to raise revenue would cause a long-term challenge for the city as a whole and Metro is obviously part of that city. BRT is not contributing to that long-term concern.”
Reyes said Tuesday, if elected, she’ll review preexisting and promised spending by the city, including the “apparent failure to include funding for fiber optic connections.”
“This means that the only way people can make payments and share info is via cellular connection, which is susceptible to hacking and inefficiency and may not be feasible for all riders,” Reyes said.
The comments are similar to those made by former mayoral candidate and longtime city engineer Scott Kerr. Reyes acknowledged she never spoke to anyone with the Metro department about her concerns over bus rapid transit, but that would be “one of the first things” she’ll do if elected. She said she was taking guidance from Kerr.
“Scott Kerr, who was a candidate before the primary, had a significant amount of information and has guided me along the way on key issues and challenges of the implementation of the BRT,” Reyes said Tuesday.
Kerr, who endorsed Reyes after losing in the primary, this week sent a message to the Madison City Council asking alders to look into bus rapid transit spending.
“The BRT design promised WiFi connections for all and heated platforms to address snow and ice concerns, but failed to investigate if the city fiber network had capacity to connect the bus loading platforms and … there is no connection to the storm or sewer from the areas that will be heated,” Kerr said in an email obtained by the Cap Times. He also asked the council to look into the grant funding and why it was used for BRT opposed to “reducing Metro’s carbon emissions even more dramatically” with more electric buses, as well as an honor-system fare collection.
“Who is responsible for these issues and how will they be addressed without increased expense?” Kerr asked.
Stuehrenberg said he was not aware of any promise of WiFi ever made and that there's state laws to prevent public WiFi, in general. Even so, he said, the rapid transit stations have equipment to provide internet access if the city ever decided to do so. As for snow melt, Stuehrenberg said Kerr’s comments were “a fundamental misunderstanding of how the system works.” He also said Kerr has never reached out to him to discuss BRT or any of the questions he has raised.
“Scott Kerr and Gloria Reyes, they've been making a lot of statements, both in the public realm, as well as in private, about the project. The former mayor (Soglin) is also sending constant requests for information to various city staff trying to identify some potential challenge or pitfall,” Stuehrenberg said. “It's clear that they're all actively working together on this.”
He said some of the points raised are entirely “made up” and others are coming from a few disgruntled employees unhappy with the changes Metro is making.
“I don't believe that information represents the whole of Metro,” Stuehrenberg said.
As for the project's budgeting, Stuehrenberg said the Small Starts Grant the city received to fund the system is specifically for rapid transit, so it is “flat out false” that the money could be spent in other ways. The fare collection is not honor-based, Stuehrenberg said, and will be similar to the current system with more updated technology.
Reyes has said, if elected, she will do a full audit of how money was spent on bus rapid transit and consider cutting the program altogether. But Stuehrenberg said all the pieces are already in motion, contracts are signed and budgets are approved. Undoing that would require the council to rescind all their previous approvals and pay out contractor damages.
“It would just be an incredible waste of money for no benefit at all,” Stuehrenberg said. “We wouldn't be able to use any of the federal grant, so we wouldn't probably end up saving any money by doing that.
“We would just spend the same amount of money and not have a project to show.”
Reyes has also argued low ridership levels require a closer look at the bus rapid transit system and an assessment of whether it's needed. But Stuehrenberg pointed to recent reports that show several main routes with more riders than in 2019 pre-pandemic and trends showing 16% more riders this year so far than last year.
“If the service is faster, more people will be likely to ride it. In many ways, doing something like BRT could improve our fare revenue and ridership going forward, and we do expect it to,” Stuehrenberg said. “Saying that ridership is down so we should cut services just doesn't make sense to me, especially when the ridership trajectory is very much back in the upward direction.”
Note to readers: The Gloria Reyes campaign issued a press release to challenge sources’ comments after this article was published, stating that their information “does not fully respond to the concerns of candidate Reyes nor does it fully align with recent available data.” Reyes maintains that while she does not oppose bus rapid transit, the city's plan will have costs that are not federally funded and will contribute to a projected structural deficit in Madison's budget. In addition, overall Madison Metro ridership has not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and revenues will not fully recover even if ridership increases in 2024, according to the press release, which cited a Wisconsin Policy Forum report from October. The Cap Times stands by the accuracy of its original report but provides this response in the interest of transparency.