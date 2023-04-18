Unions helped fuel Protasiewicz victory with labor rights at stake

The landslide election of liberal Judge Janet Protasiewicz to the state Supreme Court has Wisconsin unions feeling a surge of something that’s been in short supply over the last decade: optimism. And it comes after what several union representatives describe as an elevated level of involvement by their members in a judicial race.
“It was just clear that this was a turning point and an opportunity where there could be a more balanced … state Supreme Court and the opportunity for our issues to be considered more fairly,” said Ryan Neibauer, political director for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494. “It was clear as day that we needed to get involved as long as we could, as much as we could.”
That involvement included fundraising, phone calls, text messages, emails, door-knocking, jobsite communications and financial contributions. In the months leading up to the April 4 election, unions at the state and national level contributed more than $560,000 to Protasiewicz’s campaign and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin — not accounting for individual contributions made by members.
While the issue of abortion access dominated much of the race, unions were also highly motivated by the possibility that the court’s new liberal majority could revisit the state’s electoral maps — and that either the court or a redistricted Legislature could overturn a slew of policies implemented under Republican former Gov. Scott Walker that weakened their powers.
“A lot of what we lost — the loss of prevailing wage, making us a right-to-work state — was a result of Scott Walker’s policies, and Daniel Kelly was really an extension of that,” said Andrew Disch, political director for the Wisconsin division of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.
Motivated by voting maps
When Protasiewicz, 60, is sworn in on Aug. 1, liberals will hold a majority on the state’s high court for the first time in 15 years. Among the unions that endorsed the Milwaukee County Circuit judge’s campaign were the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees; Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers District Council of Wisconsin; Communication Workers of America; International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and Teamsters Joint Council 39.
A former prosecutor, Protasiewicz was first elected to serve as a judge in Milwaukee County in April 2014. Her conservative opponent, Kelly, was appointed to the state Supreme Court by Walker in 2016 to fill the seat vacated by former Justice David Prosser’s retirement.
Kelly, 58, campaigned to serve for a full term in 2020 but was defeated by liberal Justice Jill Karofsky. He previously worked as an attorney representing corporate and political clients, including the Republican Party of Wisconsin and the Republican National Committee.
Abortion access stood on its own in the race in some ways. A challenge to the state’s 1849 criminal abortion ban is already working its way through the judicial system, effectively destined to come before the state Supreme Court. Most other hot-button issues will require new lawsuits to be filed — including revisiting the state’s electoral maps, which Protasiewicz has said are “rigged.” In an interview prior to her election, she said she expects they will come before the court at some point.
“I would anticipate that I would enjoy taking a fresh look at the gerrymandering question,” Protasiewicz said.
Asked which issue resonated most with their members, representatives of several unions named redistricting.
“We have 10,000 members,” Disch said. “They live in every corner of the state, every Assembly district, every Senate district — and when they're in a packed district or a cracked district, their vote does not count. It's really important that the votes of our members actually matter and make an impact — and they don't when they are in extremely gerrymandered districts.”
Steven Shea, Committee on Political Education chair for American Federation of Teachers Local 212, said the union hopes to see the state’s “hopelessly gerrymandered maps” revisited by the court once Protasiewicz takes the bench.
Neibauer, the political director for the electrical workers union, agreed, pointing to Michigan as an aspirational example. The state to Wisconsin’s east redrew its voting maps in 2021 with an Independent Redistricting Commission, and in 2022, Democrats gained control of the state Legislature and the governorship for the first time since 1983.
Last month, Michigan repealed its right-to-work law, which prevented businesses from entering contracts with unions requiring all workers to pay union fees, along with a law eliminating the state’s prevailing wage requirements.
“Once fair and balanced maps were drawn, things changed, and organized labor's issues had a better shot of being considered,” Neibauer said.
New electoral maps are “top of the list,” Disch said, adding, “if the maps are more fair, I think you would definitely see more moderate policies that support the working class.”
United on ‘working-class values’
In the hours after Protasiewicz’s 11-point victory, AFSCME Wisconsin executive director Patrick Wycoff called it “a turning point for our state.”
“The voices of Wisconsin’s workers, silenced for too long, will finally have the chance to be heard,” Wycoff said in a statement.
National American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten celebrated the win touting the work “educators, health care workers and public employees” in Wisconsin did to “get out the vote in record numbers for this special election.”
Several union representatives said their organizations were more involved in this race than any recent judicial campaigns.
A news release from Service Employees International Union said its Wisconsin organization worked with Power to the Polls to knock on 84,000 doors in Milwaukee, Racine, Appleton and Green Bay — focusing not just on the state Supreme Court race, but also on local elections. The union said its outreach program yielded 15,000 calls, 200,000 mailers and 250,000 text messages that, along with digital ads, reached 535,000 Wisconsin voters.
Disch noted that the carpenters’ union comprises a variety of political leanings, but the members are united on “working-class values.”
“One thing that dark money groups do not have is, we have real people. And we have real people who are credible, talking to their peers about the importance of the race and our endorsements,” Disch said.
‘Turning a corner’
“(In) Wisconsin, it’s been a rough decade for organized labor, and we’ve been battling, but I feel like there's a real chance at turning a corner and, ideally, our issues can be considered again,” Neibauer said.
Some union members would like to see that happen before the state Supreme Court. Others argue a court ruling scrapping the state’s electoral maps would open the door for such changes to be made by a reapportioned Legislature.
But it’s not just the union cases of yore — Act 10, right-to-work, prevailing wage, project labor agreements — that could come before the new, liberal-majority court.
UW Health nurse Colin Gillis was 30 when protesters flooded the state Capitol to protest Act 10 — the 2011 law that effectively eliminated collective bargaining rights for most public-sector employees.
Gillis is a leader in the years-long effort by UW Health nurses to have their union recognized.
Since 2019, nurses at UW Health have sought to form a union, with help from SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. Their last union contract expired in 2014. At that time, UW Health said Act 10 barred it from negotiating a new contract with the union. Nurses have countered that hospital management, as an independent body rather than a government, could voluntarily recognize and bargain with their union.
The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission ruled late last year that the nurses cannot legally obtain mandatory union recognition and require the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority to engage in collective bargaining. A challenge to that ruling, filed by SEIU, is before the Dane County Circuit Court.
The case could likely make its way to the state Supreme Court.
Gillis said he worked hard to instill the importance of the Supreme Court election with his coworkers — many of whom, he said, were aware of how it could affect abortion access, but weren’t considering the implications on their union rights.
“Scott Walker wanted to take out public-sector unions through Act 10, and private-sector unions through right-to-work, by dividing and conquering them, because he knew that unions are the heart of our democracy — and they are an engine of voter turnout that is unrivaled and that’s driven not just by money … but also by the blood, sweat and tears of workers who want to make their lives … better by protecting their rights to have union representation,” Gillis said.
“I think what gets missed is … what the election makes possible in the future. … It makes me hopeful not just that we'll overturn Act 10 and right-to-work, but maybe we’ll build a democracy where that kind of anti-worker legislation can’t ever happen again.”