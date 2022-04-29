A new lawsuit seeks to stop production of a fleet of next-generation postal delivery vehicles being manufactured by Oshkosh Defense, alleging the project does not comply with federal environmental standards.
The United Auto Workers (UAW) and the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC) filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It comes after months of criticism of the contract between the USPS and the Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Corp.
In February 2021, the company's defense division won a multibillion-dollar contract with the Postal Service to manufacture up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles to replace its aging fleet. In June 2021, Oshkosh Defense announced it would build them in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
The company's plan would bring an estimated 1,000 jobs to Spartanburg. It would call for more than 100 engineering and program support employees to be based in Oshkosh, where the company has manufactured trucks for more than 100 years.
Since the June announcement, Democrats and union workers have urged the company to reconsider, arguing that the work in South Carolina would likely be done by non-union employees.
Environmental groups have also been critical of the contract, which, rather than significantly moving the fleet toward electric power, would dedicate only 10% of it to electric vehicles.
The Environmental Protection Agency has expressed concerns that the new vehicles "do not make meaningful progress in reducing the Postal Service's (greenhouse gas) and other emissions as well as oil consumption."
The new gas-powered vehicles are expected to get 8.6 mpg — only a slight improvement from the current decades-old vehicles that get 8.2 mpg.
In their lawsuit, UAW and NRDC allege the Postal Service failed to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act and failed to consider the production method and location of the vehicles.
"The Postal Service signed a contract to purchase vehicles before undertaking environmental review. It failed to evaluate reasonable alternatives. It made irrational assumptions about the future prices of gasoline, electricity, and electric vehicles. It committed to buying a new fleet of gas-powered vehicles without considering greenhouse gas emissions," the lawsuit alleges.
The lawsuit seeks to prevent the Postal Service from acquiring new vehicles from Oshkosh Defense until the contract complies with the National Environmental Policy Act.
UAW Local 578 represents about 1,600 Oshkosh Corp. workers who produce about 26 trucks per day, according to union officials.
"With this contract, USPS and Oshkosh Defense abandoned the Wisconsin workers that built the company and failed taxpayers with a sham process to evaluate the environmental and community impacts of these vehicles," said UAW president Ray Curry in a statement.
Britt Carmon, federal clean vehicles senior advocate at NRDC, argued the Postal Service can save money and reduce pollution with electric vehicles.
"The Postal Service must undertake the accurate and thorough environmental review it should have done the first time. Its error-filled, flimsy analysis should be returned to sender," Carmon said in a statement.
The UAW/NRDC lawsuit was filed the same day that 16 states and the District of Columbia sued the Postal Service on similar grounds. Wisconsin did not join that lawsuit.