The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty's request to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the conservative law firm's emergency application without explanation on Thursday.
WILL filed its request on Wednesday, seeking an injunction on the program pending further court proceedings. Biden’s plan, which will cancel thousands of dollars of student loan debt for tens of millions of borrowers, is set to take effect on Sunday. Applications for the program went live this week.
Biden’s plan will eliminate $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individual borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year, or households that earn less than $250,000. Low-income students with Pell Grants will have an additional $10,000 erased. The plan also extends the pause on federal student loan payments, which has been in place since 2020, through the end of the year.
WILL sued Biden and the U.S. Education Department earlier this month on behalf of the Brown County Taxpayers Association. The lawsuit alleges the executive branch didn’t have the authority to create the program without congressional approval, and that it violates the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause by placing an emphasis on the program’s likelihood to “narrow the racial wealth gap.”
The lawsuit was tossed by a federal judge earlier this month. U.S. District Judge William Griesbach said the Brown County Taxpayers Association didn’t have standing to bring the challenge simply because they are U.S. taxpayers.
The case remains before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.