The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected electoral maps previously submitted by Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and approved by the state Supreme Court, a decision Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul called "frankly consistent with the increasing activism we've seen from the conservative supermajority on the U.S. Supreme Court."
The ruling sends the case back to the state Supreme Court.
The state court "committed legal error in its application of decisions of (the U.S. Supreme Court) regarding the relationship between the constitutional guarantee of equal protection and the (Voting Rights Act of 1965)," the unsigned ruling found.
Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented, arguing the high court's intervention "is not only extraordinary but also unnecessary."
Spokespeople for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ruling.
Kaul, a Democrat, weighed in shortly after the court's ruling during a WisPolitics Q&A event.
"I think it's frankly consistent with the increasing activism we've seen from the conservative supermajority on the U.S. Supreme Court. There have been several other states whose maps have been challenged, and the court had consistently said that it was too late in the process to require legislatures to redraw maps, but apparently they've reached a different conclusion here in Wisconsin," Kaul said. "This is going to create some real complications for our election process."
On March 3, the state Supreme Court selected Evers’ maps because they best complied with the court’s previous order that new district lines make as few changes to existing districts as possible, Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote in the majority opinion.
Days later, the Republican-led Legislature asked SCOTUS to block the state court's 4-3 ruling, arguing Evers' maps were unconstitutional.
"Wisconsin is now home to the 21st-century racial gerrymander," the Legislature argued. "Race dominated the drawing and adoption of (the governor's) plan, the product of an untheorized and deeply wrong re-writing of the Voting Rights Act."
At issue is the governor's maps' creation of a seventh majority-Black state Assembly district. Evers argued the additional district is needed in order to comply with the federal Voting Rights Act, and the state Supreme Court ruled there were "good reasons" to believe that to be true.
Republican lawmakers argued to the U.S. Supreme Court that the governor's maps violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment because they did not provide sufficient justification for the creation of race-based districts.
"The question that our VRA precedents ask and the (state Supreme Court) failed to answer is whether a race-neutral alternative that did not add a seventh majority-black district would deny black voters equal political opportunity," the U.S. Supreme Court found.
In siding with the GOP Legislature, the SCOTUS majority said the state Supreme Court has enough time to adopt new maps in time for the Wisconsin's Aug. 9 primary election.
Candidates may start collecting signatures to get on the ballot starting April 15. Signatures and candidate registrations for the August primary and the Nov. 8 general election are due June 1.
The state Supreme Court has the option to reconsider the governor's maps, SCOTUS ruled, but any subsequent analysis must comply with the equal protection criteria detailed in Wednesday's ruling.
In her dissent, Sotomayor called the high court's action "unprecedented."
"Despite the fact that summary reversals are generally reserved for decisions in violation of settled law, the Court today faults the State Supreme Court for its failure to comply with an obligation that, under existing precedent, is hazy at best," Sotomayor wrote in a dissent joined by Kagan.
The dissenting justices noted that the state court's ruling had left the door open for a federal VRA challenge to Evers' maps once they were adopted. However, they argued, the state court's ruling was based primarily on its "least-change" criteria.
"The Wisconsin Supreme Court rightly preserved the possibility that an appropriate plaintiff could bring an equal protection or VRA challenge in the proper forum," Sotomayor wrote. "I would allow that process to unfold, rather than further complicating these proceedings with legal confusion through a summary reversal."
Evers said in a statement he is confident the maps he submitted comply with with the state and federal standards laid out by both courts.
"If we have to go back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court — who have already called our maps ‘superior to every other proposal’ — to demonstrate again that these maps are better and fairer than the maps we have now, then that’s exactly what we’ll do," Evers said in a statement. "I will not stop fighting for better, fairer maps for the people of this state who shouldn’t have to wait any longer than they already have to ensure their voices are heard."
Also on Wednesday, in a decision issued with no comment, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request by Wisconsin's Republican congressional members to block Evers' maps.