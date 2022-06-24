The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned its rulings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, rendering virtually all abortions illegal in Wisconsin and 20 other states.
Wisconsin has had a criminal abortion ban on the books since 1849. The ban had been unenforceable since 1973 under the Supreme Court’s Roe decision.
Under that ban, doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a class H felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The law includes exceptions for an abortion that is deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, but does not make exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the mother’s physical or mental health.
The ban was amended in 1985 (post-Roe) to apply penalties to physicians but not to women who seek abortions.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson, the case challenging a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks (about nine weeks before most experts estimate fetal viability).
Roe and Casey, taken together, established that a woman has a constitutional right to end a pregnancy before the fetus is viable outside the womb and that states cannot impose restrictions that place an “undue burden” on a woman seeking an abortion.
A draft opinion leaked early last month signaled this outcome. At first glance, the court’s final opinion appeared very similar to the draft.
With abortion regulation under the authority of states, Wisconsin’s ban will take effect with no additional action needed. It will be up to local law enforcement to enforce it.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said the state Department of Justice is "reviewing today’s decision and will be providing further information about how we intend to move forward next week."
Wisconsin has four abortion clinics; three are operated by Planned Parenthood (in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan). Affiliated Medical Services also operates an abortion clinic in Milwaukee.
Planned Parenthood announced last week that it would only schedule abortions in Wisconsin through June 25 in anticipation of the court’s ruling. On Friday, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin president and CEO Tanya Atkinson said the organization had temporarily suspended abortion services and is "exploring all legal options."
Evers 'will fight this decision'
Earlier this week, Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders swiftly rejected a call by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to repeal the state's abortion ban. Evers signed an executive order earlier this month calling a legislative special session to repeal the ban.
GOP legislative leaders gaveled in and adjourned in a matter of seconds on Wednesday, just as they have done for every previous special session the governor has called.
Evers said Friday his administration "will fight this decision in every way we can with every power we have."
The Wisconsin Medical Society, the state's largest association of physicians, "supports legislation that would acknowledge the right of a physician to perform and give advice on this medical procedure — or refuse to do so according to the physician’s training, experience and conscience," said WMS president Dr. Wendy Molaska in a statement.
"Wisconsin law should reflect that priority and ensure physicians can have full and frank discussions with patients about their health care without fear of imprisonment," Molaska said.
Wisconsin elected officials' reactions to the ruling have effectively split along party lines.
"Millions of people’s lives will be made worse by these five right-wing justices, and our nation as a whole is less fair, less healthy, and less free as a result of today’s lawless and unjust decision," said state Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, in a statement.
Roys, one of the lead authors on legislation that would repeal Wisconsin's abortion ban, said she will "continue to fight for reproductive freedom and justice for everyone."
"Being able to control our own bodies and our own reproduction is not just a constitutional imperative but a fundamental human right that no judge or politician can erase," Roys said.
State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, praised the decision as "a massive victory for the sanctity of life in our nation."
"The Supreme Court’s long-awaited decision restores lawmaking authority to the states and finally gives Wisconsin voters a voice in how they want to protect the most vulnerable," LeMahieu said in a statement.
Wisconsin Right to Life legislative director Gracie Skogman said the day is a "joyful day for the pro-life movement." WRTL executive director Heather Weininger said the group is "overwhelmed with joy to witness Roe V. Wade being overturned."
"But our work does not end here. We must continue to fight for our state statute to remain unchanged, and we must demand that it be enforced," Weininger said in a statement. "We must work even harder to advocate for mothers facing unexpected or challenging pregnancies, and provide more life-affirming resources so that intentionally ending the life of a preborn child becomes an unthinkable option."
Planned Parenthood's Atkinson said the decision "takes away the freedom to control our bodies and personal health care decisions, giving it to politicians to decide."
"Although abortion services are not available in Wisconsin for now, Planned Parenthood’s doors across the state are open and we are here to help patients get the care they need. This includes helping patients access safe abortion care where it remains legal, offering travel assistance, and providing appropriate follow-up care when they return home," Atkinson said in a statement.
A Marquette University Law School poll of some 800 voters released on Wednesday found that 58% of Wisconsin voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 35% believe it should be illegal in all or most cases.
This is a breaking story. It will be updated.