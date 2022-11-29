A bipartisan coalition of U.S. senators on Tuesday voted to approve the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation spearheaded by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin that enshrines same-sex marriage rights into federal law.
The bill was introduced by Baldwin and U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, in July. In September, an even larger bipartisan group of senators hit pause on the bill, pushing a vote on the proposal until after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. That slight delay was, at least in part, to allow members to vote for the bill without fearing political retribution.
The legislation passed the Senate on a 61-36 vote. The bill will now return to the U.S. House — which passed a version of the proposal in July — for a vote before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk for approval.
The Respect for Marriage Act guarantees federal recognition of a marriage between two individuals so long as the marriage is valid in the state where it was performed. It also ensures that same-sex marriages are recognized across state lines.
Some religious freedoms are also written into the bill. For example, the proposal would not require individuals or groups to provide wedding-related services to a same-sex couple if it is against their religious beliefs. The legislation also would not recognize polygamous marriages.
"Today, an overwhelming majority of senators stepped up to protect the freedoms and rights of millions of Americans in same-sex and interracial marriages," Baldwin said in a statement after the vote. "I’m proud to have worked across the aisle to get the job done for millions of loving couples in Wisconsin and across the country."
The senator continued: "Millions of same-sex and interracial couples made this moment possible by living openly as their authentic selves, changing the hearts and minds of people around them. This legislation will protect the hard-fought progress we’ve made on marriage equality and I look forward to the Respect for Marriage Act becoming the law of the land."
Baldwin, a Democrat, became the first openly gay member elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, and was the first openly gay woman elected to Congress in 1999.
The bill effectively repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage under federal law as a union between a man and a woman and allowed states to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages. The Clinton-era law was rendered unenforceable under the Supreme Court’s decisions in United States. v. Windsor in 2013 and Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015.
The future of those rulings was called into question by the court’s June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned its previous decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, nullifying a previously established constitutional right to abortion in most cases.
Throughout the court’s majority opinion in Dobbs, Justice Samuel Alito stressed that the decision was only intended to apply to abortion, and not other cases such as rulings establishing the right for married people to obtain contraceptives (Griswold v. Connecticut), the right to engage in private, consensual sexual acts (Lawrence v. Texas) and the right to same-sex marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges).
In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas agreed the Dobbs ruling did not affect any of those cases. However, he argued, “in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
The doctrine of “substantive due process” (which effectively allows courts to protect certain rights from government interference, regardless of whether they are explicitly enumerated by the Constitution) — on which Roe, Casey, Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell relied heavily — “has harmed our country in many ways” and should be eliminated from the country’s jurisprudence “at the earliest opportunity,” Thomas wrote.