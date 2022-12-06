Election officials in Dane and Milwaukee counties were among several throughout the country subpoenaed late last month by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of an investigation into Republican former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell on Tuesday shared a copy of a subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith seeking information regarding communications with Trump and his allies during the second half of 2020. The news was first reported Tuesday by the Washington Post, which published a copy of an identical subpoena received by Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson.
According to the Post’s report, the subpoenas also went to officials in Maricopa County, Arizona; and Wayne County, Michigan. All three states were targeted by Trump in his efforts to retain the presidency after losing his reelection bid to Democratic President Joe Biden.
The requests to election officials appear to be among the first subpoenas issued by Smith since he was chosen last month by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the DOJ investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol along with Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.
The subpoenas request all records related to communications between June 1, 2020 and Jan. 20, 2021 with Trump, his campaign, his attorneys and related individuals including attorneys Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, James Troupis and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Subpoena recipients are ordered to appear before a grand jury in Washington, D.C. Friday morning, unless they submit responsive documents in advance.