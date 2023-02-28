At Madison’s first mayoral debate since the primary, incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway and challenger Gloria Reyes clashed on the city’s budget deficit, affordable housing and public safety.
Wisconsin Policy Forum hosted the debate Monday night at the Central Library, with around 120 people in attendance. The two candidates faced off for the first time one-on-one.
Reyes, who served as a law enforcement officer and then deputy mayor under former Mayor Paul Soglin in 2014, is running on a platform almost entirely opposite that of Rhodes-Conway, with the two agreeing only on Amtrak in Madison (both in favor) and aspects of Rhodes-Conway’s climate change agenda.
Rhodes-Conway has served as mayor for one term and has campaigned on her record of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, doubling the affordable housing budget and carrying out her visions for the city’s bus rapid transit system. She was elected in 2019 and is Madison's first openly gay mayor.
Here’s what the candidates had to say on the major issues facing Madison.
How to solve Madison housing shortage
Madison’s growing population has put the city in a housing crunch, and much of both candidates’ platforms has centered on the issue.
Developers need to build 1,000 to 2,000 units of housing per year for Madison to keep up with population growth, Rhodes-Conway said. And while she said the pace of new housing is on its way to filling that gap, what's missing is affordability.
“The market is producing more expensive homeownership opportunities. What's missing is that first-time homebuyer opportunity,” the current mayor said. “Not everybody has to own a home, but if you want to you should be able to do that in Madison. … So I'm going to keep working hard on the housing crisis to make sure that everyone can live here.”
In recent months, the city has taken steps to loosen zoning regulations in single-family districts to create more density. Reyes has been opposed to many of those changes, partly because she says Rhodes-Conway's administration has charged ahead without listening to people in the community.
“Change is good, (but) we need more engagement at the city level. We need more transparency and that's currently not what's happening,” Reyes said of zoning changes that include a transit-oriented development overlay and an update to the definition of “family” in the zoning code, both of which are intended to allow more multifamily and nontraditional households in single-family neighborhoods. “That's why we are seeing friction at City Council meetings and we're calling each other NIMBYs.”
Rhodes-Conway spoke in favor of creating more density by looking at every possible option.
“We know how far out we can grow, so yes, we do need to get more dense if we're going to have more people and more housing. That does mean that everywhere in our community does need to get more dense,” she said. “It doesn't mean 15-story buildings everywhere; it just means incremental density everywhere. Change is not always bad.”
Rhodes-Conway used East Washington Avenue as an example, asking residents to examine the changes over the last decade, and “tell me that that's not a good thing.”
Reyes opened her remarks at the debate by focusing on the biggest difference between herself and Rhodes-Conway: policy.
“She's really a policy person. She really understands policy,” Reyes said of the mayor, and argued the city must figure out how to build housing ”that's practical.”
Rather than zoning changes, Reyes said she would build a better system for Black and brown residents to become homeowners. Her housing plan relies on investment in a school-to-workforce pipeline to retain talent from high schools, community colleges and universities, with an emphasis on the trades to create sustainable wages.
“Right now, we're just putting policies out there hoping for the best and it's having a significant impact on our single-family homes in our city,” Reyes said.
Disagreement on Madison budget trouble
The city will likely face a multimillion-dollar budget deficit in the coming years as a result of limited options to raise revenue.
Reyes blamed the impending deficit on violating the “two rules in city financial budgeting”: by using one-time federal payments for the operating budget and borrowing for operations.
“That's how we got here,” she said. “We all wanted a bus rapid transit system. It works and we really need one, but if we don't have the money, we can’t spend it on the bus rapid transit system and continue to operate it.”
Rhodes-Conway said to understand Madison's budget — and any Wisconsin city’s budget — one must understand the limitations the state Legislature has placed on municipalities.
“We’re running out of fees and the gaps are getting bigger because the cost of just doing what we're doing today keeps going up,” Rhodes-Conway said. “That's why we have a structural deficit, not because we've been spending willy nilly, not because we've been adding services like crazy, but because the cost to provide basic services goes up every year, and the amount that we're allowed to raise by the state goes down.”
To fix the problem, the mayor said, the Legislature must take action to increase shared revenue — the amount of unrestricted money it allocates to municipal governments each year. But Reyes said the city cannot rely on state politicians to make changes.
Rhodes-Conway justified the federal spending on bus rapid transit with the city’s plan that parsed out federal funding over time.
“When it runs out, we will actually be fine,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We pulled back on some of the city funding and replaced that with federal funding, but that city funding will come back.”
Moderator Jason Stein, the research director for Wisconsin Policy Forum, asked about either increasing the vehicle registration fee or putting a referendum on the ballot for voters to decide on increasing the property tax.
“Our residents are taxed out … we have the wheel tax, all these taxes and we cannot continue to go back to our residents and ask for more money,” Reyes said. “We have to have a plan.”
The only part of that plan Reyes elaborated on was potentially cutting the bus rapid transit system altogether.
Rhodes-Conway said she would not raise the already record-high wheel tax and that a referendum is a possibility, but likely not in the near term.
A sales tax is a more likely short-term solution and “very much needed,” said Reyes, while Rhodes-Conway said she thinks a sales tax is regressive and will cost lower-income residents more proportionately.
The mayor said, though, that ultimately “beggars can't be choosers” and the city would examine a sales tax as a potential to diversify revenues.
Public safety and police body cameras
As a former law enforcement officer, Reyes said she knows firsthand how the city relies on the Police Department.
“We have to support law enforcement and provide them the tools that they need, like body cameras and increased staffing as (the) population grows,” Reyes said. “We have to increase officers.”
She said she strongly believes in a public health approach to violence and would like to expand the city’s CARES program, invest in youth services and have an office of violence prevention in the mayor’s office.
“We’re losing (young Black kids) into the educational system or losing them into the criminal justice system and that's just not right,” Reyes said. “That's a failure of our society, for not taking care of our most vulnerable young people.”
Rhodes-Conway touted the city’s threefold approach to public safety: law enforcement, a public health approach to violence prevention and community investments through the Community Development Division.
“We did see a really disturbing increase in a number of public safety issues during and in the wake of the pandemic. That's not OK. That's not acceptable,” Rhodes-Conway said. “But we can't just expect one tool to solve this problem.”
While the mayor has been indecisive on body-worn cameras for officers, she said she is looking forward to seeing what is learned during the city’s pilot program, which is set to launch this summer.
“The larger question for us is what can we as a community, as a city, as a police department do to prevent police misconduct and to prevent police violence and make sure that never happens in Madison again,” she said. “I don't think body cameras are the answer to that. I think there's a bigger answer to that.”
The City Council approved a pilot program for Madison Police last April and funding in November, but city leaders are taking their time to start the program nearly a year later, still drafting policies.
How best to treat homelessness
Reyes had sharp words for how Rhodes-Conway has handled homelessness over her term as mayor, saying the city “has not done (its) due diligence.”
"During COVID, when we put homeless (people) at Reindahl Park ... it broke my heart because we don't treat people like that,” Reyes said. She instead advocated for a “housing first” model that prioritizes providing shelter and then additional support services.
In an impassioned rebuttal, Rhodes-Conway promoted her track record on housing the homeless.
“For decades, the way that the city of Madison treated homeless people was to warehouse them in church basements and to kick them off Capitol Square. When the pandemic hit, we knew that was not a sustainable or acceptable option,” she said. “Now we are on track to build Wisconsin's first purpose-built men's homeless shelter that will serve this community with the resources it deserves.”
The crux of the issue is affordable housing, Rhodes-Conway maintained.
“We continue to need to provide housing that is affordable to folks that are coming out of homelessness,” she said. “This is probably the biggest issue for us right now — simply the lack of affordable units that people can move into.”
Still, she said during her time in office, “we have transformed the way that the city of Madison deals with homelessness over the past four years, and we're not done yet.”