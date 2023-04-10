Two Madison City Council races remained eligible for a recount on Monday, but it appeared only one of the losing candidates planned to challenge the results of last week's election.
No matter what happens, the 20-member council will experience a major shakeup after the April 4 election — eight newcomers won their races and two current alders lost bids to stay on the council. Those included several close races, including two tight enough to be eligible for recounts.
After a canvas of ballots, the margin in the District 14 race between Noah Lieberman and Isadore Knox Jr. — previously separated by two votes — narrowed even further to just one ballot.
Lieberman initially was credited with 1,384 votes and Knox had 1,382. City elections workers conducted a canvas Friday and added provisional ballots, which are those cast but not counted on Election Day because voters were unable to provide poll workers with the required documentation.
The canvas left Lieberman at the same total but gave one more vote to Knox, who ended with 1,383.
Per Wisconsin statute, in an election where more than 4,000 votes are cast for an office, a candidate “who trails the leading candidate by no more than 1% of the total votes” can ask for a recount. In District 14, with fewer than 4,000 votes cast, the margin has to be fewer than 40 votes. Knox clearly qualified with just a one-vote margin.
Knox did not respond to Cap Times interview requests but has informed other media outlets he plans to file for a recount. As of midday Monday, the City Clerk’s office had not received a sworn petition from Knox for a recount request, which needs to be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“We are at this point expecting that request and (planning on) the recount being on Wednesday,” said Thomas Lund, a staff member of the City Clerk’s Office.
Because the race is so close, the city would cover the cost of the recount.
Lieberman said, for now, he is preparing and acting as if he is going to be sworn in as alder of District 14 next week, talking with people in the district and community.
“I want to make sure to respect the process and make sure that everybody's votes were counted and counted accurately,” Lieberman said. “But it is just an odd feeling. You map out in your head, 'OK, here's what's going to happen if I win, here's what's gonna happen if I lose' — you don't really prepare mentally for here's what happens if it's a one-vote margin.”
Knox, 67, is a retired equal opportunity and diversity management retiree for the state of Wisconsin and Dane County and previously served as alder of District 13 from 2005 to 2007. Lieberman, 28, is a technical services analyst at Epic with strong opinions on how the city has handled its housing shortage.
“I didn't think it was going to be an easy challenge here, running against a former alder in a district where he was really well-known,” Lieberman said. “I really focused my campaign on housing issues, and I think that is the most pressing need for the city — developing more affordable housing and supporting people who are currently renting and facing these unprecedented rent hikes. I think that that is a message that really resonated with people.”
Knox previously told the Cap Times that, if elected, he’d promote responsive city services, public safety accountability, senior and youth services, affordable housing options, accessible transportation, neighborhood enhancement initiatives, and economic development and employment opportunities.
Lieberman said he is trying not to think about how he could have campaigned differently.
“When you lose by a small margin, you rethink every conversation you had with every voter. You think back on every conversation you have like, if I swung that one person, that's the whole difference. It's best for your mental health to not focus too much on what could have happened differently.”
Hinkfuss won't 'cast doubt' on Madison election
Tuesday’s election also means the city of Madison will have its first openly transgender elected official. Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, a transgender comedian and entrepreneur, beat east-side District 15 opponent Brad Hinkfuss, the executive director of the nonprofit Housing Initiatives Inc., by just 54 votes: 3,609 to 3,555. Those numbers stayed the same after Friday’s canvas.
With over 4,000 votes cast, the margin to be eligible for a recount request was 71 votes, and Hinkfuss qualifies. But Hinkfuss told the Cap Times that while he considered the option, he ultimately decided against it.
"It was not so small and so tight that I thought it made sense to go through all that added effort," Hinkfuss said. "There's no history of anything locally being overturned in asking for a recount like this. I also don't think that it makes sense to cast doubt on our local process. I have a lot of confidence in our local process and just because I don't like the result doesn't mean that I'm going to question that process."
Overall, Hinkfuss said he was disappointed but it was a learning experience that he can use moving forward. He referenced being troubled by a donation his campaign received from the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin, from which he received an endorsement but didn't expect funding.
"The Realtors Association starts showing up with their money and suddenly there's a shadow campaign running alongside nine of us and not the others. Your messaging is all of a sudden not completely your own, which is more than a little unsettling," Hinkfuss said. "Suddenly the landscape feels different."
Hinkfuss also would have had to pay for a recount, according to information from Jim Verbick, deputy city clerk.
"District 15 is outside of that margin where no filing fee is required, so the petitioner would be on the hook for paying for the recount,” Verbick said.
Lieberman said he hopes the close races serve as a "wake up call" to voters that every single ballot counts.
"These local elections are not the glamorous ones ... but these races really matter. They really impact people's day-to-day lives," Lieberman said. "This just goes to show any voter can make a difference."