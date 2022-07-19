A Dane County judge said Monday that he will not recuse himself from overseeing an open records lawsuit concerning former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s review of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.
Gableman last week filed a motion asserting Judge Frank Remington had not been impartial while overseeing a lawsuit between liberal watchdog group American Oversight and the Wisconsin Office of Special Counsel, which Gableman heads.
Remington held Gableman’s office in contempt last month after determining it had not complied with a previous court order. Shortly before that ruling was handed down, Gableman accused Remington of acting as an advocate for American Oversight instead of as an objective party.
“(It is) my firm belief that this judge has abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate,” Gableman said during a court hearing.
Remington rejected Gableman’s motion that he recuse himself. The judge said Gableman’s office did “not meet its burden to prove bias, or the appearance of bias, or any of the statutory factors for disqualification.”
“I have reviewed OSC’s brief and the parts of the record cited therein,” the judge wrote. “I have determined that I can and have been acting in an impartial manner in this case.”
“OSC does nothing more than summarize the hearings and decisions which have resulted, for the most part, in adverse rulings,” Remington wrote. “Its brief contains inaccuracies, but even assuming the truth of each and every matter asserted therein, nothing in OSC’s summary of the history of this case comes close to rebutting the presumption of fairness to show impropriety.”
In a second, separate lawsuit focused on Gableman’s handling of records related to his review, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Righ ruled on Friday that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos violated the state’s records law by failing to respond to a records request from American Oversight without explanation for half a year.
"The Wisconsin public records law does more than protect the public’s rights to the 'greatest possible information regarding the affairs of government,'" Bailey-Rihn wrote, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "The law also requires our government to respond to records requests 'as soon as practicable and without delay.'"
The judge ordered Vos to produce records for American Oversight within 20 days. However, she declined to assign punitive damages to Vos.