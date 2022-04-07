One could be forgiven for mistaking this as a Friday night crowd at a Wisconsin supper club.
Kerry, Christine, Susan. Amanda, Jim, Todd. Carol, Laura, Lynn.
One could be forgiven for assuming these folks are regulars at a local watering hole, or a gaggle of parents at a high school basketball game, or your neighbors, happy to shout “hello” from across the street.
One could be forgiven, because these people could be all of those things.
In this instance, though, the Kerrys and Susans and Carols are joined by other regulars, with more unorthodox names: TrumpiestGirl, ID4TRUTH and AmericanPatriot.
This crowd is just a handful of the thousands of users who have flocked to social media platforms — like Telegram, Rumble and Gab — popular among far-right movements to peddle conspiracy theories, spread disinformation and insist Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election was plagued with widespread fraud.
In fact, there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election — multiple recounts, court cases and a nonpartisan audit have reaffirmed as much.
It’s been nearly 18 months since President Joe Biden won Wisconsin, wresting the state’s 10 Electoral College votes from the grasp of then-President Donald Trump, who won the state in 2016. But in these online spaces, free from content moderation and threats of removal for spreading disinformation, Trump’s election lies live on. They come and go in waves. Sometimes messages flood in by the hundreds, sometimes by the dozens. Other days they trickle in one by one. Put together, they’ve formed an ever-growing jeremiad — a list of election-related qualms divorced from reality — that could fill the pages of a book.
The Cap Times is not publishing specific messages from any channel or account reviewed for this story. The vast majority of the information shared in these spaces is false, with users sending baseless claims into online echo chambers, primarily about widespread fraud during the state’s 2020 vote and the need to take on the legally impossible task of decertifying Wisconsin’s last presidential election.
Other types of misinformation and disinformation have also become more prevalent in the online spaces the Cap Times tracked for this story. Falsehoods about the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines have inundated certain channels. More recently, pro-Russia misrepresentations about the war in Ukraine have surfaced almost every day.
Put together, the information shared in these channels paint an alternative reality to the happenings of the last year-and-a-half. But the users soaking in this content don’t seem to mind.
Lies thrive on “alt-tech” platforms
There has been a pilgrimage by scores of election deniers to “alt-tech” platforms — online alternatives to Twitter and Facebook that brand themselves as “free speech spaces” — since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to University of Texas-Austin professor Jo Lukito, an expert on how misinformation and disinformation spreads online.
The Capitol attack resulted in the removal of Trump from major social media platforms as well as those platforms reconsidering their content moderation policies. Accordingly, Lukito said, users wanting to spread election disinformation have been drawn to alt-tech platforms because they lack content moderation and oversight policies.
“A lot of the reason why these users do end up on Telegram or Parler or Gab is purely because that's where they're allowed to be, that’s where they're allowed to spread this sort of misinformation,” she said in an interview.
Jefferson Davis, one of Wisconsin’s most outspoken advocates for a “physical and cyber forensic audit” of the state’s 2020 presidential election, had a different reason why people pushing for a continued review of the vote have turned to these alternative platforms.
Newspapers — including, he said, the Cap Times — and other media organizations don’t want to publish stories based on his and others’ unfounded claims about widespread fraud of the election. Because of that, Davis suggested, people have to go elsewhere to get the information they want.
Election skeptics’ desires to have conversations with like-minded users without fear of being booted from a platform have turned these alt-tech spaces into bubbles, Lukito said, largely isolated from the reality of what actually happened in 2020. And while the number of people participating seems immense, it’s not clear whether there are more people sharing those beliefs or if the small minority who do subscribe to them are just noisy.
“I don't know if it's necessarily (that) the bubble is bigger, but the people who are in the bubble are definitely very, very active,” Lukito said. “So I think that's something we have to be really careful of when we talk about social media. It might seem like it's a lot of voices and a lot of people, but it might be a lot of messages from a relatively small set of people.”
But, she said, “there are more people than I would expect who have sustained their belief of election fraud” — which she attributes at least in part to the echo chamber nature of alt-tech platforms.
“I think one of the scary things about these alt-tech platforms is they make it easy to have this sort of sustained support for misinformation and conspiracy theories in a way we certainly haven't seen before,” Lukito said.
Additionally, she pointed out, a small number of people and enough persistence can create major results.
“You don't need a lot of people to attempt an insurrection, right?” Lukito said. “It's not like the majority of America was participating in Jan. 6 — or even a majority of Republicans. It only takes a small subset of individuals who are willing to engage in … more extremist behavior.”
Falsehoods fuel fissure
Even if it is a small minority — there is no way to know how many actually people subscribe to election conspiracy theories — the community of Wisconsinites still fixated on the state’s 2020 presidential election has manifested itself some amount of tangible political clout.
In late January, the pressure on prominent Wisconsin Republicans started to ramp up. On Jan. 26, the executive committee of the Iowa County Republican Party published a letter saying there “is a crisis of leadership within” the state GOP.
“There is a betrayal of the will of the people by Speaker (Robin) Vos and the Assembly Republican leadership regarding the serious issues in the 2020 election and the recent act of discipline taken against Rep. Timothy Ramthun,” the letter read.
Ramthun, an election conspiracy theorist seeking the GOP nomination for governor, was stripped of his only full-time staff member after a spat with Vos earlier this year. For months now, he has pushed a resolution in the Assembly that would take on the legally impossible task of recalling the state’s 10 electoral votes. Ramthun’s advocacy for the resolution has helped fuel support for his campaign on right-wing social media.
Vos’ unwillingness at the time to engage on certain election-related topics led the executive committee to declare him to be “politically toxic, creating a liability to the entire Republican ticket and … impotent to accomplish anything of significance with the long list of grassroots organizations he has alienated by his actions.”
Other GOP county parties followed suit, taking aim at Vos. According to a graphic circulated in a Telegram channel riddled with election conspiracy theories, as many as 12 county party organizations have called for Vos to resign as speaker of the Assembly over his perceived inaction on election topics.
On March 17, Vos met with Davis and other election skeptics at the Capitol.
Following the meeting, he told reporters he believed there was widespread fraud in the election but that decertifying the election was impossible.
“I think there was widespread fraud, and I think we are going to see more and more data that comes out” through former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s review of the election, Vos told reporters.
He did not offer further explanation of his claim
Even still, it was a victory for election conspiracy theorists in Wisconsin. After months of pressure, the state’s arguably most powerful Republican had conceded — without offering proof — that the state’s 2020 vote contained widespread fraud.
But shouldering the tonnage of election falsehoods in the last year-and-a-half seems to have created cracks in the foundation of the Wisconsin Republican Party.
Election skeptics, a small but raucous portion of the state’s conservative voter base, want the Wisconsin GOP to focus on “election integrity.” Other Republicans, like retiring state Sen. Kathy Bernier, are urging colleagues to move on out of fears it will hurt the party in the long term. All the while, leaders like Vos, state party chairman Paul Farrow and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu have been left trying to hold the factions of the party together.
“How can we look forward and encourage people to vote when a certain segment — a small segment, I hope — is saying it doesn’t pay to vote because there’s so much fraud involved?” Bernier told the Cap Times earlier this year.
Bernier said in a February interview that she wishes people would stop getting their information from social media and hearsay, and instead make an appointment with their municipal clerk to ask their questions.
“We have to have confidence in the electoral system, or we're not a democratic republic,” she said. “We might as well be a dictatorship. And it is we the people that are supposed to run the show.”
Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, who co-chairs the legislative committee that ordered a nonpartisan review of the 2020 election, is among those who believe the constant audit talk is hurting the state party.
He told the Cap Times he does believe there were problems with the 2020 election, but no one has proved there was “organized fraud.”
He said lawmakers should be focused on implementing the recommendations from the review performed by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau instead of rehashing yesteryear. Cowles also expressed frustration that Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, and GOP leaders in the Legislature weren’t able to come together to enact some of those suggested changes.
“I do think it will affect turnout,” Cowles said of the constant rehashing of 2020, adding that the chatter is creating a “crosscurrent” with other issues. “So I think it is hurting the Republican Party.”