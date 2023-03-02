In an ideologically split decision, the state Supreme Court voted Thursday to reappoint James Troupis, the lawyer who represented former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin, to the state’s Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee.
The 4-3 decision comes a little more than a month before an election that could flip the balance of the court, which has had a conservative majority since 2008. The heated race has already reached the milestone of being the most expensive judicial contest in American history.
Troupis’ first term on the committee, which offers guidance to judges on compliance with the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct, is set to expire on March 7. His second three-year term will begin the following day, expiring March 7, 2026.
His reappointment was approved by Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and Justices Rebecca Bradley, Brian Hagedorn and Patience Roggensack, who is retiring when her term expires in July. They are the court’s four conservative justices. Liberal Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky dissented.
Former state Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske, who served on the court from 1993 to 1998 after being appointed by former Gov. Tommy Thompson and winning a subsequent election, said it’s unusual to see justices dissent on such an appointment.
A request for comment on the majority ruling did not receive an immediate response.
The committee is composed of six judges, one court commissioner, one attorney and one member of the public. Members are limited to two six-year terms.
“It’s unfortunate four of my colleagues have signed off on such a divisive pick,” Dallet said in response to Cap Times questions. “We dissented because Mr. Troupis is a partisan who appears often in court and was just before us in a widely-reported, highly controversial case, which resulted in an attempted weaponization of the disciplinary process against Justice Karofsky and me. One would think there would be less divisive leaders we could come together to agree to appoint to these roles.”
Dallet was referring to a complaint filed against herself and Karofsky with the Wisconsin Judicial Commission in 2021 after the state Supreme Court rejected Trump’s effort to throw out more than 170,000 absentee ballots cast in Dane and Milwaukee counties. The court did so on a 4-3 vote, with Hagedorn joining the three liberal justices.
The commission did not pursue the complaint against Dallet, and decided in November 2022 not to discipline Karofsky — although it did advise that judges should remain “neutral” and “detached” and “avoid sarcasm.”
Karofsky had, during the case, accused Troupis of pushing the court to “overturn this election so that your king can stay in power.”
Troupis, a former Dane County Circuit Court judge, was, according to a 2022 New York Times report, one of the first to be looped into the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election by deploying slates of Republicans who signed certificates falsely declaring themselves to be the “duly elected electors” of their states.
During the Trump-initiated recount of Wisconsin’s 2020 election, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Troupis sought to have the ballots he and his wife cast thrown out, as they had both voted using the state’s in-person absentee option.
“There’s no question that Jim Troupis is a very, very able lawyer, but he clearly is a representative and advocate for the Republican Party,” Geske said.
Geske argued the state’s high court should do all it can to demonstrate its impartiality and indifference to political parties — especially as partisan interests increasingly weigh in on the upcoming election.
“The institutions are only as strong as people’s faith in them, and I think clearly this undermines faith in that group,” Geske said. “The court ought to be doing everything it can to convince people that they are not doing that, and this appointment unfortunately undermines that.”