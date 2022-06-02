Construction magnate Tim Michels is former President Donald Trump's chosen candidate in Wisconsin's Republican gubernatorial primary.
“Tim is an America First Conservative who Supports our Second Amendment, Honors our Brave Law Enforcement and First Responders, and Stands Strongly against the Woke Mob trying to destroy our Country,” Trump wrote in a statement issued Thursday night.
In a statement, Michels said he appreciated Trump’s “endorsement and vote of confidence.”
“This is a tremendous boost to our efforts and a continuation of our astounding surge since I entered the race,” Michels said. “Clearly we were all better off when we had firm leadership in the Oval Office.”
“Tim Michels has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump said. “If Wisconsin has the wisdom to make Tim their next governor, it will have unprecedented success!”
Trump also noted that Michels served on his infrastructure task force.
Delegates at the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s state convention declined at the party’s state convention last month to endorse a candidate in its gubernatorial primary.
More than 1,500 delegates, candidates and activists gathered for the convention, where candidates made their cases to the party faithful — some seeking the endorsement themselves and others urging delegates to choose no one.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch received the most votes among the candidates, at 54.6% — just shy of the 60% needed to earn the party’s endorsement. Accordingly, Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Paul Farrow said Thursday that “there's definitely a front runner” in the race, referring to Kleefisch.
Michels and businessman Kevin Nicholson each received about 3% of the vote on the first ballot, which took them out of the running for the second vote. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, got 5.6% of the vote on the first ballot and 2.6% on the second. The percentage of delegates supporting the “no endorsement” option rose from 36.4% on the first ballot to 42.8% on the second.
At the time, Michels adviser Chris Walker said the results wouldn’t change anything about Michels’ campaign strategy.
“We came into (the convention) expecting Rebecca Kleefisch would win this vote of her delegates on the first ballot,” he said. “It’s going to take an outsider with the resources and the right experience to unite the party, bring in new voters and beat Tony Evers, and that candidate is Tim Michels.”
Kleefisch noted, speaking to reporters during the convention, that when she first ran for lieutenant governor in 2010, she vied for the party’s endorsement with three other candidates — none of whom met the endorsement threshold. She won the primary with about 46% of the vote.
"If I know one thing about President Trump, it's that he likes winners, and I'm the only person in this race who has won statewide — not once, but four times,” Kleefisch said in a statement issued after the Michels endorsement.
“Our campaign will win this primary with our hardworking team of activists, volunteers and grassroots efforts. Then we will beat Tony Evers. And we will help Wisconsin families and workers win by securing our elections, making gas and groceries affordable again, restoring law and order, and putting parents back in charge of our schools,” Kleefisch said.
Trump’s endorsement could buoy Michels, who entered the primary late but has been pouring money into advertising since joining the race. But in a year where the success of Trump-endorsed candidates is seen as a yard-marker for the former president’s influence, his endorsement does not guarantee victory in crowded Republican primaries.
While J.D. Vance, a Republican running for U.S. Senate in Ohio was powered to victory in his primary after Trump endorsed him, other candidates backed by the 45th president have stumbled. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a Republican with Trump’s backing, was trounced last week in his bid for Georgia governor by incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Also in Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who resisted Trump’s pressure to “find” votes in 2020, also easily defeated a Trump-backed challenger. In the midwest, in Nebraska’s GOP gubernatorial primary, Trump endorsed Charles Herbster. He lost by more than 4%.
But while it doesn’t guarantee victory, Trump’s endorsement adds credibility to Michels among his most fervent supporters. Michels, who has been criticized for owning homes and spending significant amounts of time outside of Wisconsin, did not make a dent among delegates who voted to endorse candidates at the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s state convention last month.
“The GOP is now more divided than ever — Wisconsinites can expect the primary fight to only get worse,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler in a statement. “Trump’s divisive brand of politics paired with Michels’ extremist and out of touch views is a recipe for disaster. The irony is that Michels claimed he’s ‘tired of Republicans fighting in public’ — but sought the endorsement of America’s biggest bully anyway.”
Michels is a co-owner of Michels Corporation, which was founded by his father in 1959 as a gas pipeline construction company. The company employs 8,000 people and builds "everything from subway tunnels to roads to pipelines to electrical transmission lines."
His last statewide campaign was in 2004, when Democrat Russ Feingold defeated him by 11 points in the U.S. Senate race. He also ran for the state Senate in 1998, losing to incumbent Scott Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald was elected to Congress in 2020).
The winner of the Aug. 9 GOP primary will face Evers on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Cap Times reporter Jack Kelly contributed to this story.