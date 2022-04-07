A bipartisan pair of Wisconsin congressional representatives led an informational hearing on Thursday devoted to improving economic opportunities for Native American communities, which have faced historic barriers to growth throughout the state and across the country.
At the heart of the discussion was the issue of tribal sovereignty, which several representatives said is impeded by both state and federal government authorities.
“Far too long, Indian country has been forgotten and overlooked. I appreciate that there is a movement toward making change,” said Oneida Business Committee Councilwoman Marie Summers. “The sad reality is that even 20 years of federal policy that respects tribal sovereignty and self-determination has not been able to undo the damage of the last two centuries. But I understand the need to continue our work, and this discussion is another step toward the road to progress.”
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, who represents Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District, chaired the roundtable hosted by the House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth. Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, who represents the state’s 1st Congressional District, joined Moore in hosting the event. Steil is the ranking member on the committee, which is usually chaired by Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut.
Moore and Steil differed slightly in their interpretations of the roots of the problems raised during the discussion, but agreed on the significance of their outcomes. Steil focused the blame on “layers of bureaucracy,” while Moore argued the structural issues tribes face stem from “lack of recognizing sovereignty.”
“The city of Green Bay should not have jurisdiction over a (tribal) nation,” Moore said. “That's jacked up.”
Moore was referring to Summers’ testimony. The Oneida Nation reservation is located on the west side of Green Bay, in parts of Outagamie and Brown counties, and a portion of the city is located within the nation’s boundaries, Summers explained. Although the reservation is located near major highways, waterways and an international airport, the Oneida Nation continues to face jurisdictional disputes with the municipalities it intersects, Summers said.
Federal funding directly administered by the tribal government is more effective than funds passed down to state government and delivered to tribes through grants, Summers argued.
“Through self-governance, tribal nations are delivering programs and services in an efficient and effective manner that meets the unique needs of our tribal communities,” she said. “Congress must restore full tribal sovereignty over tribal lands to address the many challenges that pose issues when you have multiple overlapping jurisdictions trying to push forward community and economic development.”
A recent Wisconsin Watch report detailed the struggles Wisconsin’s 11 federally recognized tribes have had as they seek to diversify their economies and rely less on gaming revenue.
Ho-Chunk President Marlon WhiteEagle told Wisconsin Watch that gaming typically contributes 75% of the Ho-Chunk Nation’s revenue — but that revenue source was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While our facilities are now recovering, the (Ho-Chunk) Nation is taking these lessons learned (from the pandemic) and beginning to develop a plan for economic growth, expansion and retention of businesses,” said Ho-Chunk Nation Vice President Karena Thundercloud during Thursday’s discussion. “As a leader in the community, we hope to continue to create and sustain economic growth through a diversified economy.”
Ho-Chunk officials told Wisconsin Watch that turnovers in government leadership, previous failed business ventures and complacency with casino revenues have stymied past efforts to diversify its economy.
Patrice Kunesh, founder and director of Peȟíŋ Haha Consulting, presented to the committee three primary barriers to sustained economic development: persistent poverty and inadequate infrastructure, property rights and land use regulations, and limited access to credit and capital.
“These are the sticky residues and generations of corrosive federal policies, and removing and ameliorating them will go a long way to ensuring that Native people have real opportunities to reach their full potential,” Kunesh said.
Steil lauded the discussion, adding that “too often, in Congress, we don’t hear the voices of everyone.”
“This is a great opportunity for us to listen … to what you had to say about our interaction between the federal government and state governments and tribal governments,” Steil said. “We've heard about tax provisions that we could work on. I know we've heard about access to capital, we've heard about unique cultural situations, we heard about the importance of addressing head-on the challenges, in particular for Indigenous women. … For me, this is a great opportunity to hear directly from you from across the board.
Moore reiterated that she views the structural problems tribes face as a failure to fully recognize sovereignty rather than an instance of excessive bureaucracy.
“Whether you're trying to protect someone from rape, trying to build a doggone road — get rid of the dirt road — have an economic development project, being able to build housing, no matter what it is, if you can't perform essential government services, what good is sovereignty? And that’s the theme that’s here,” Moore said.
“American Indian people continually display a resilience born out of our will to survive despite the hardships and struggles that have come our way,” said Timothy Williams, chairman of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. “The tribes represented here today have existed since time immemorial and will continue to exist for generations to come.”