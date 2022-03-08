Margaret Farrow, the first woman to serve as Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, has died. She was 87.
"She was a trailblazer," her son, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, said in a statement. "Not only because of her significant positions as a woman in what was very much a man’s world at the time, but because of the way she stood up for all of the people of our community and our state to represent their best interests for decades."
Farrow's public service career spanned nearly 50 years, beginning with her time as trustee, and then president, of the village of Elm Grove. She was elected to the state Assembly in 1986, then to the state Senate in 1989. For 12 years, Farrow represented the state's 33rd Senate District, which covers most of Waukesha County.
In 2001, Republican then-Gov. Tommy Thompson left the office to serve as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush. Then-Lt. Gov. Scott McCallum assumed the governorship, and appointed Farrow to serve as lieutenant governor. The pair lost their bid for a full, four-year term in 2002.
"Margaret Farrow was one of the most unique individuals that I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet. I loved her dearly. Anyone who has met her or gotten to know her loved her," Thompson said Tuesday during a WisPolitics luncheon in Madison. "I called her the Margaret Thatcher of Wisconsin politics. She was tough as nails but had an inner core that was so gentle and nice."
As lieutenant governor, Farrow's work included service on the Wisconsin Women’s Council, efforts to reduce the cost of government and efforts to advance work-based learning programs.
Following her years in the state Capitol, Farrow served on several boards of directors for organizations including WisconsinEye and the Waukesha County Business Alliance.
In 2013, Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed Farrow to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, a position she held until her retirement in 2017.
Farrow was "a public servant in every sense of the word," Walker said in a statement.
"Mom leaves behind a legacy of promoting the values that make us all better citizens and better people. Her values, her conviction, and her strength have inspired me in my life and my career as I strive to serve our community to a degree that honors her," Paul Farrow, who also serves as chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said in a statement.
Farrow remained politically active throughout her life, including as a member of the "Palin Truth Squad" created to defend vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin during John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, and as a member of "Wisconsin Women for Trump" during Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch followed in Farrow's footsteps and in 2010 became the second woman elected to serve as Wisconsin's lieutenant governor (Democrat Barbara Lawton, elected in 2002, was the first). If elected in 2022, she would be the state's first female governor.
In a statement, Kleefisch described Farrow as "a mentor and friend."
"She was an inspiration to me and thousands of Wisconsinites," Kleefisch said. "Lt. Gov. Farrow was proof that strong women build remarkable legacies, are the architects of excellent policy, and leave lasting marks on history. I will miss her dearly."
Farrow was "a great leader who stood up for everyone in her community and represented our state with grace," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in a statement.
"My thoughts go out to her son, Paul, and her entire family. Margaret will be sorely missed and has left a lasting impact on the legislature and the state of Wisconsin. She has influenced people and policy, and our state is better because of her," Vos said.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he will issue an executive order to lower the state and U.S. flags to honor her when funeral arrangements are announced.
"Former Lt. Gov. Farrow and I served on the Board of Regents together, and I was always grateful for her perspective and her kindness," Evers said in a statement. "We offer our deepest sympathies and respects to her husband, John, County Executive Farrow, all the members of the Farrow family, as well as the many friends, neighbors, and colleagues who knew and loved her. We are thinking of them and wish them peace in mourning her loss."
Farrow "loved something that’s lacking today: problem solving," Thompson said.
"Every job she’s ever held was done with diplomacy, distinction, toughness and kindness," Thompson continued. "She was a wonderful woman. She would not want people to be sad. She would like people to remember her as what she stood for and what a classy woman she was."
Funeral arrangements will be announced in the near future, Paul Farrow said in a statement.
Cap Times reporter Kayla Huynh contributed to this story.